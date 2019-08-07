Global Gluten Feed Market Set to Reach $1.68 Billion by 2026

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Gluten Feed Market Analysis 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Gluten Feed Market is expected to reach $1,682 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2017 to 2026.



Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include an increase in the demand for protein for animal feed, an increase in the average level of income, population rise, and urbanization. However, sensitivity to gluten is hampering the market growth.



Based on the Source, the corn feed segment has considerable growth during the forecast period, as it is a rich source of protein and xanthophyll. Corn gluten feed (CGF) is a co-product obtained from wet-corn milling industry which is engaged in manufacturing of starch, sweeteners, syrup, and oil from corn. Corn gluten feed is composed of tremendous amount of nutrients such as minerals, proteins, digestible fiber and essential components.



The key vendors mentioned are Archer Daniels Midland Company, Tereos Syral, Ingredion Incorporated, Bunge Ltd, Cargill Incorporated, Grain Processing Corporation, The Roquette Group, Tate & Lyle PLC, Commodity Specialists Company, Agrana Group, and Norsildmel A/S.



