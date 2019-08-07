Elemica Enables Zero Disruption to Supply Chain on SAP Upgrades

Interoperability Significantly Simplifies Time and Effort for Migration

/EIN News/ -- WAYNE, Pa., Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elemica, the leading cloud based Digital Supply Network for the global Process Industries, announces new SAP interoperability with SAP S/4HANA® and SAP ERP as powered by SAP NetWeaver.



“We are excited to reveal Elemica interoperability with SAP S/4HANA for client’s supply chain trading partner integration,” says Arun Samuga, Chief Technolgy Officer at Elemica. “This continues the Elemica long history of providing transparent SAP integration for the products our clients are buying, selling, moving, and complying with through their supply chains with their customers, suppliers, and logistics service providers. “

This new level of interoperability leverages SAP data exchanged with the Elemica Digital Supply Network using powerful universal business document technology for trading partners to share. As a result, there is no need for any software to be installed and used with SAP S/4HANA or SAP ERP. This supply chain interoperability with the Elemica Digital Supply Network is seamless to the client and trading partner participants, significantly simplifying the time and effort required by Elemica clients to migrate to SAP S/4HANA.

Both versions of the SAP S/4HANA and SAP ERP are enabled to support transaction document formats to and from Elemica that accelerate project deployments. Elemica’s patented Universal Business Document (UBD) approach to interface disparate systems and connect trading partners makes zero disruption upgrades for their supply chain network a reality.

“At Elemica, our goal is to enable digital transformation for real-time visibility and supply chain execution for the products our clients are buying, selling, moving, and complying with across their supply chains,” says Rich Katz, President of Elemica. “Elemica accelerates digital transformation by introducing frictionless business processes with all network partners and external data sources to enhance revenue growth, support new business models, reduce operating costs, and free up working capital. Enabling SAP interoperability independent of the version makes Elemica a stronger strategic partner with clients.”

More benefits of the integrated Elemica solutions can be found here .

About Elemica

Elemica is the leading Digital Supply Network for the process manufacturing industries. Elemica accelerates digital transformation by connecting, automating, anticipating, and then transforming inter-business supply chain processes for the products they buy, sell, move, and comply. Launched in 2000, customers process over $500B in commerce annually on the network. For more information, visit www.elemica.com .

SAP, SAP S/4HANA, SAP HANA and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE (or an SAP affiliate company) in Germany and other countries. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies. Please see http://www.sap.com/trademark for additional trademark information and notices.

