AT&T Workforce Manager and AT&T Enhanced Push-to-Talk Available on Siyata Mobile UV350 In-Vehicle Phablet

AT&T Workforce Manager is an award-winning, cost-effective, cloud-based, all-in-one intuitive software for managing employees, vehicles and assets. Some of its key features include the ability to create wireless forms, modify or update job orders, make individual or group calls using AT&T Enhanced Push-To-Talk (PTT) service, track events and activities, and have workers clock in and out directly from the AT&T Workforce Manager application.

“Field service managers are always juggling a lot, and we’re dedicated to giving them the solutions to organize their workloads in ways that make their jobs easier,” said Lourdes Charles, AVP, Product Marketing Management for Enterprise Mobility at AT&T Business. “By bringing AT&T Workforce Manager and EPTT to the UV350, we’re giving first responders and field managers another tool to help them get their job done more efficiently.”

The Uniden® UV350 is built and designed to combine the functions of multiple devices into one. Using AT&T Enhanced Push-to-Talk or Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PoC), drivers, while keeping eyes on the road, can communicate with crystal-clear sound at the touch of a button, and unlike traditional cellular communication devices, the UV350 is powered by the vehicle battery, with cellular signal boosting technology to ensure drivers are always connected in emergency situations.

Plus, the UV350 is FirstNet Ready ™, so public safety subscribers can enjoy the specialized benefits and capabilities of FirstNet – the nationwide communications platform dedicated to public safety – while using the device. The UV350 is the first in-vehicle mounted phablet that has been tested and approved for use with FirstNet services.

UV350 features include:

4G/LTE high speed data

5.5” widescreen LED display for easy monitoring

Dedicated microphone and speaker for crystal-clear extra loud sound quality

In-vehicle installation, allowing the device to draw power from the vehicle’s battery at all times

Extended cellular and GPS coverage with external antenna included

AT&T Enhanced Push-to-Talk facilitates instant communication at the push of a button

AT&T Workforce Manager

Marc Seelenfreund, “Our relationship with AT&T continues to advance and we are excited about the opportunities that we continue to receive through our development with one of America’s leading wireless networks as well as with the first communications platform truly dedicated to public safety. The additional software offerings will not only enhance user-experience with the UV350, but also significantly expands Siyata’s market opportunity in the US through an established customer base.”

Siyata Mobile will be attending the APCO 2019 event in Baltimore, MD, from August 11 - 14 . APCO is the premier event for public safety communications, where companies can choose from over 100 education sessions, network with other public safety communications attendees and exhibitors, and check out 275+ vendors that represent public safety communications products and services.

FirstNet and the FirstNet logo are registered trademarks of the First Responder Network Authority. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

About Siyata

A TSX Venture Top 50 Company, Siyata Mobile Inc. is a leading global developer and provider of cellular communications systems for enterprise customers, specializing in connected vehicle products for professional fleets, marketed under the Uniden® Cellular brand. Since developing the world’s first 3G connected vehicle device, Siyata has been a pioneer in the industry, launching the world’s first 4G LTE all-in-one fleet communications device in 2017. Incorporating voice, push-to-talk over cellular, data, and fleet management solutions into a single device, the company aims to become the connected vehicle communications device of choice for commercial vehicles and fleets around the world.

Siyata also offers rugged phones for industrial users and signal boosters for homes, buildings, and fleets with poor cell coverage. Siyata’s customers include cellular operators, commercial vehicle technology distributors, and fleets of all sizes in Canada, the U.S., Europe, Australia, and the Middle East.

Visit www.siyatamobile.com and http://www.unidencellular.com/ to learn more.

