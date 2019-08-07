Helix TCS, Inc. Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- Denver, CO, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Helix TCS, Inc. (OTCQB: HLIX) (the “Company”) announced today that its financial results for the second quarter 2019 will be available on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, and the Company will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time the day-of to discuss the financial results and the Company’s positioning for growth through 2019 and beyond. There will not be a live Q&A during the call, but participants can submit questions ahead of time, or during the call, to ir@helixtcs.com to be addressed at the end of the call.



We recommend calling in approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. Interested parties can participate using the following information:

Attendee Dial In: (203) 518-9865 or (866) 342-8588

Passcode or ID: 98167

To receive investor updates for Helix TCS or follow up information related to the call, please sign up for investor updates here.

About Helix TCS, Inc.

Helix TCS, Inc. (OTCQB: HLIX) is a leading provider of critical infrastructure services, helping owners and operators of licensed cannabis businesses stay competitive and compliant while mitigating risk. Through its proprietary technology suite and security services, Helix TCS provides comprehensive supply chain management, compliance tools, and asset protection for any license type in any regulated cannabis market. Helix TCS’ products reach over 2,000 customer locations in 38 states and 6 countries and has processed over $18 billion in cannabis sales. For more information on Helix TCS and to sign up for investor updates, visit us at www.helixtcs.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: our ability to fund our operations and pay any outstanding debt; fluctuations in our financial results; general economic risks; the volatile nature of the market for our products and services and other factors that could impact our anticipated growth; our ability to manage our growth; changes in laws and regulations regarding the cannabis industry and service providers in the cannabis industry; reliance on key personnel; our ability to compete effectively; security and other risks associated with our business; intellectual property risks; and other risk factors set forth from time to time in our SEC filings. Helix TCS assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Media Contact:

Jeff Gonring

Helix TCS, Inc.

303-324-1022

press@helixtcs.com

IR Contact:

Scott Ogur

Helix TCS, Inc.

ir@helixtcs.com



