Keynote Speaker From Aetna Medicaid Will Kick Off The 2019 OPEN MINDS Executive Leadership Retreat

Gettysburg, Pa, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPEN MINDS has announced Robert M. Atkins, M.D., MPH, Senior Medical Director for Aetna Medicaid as the opening keynote speaker for The 2019 OPEN MINDS Executive Leadership Retreat, which will be held at the Wyndham Gettysburg Hotel in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania from September 9-12, 2019. Dr. Atkins' keynote session will take place on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 from 8:30am – 9:30am. This year's Retreat will focus on strategy insights, business practice models, and personal resiliency tools executive teams need to move their organization from the concept of value-based reimbursement, to success in the new financial normal.

Robert Atkins, M.D., MPH has been a Senior Medical Director with Aetna Medicaid since 2007. Dr. Atkins led the development and implementation of Aetna’s standard model of care that integrates physical and behavioral health for all Medicaid members. He also sponsored the development and implementation of Aetna’s System of Care model across all Medicaid plans. This model addresses conditions where people live, learn, work and play through cross-sector collaboration. For the last two years he has assisted with the introduction and development of Aetna Medicaid’s trauma-informed transformation. The Retreat will feature educational and hands-on sessions, panel discussions with industry thought leaders and case model learning sessions featuring innovative organizations and programs. Throughout the week, executives will have the opportunity to attend formal and informal networking events with colleagues from throughout the country.

In addition to the Retreat, OPEN MINDS will conduct the following executive summit and executive seminars:

OPEN MINDS is an award-winning information source, executive education provider, and business solutions firm specializing in the domains of health and human services serving consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs. For thirty years, we’ve been pioneers for change – helping organizations implement the transformational business practices they need to succeed in an evolving market with new reimbursement, competition, policies and regulations.

OPEN MINDS is powered by a national team of experienced executives and subject matter experts with specific expertise and experience in nine key market areas – mental health, addictions, chronic conditions, autism and intellectual/developmental disabilities, long-term care, children’s services, social services, juvenile justice, and corrections health care. Our mission is to improve the quality of care for consumers with complex support needs by improving the effectiveness of those serving them – provider organizations, payer and insurance organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical organizations, and technology firms. Learn more at www.openminds.com.

