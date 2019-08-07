Capsule8 Adds Significant Funding from Intel Capital

Strategic Investment to Fuel Expansion of Capsule8’s Go-to-Market Efforts

/EIN News/ -- BROOKLYN, N.Y., Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capsule8 today announced a multimillion-dollar investment from Intel Capital. The rapidly growing company will apply the funds to drive a range of sales, marketing, product development and customer-facing initiatives. Intel joins existing investors ClearSky Security, Bessemer Venture Partners and other strategic investors, bringing the total funds raised by Capsule8 to $30 million.



Capsule8 delivers high-performance attack protection for Linux production environments – whether containerized, virtualized or bare metal, deployed on-premises or in the cloud. Safe for the busiest workloads in the largest clusters, the company’s flagship platform, Capsule8 Protect , replaces multiple legacy controls with a single solution that detects and prevents exploits in real-time – while preserving the performance and reliability of production infrastructures. Scalable and cloud-agnostic, Capsule8 Protect features an “API-first” architecture for seamless technology integration, enabling enterprises to capitalize on existing investments.

“Joining the Intel Capital portfolio, as well as the confidence they’ve shown in our team and our market, is a huge boost for us,” said Capsule8 Co-founder and CEO John Viega. “We’ve seen incredible momentum so far this year and have no doubt this latest investment is going to help fuel Capsule8’s evolution.”

“Containers and cloud-native security offerings solve a critical piece of the enterprise protection puzzle,” said Intel Capital Managing Director Sunil Kurkure. “While other vendors address pieces of the problem, Capsule8 addresses the urgent need organizations have for security across their entire production infrastructures.”

This week, Capsule8 executives will lead several sessions at Black Hat USA 2019. Vice President of Product Strategy (and Pwnie Award judge) Kelly Shortridge spoke at the CISO Summit , and will team with Nicole Forsgren, Research and Strategy at Google Cloud, to present Controlled Chaos: The Inevitable Marriage of DevOps & Security on Wednesday, August 7 from 4:00-4:50 p.m. PDT. Additionally, Co-founder and Chief Scientist Brandon Edwards and Research Scientist Nick Freeman will explore A Compendium of Container Escapes on Thursday, August 8 from 3:50-4:40 p.m. PDT.

About Capsule8

Founded in fall 2016 and headquartered in Brooklyn, NY, Capsule8 is the only company providing high-performance attack protection for Linux production environments – whether containerized, virtualized, or bare metal. Capsule8 frees up SecOps teams, while being safe for even the busiest workloads, on the busiest networks. Founded by experienced hackers and seasoned security entrepreneurs, and funded by Bessemer Venture Partners, ClearSky and Intel Capital, Capsule8 is making it possible for Linux-powered enterprises to modernize without compromise. Learn more at www.Capsule8.com .

About Intel Capital

Intel Capital invests in innovative startups targeting artificial intelligence, autonomous vehicles, datacenter and cloud, 5G, next-generation compute and a wide range of other disruptive technologies. Since 1991, Intel Capital has invested US$12.6 billion in more than 1,560 companies worldwide, and 677 portfolio companies have gone public or participated in a merger. Intel Capital curates thousands of business development introductions each year between its portfolio companies and the Global 2000. For more information on what makes Intel Capital one of the world’s most powerful venture capital firms, visit www.intelcapital.com or follow @Intelcapital .

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Media Contacts:

Lisa Mokaba

Capsule8

lisa@capsule8.com

617-750-5939



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.