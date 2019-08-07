iMedia Brands, Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2019 Results on August 28, 2019

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMBI), announced today that it will release its fiscal 2019 second quarter results on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, before the market opens at approximately 6:00 a.m. ET. Tim Peterman, Chief Executive Officer, and Michael Porter, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call later that morning at 8:30 a.m. ET to review the results.



Those interested in participating in the conference call should dial 1-877-407-9039 or 1-201-689-8470 (international) at least five minutes prior to the call. There will be a simultaneous audio webcast available at the following link:

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2064641/78A692CC3E2AC6C6D004FBE1815482D0

A replay of the conference call will be available on the company's website for a limited time.

About iMedia Brands, Inc.

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMBI) is a global interactive media company that manages a growing portfolio of niche, lifestyle television networks and web service businesses, primarily in North America, for both English speaking and soon Spanish speaking audiences and customers. Its brand portfolio spans multiple business models and product categories and includes Evine (becoming ShopHQ end of August), iMedia Web Services and soon to be launched Bulldog Shopping Network and LaVenta Shopping Network. Please visit www.imediabrands.com for more investor information.

CONTACTS

Media:

Elizabeth Buhn

press@imediabrands.com

(952) 943-6646

Investors:

Michael Porter

mporter@imediabrands.com

(952) 943-6517



