Paytronix Acquires Open Dining to Expand Its End-to-End Customer Experience Solution

/EIN News/ -- NEWTON, Mass., Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paytronix Systems, Inc., developer of the most advanced digital guest experience platform , today announced the acquisition of Open Dining, the leading provider of ordering and delivery for small-to-medium-sized restaurants. As a result of the acquisition, Open Dining will now be known as Paytronix Order & Delivery, joining a platform that includes Loyalty, CRM, and Stored Value. Paytronix Order & Delivery already has features that are not available with any other platform.



The Paytronix solution enables easy-to-use online ordering with integrations to leading POS and third-party delivery partners, including DoorDash and Grubhub. Today, nearly 30,000 locations use the feature-rich platform.

“Paytronix is committed to creating frictionless guest experiences,” said Andrew Robbins, president of Paytronix. “This acquisition broadens our feature set that includes NFC Loyalty, one-to-one promotions, text-to-enroll, and pay-by-mobile. A key part of our success is listening to the voice of the customer, and our customers have been urging us to provide an ordering solution that leverages Paytronix’s AI-driven guest intelligence.”

“These are two perfectly complementary products,” said Tim Ridgely, founder of Open Dining. “From the beginning, I could easily see how the two platforms would work seamlessly together. Our entire team is excited to be on the Paytronix growth trajectory, with its leading guest engagement platform, smart team, and best-of-breed technology.”

“Both restaurant and convenience store brands will benefit from having a couch-to-couch solution that enables guests to order and receive items wherever they are, while giving brands the ability to own and nurture the guest relationship,” Robbins said. “This single platform will make it easier for small teams to create and manage programs that boost both near-term and long-term transaction volumes.”

Paytronix currently has integrations with all of the industry’s leading ordering providers. The company will continue to invest in those integrations to provide the end-to-end solution that best meets its customers’ needs.

Restaurant and convenience store brands can learn more about Paytronix and schedule a personalized demo here https://www.paytronix.com/solutions/order

About Paytronix Systems, Inc.

Based in Newton, Massachusetts, Paytronix is a provider of SaaS customer experience management (CXM) solutions for restaurants and convenience stores . Through its innovative software design and integrations with more than 30 widely used point-of-sale systems, Paytronix empowers more than 400 brands across nearly 30,000 locations, giving them the flexibility to deliver unique, revenue-enhancing guest experiences. Through one-to-one engagement with more than 285 million guests via Order & Delivery, Loyalty, CRM, and Stored Value, Paytronix generates Big Data consumer insights that motivate increased visits and spend. For more information, visit www.paytronix.com .

Media Contact :

Michelle Tempesta

Paytronix Systems, Inc.

mtempesta@paytronix.com

617-871-2330



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.