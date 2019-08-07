Lecturer calls for Witness Protection Act
Lueji A'nkonde University law professor made such a suggestion while addressing “organized money laundering crimes” during a lecture hosted by the MPLA municipal committee in Chitato, as part of the society's moralization program to combat corruption.
A specialist in criminal law, Raimundo Martins also suggests a law on undercover agents.
Angola, for the last ten years, has been approving a set of legal mechanisms to combat these crimes, with emphasis on anti-money laundering and terrorist financing laws, international cooperation in criminal matters, coercive repatriation and confiscation of property.
