Prophix Software to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 39th Annual Growth Conference

/EIN News/ -- MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prophix Software, a global mid-market leader in Corporate Performance Management (CPM) software, today announced that it is participating in the Canaccord Genuity 39th Annual Growth Conference in Boston, Massachusetts on August 7-8, 2019, with a presentation scheduled for 2:00 pm on Thursday, August 8. Presenting for the company will be Paul Barber, co-Founder and CEO, and Alok Ajmera, President and COO.



About Prophix

Your business is evolving. And the way you plan and report on your business should evolve too. Prophix helps midmarket companies achieve their goals more successfully with its innovative Corporate Performance Management (CPM) software. With Prophix, finance leaders improve profitability and minimize risk by automating budgeting, planning and reporting and puts the focus back on what matters most – uncovering business opportunities and driving competitive advantage. Whether in the cloud or on-premise, Prophix supports your future with a platform that flexes to suit your strategic realities, today and tomorrow.

Contact:

Rachel Douglas

Prophix

+1 (905) 279-8711 Ext: 502

rdouglas@prophix.com

Derek Delano

Tier One Partners

+1 (617) 335-9516

ddelano@tieronepr.com



