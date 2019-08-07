IVANS Index July 2019 Results Released

Premium renewal rates experience variable changes across major commercial product lines

/EIN News/ -- Tampa, FL, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IVANS®, a division of Applied Systems®, today announced the July results of the IVANS Index™, the insurance industry’s premium renewal rate index. Month over month, July experienced a downtick in premium renewal rate change across the half of the commercial lines products, including Commercial Auto, General Liability and Commercial Property. BOP, Umbrella and Workers’ Compensation experienced slight positive changes in July.



Premium renewal rate change by line of business for July 2019 highlights include:

Commercial Auto : 4.03%, down from 4.39% last month.

: 4.03%, down from 4.39% last month. BOP: 4.28%, up from 4.18% at the end of June.

4.28%, up from 4.18% at the end of June. General Liability: 2.20%, down from 2.22% the month prior.

2.20%, down from 2.22% the month prior. Commercial Property: 4.12%, down from 4.25% in June.

4.12%, down from 4.25% in June. Umbrella: 2.72%, up from 2.66% the month prior.

2.72%, up from 2.66% the month prior. Workers’ Compensation: -3.05%, up from -3.06% last month.



“Year over year, most commercial product lines showcase an increase in renewal rate change, with Umbrella seeing the greatest uptick,” said Brian Wood, vice president of Data Products Group, IVANS Insurance Services. “The IVANS Index continues to provide the industry’s only data-driven insights for which agents can use to deliver better advice to clients and insurers can support pricing strategies.”



Released on a monthly basis, IVANS Index is a data-driven report of current conditions and trends for premium rate renewal change of the most placed commercial lines of business in the insurance industry. Analyzing more than 120 million data transactions, the IVANS Index premium renewal rate change measures the premium difference year over year for a single consistent policy. Inclusive of more than 32,000 agencies and 400 insurers and MGAs, the IVANS Index is reflective of the premium rate change trends being experienced by all agencies and insurers across the U.S. insurance market. IVANS Index is available to agencies and insurers as part of Market Insights at markets.ivansinsurance.com



Download the complete Q2 IVANS Index report here.



The IVANS logos are trademarks of Applied Systems, Inc., registered in the U.S.



About IVANS

IVANS, a division of Applied Systems, is the insurance industry’s exchange connecting insurers, MGAs, agencies, and the insured. IVANS cloud-based software automates the distribution and servicing of insurance products. For more than 35 years, IVANS innovation and expertise has connected 32,000 independent insurance agencies and 400 MGA and insurer partners to enable millions of people to safeguard and protect what matters most in people’s lives.

Lauren Malcolm Applied Systems lmalcolm@appliedsystems.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.