Lecturer calls for Witness Protection Act

Dundo, ANGOLA, August 7 - University professor Raimundo Martins suggested Tuesday, in Dundo, Lunda Norte, the urgent approval of the Witness Protection Law, to ensure the effectiveness and dynamism in the fight against organized crime and money laundering.,

Lueji A'nkonde University law professor made such a suggestion while addressing “organized money laundering crimes” during a lecture hosted by the MPLA municipal committee in Chitato, as part of the society's moralization program to combat corruption.

A specialist in criminal law, Raimundo Martins also suggests a law on undercover agents.

Angola, for the last ten years, has been approving a set of legal mechanisms to combat these crimes, with emphasis on anti-money laundering and terrorist financing laws, international cooperation in criminal matters, coercive repatriation and confiscation of property.

