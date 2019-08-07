Selligent Marketing Cloud Wins 2019 MarTech Breakthrough Awards

Selligent Honored as ‘Best Overall Marketing Automation Company’ in Prestigious Awards Program Recognizing Standout Marketing Technology Around the World

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global B2C marketing automation company, Selligent Marketing Cloud , today announced that it has been selected as the winner of the 2019 “Best Overall Marketing Automation Company” award by MarTech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry today.



Leveraging a marketer-focused AI engine, Selligent Marketing Cloud empowers brands to seamlessly build, execute and manage multi-faceted omnichannel campaigns to drive long-term value for customers. Its fully-integrated yet extensible solution allows companies to easily connect to third party sources – providing a truly robust platform for marketers.

“We are excited to accept the 2019 MarTech Breakthrough Award and humbled to receive this honor two years in a row,” said John Hernandez, CEO of Selligent Marketing Cloud. “Data is at the heart of every successful marketing program and our platform provides marketers with the technology they need to get a full view and understanding of their customers to successfully execute and deliver personalized experiences. We are grateful to receive this prestigious award – a testament to our team’s hard work and commitment to marketers around the world.”

The mission of the MarTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of marketing, sales and advertising technology related categories, including marketing automation, market research and customer experience, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, content and social marketing, mobile marketing and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 2,500 nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

“With native AI capabilities, a robust data layer, and a powerful omnichannel execution engine, Selligent Marketing Cloud is empowering marketers to more easily target, trigger and deliver highly personalized messaging across all critical communication channels,” said James Johnson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. “Selligent is a previous MarTech Breakthrough Award winner and we are excited to see the Company continue to innovate in the MarTech space as they drive and empower companies to maximize every moment they engage with consumers. Congratulations to Selligent on the well-deserved back-to-back MarTech Breakthrough Award wins.”

More than 700 global brands in retail, travel, automotive, publishing, and financial services trust Selligent Marketing Cloud to help deliver their marketing programs, including leading brands like InterContinental Hotels Group , Opel and ING .

About Selligent Marketing Cloud

Selligent Marketing Cloud is a sophisticated B2C marketing platform that empowers ambitious relationship marketers to maximize every moment they engage with consumers. With native AI capabilities, a robust data layer, and a powerful omnichannel execution engine, Selligent Marketing Cloud enables marketers to easily target, trigger, and deliver highly personalized messaging across all critical channels.

More than 700 global brands in retail, travel, automotive, publishing, and financial services trust Selligent Marketing Cloud to help deliver their marketing programs. With 10 offices across the United States and Europe and more than 50 partners, Selligent serves over 30 countries with local, personalized service.

Learn more at www.selligent.com and connect with the team at Twitter, LinkedIn, and our blog.

About MarTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in marketing, ad and sales technology companies, products and people. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough marketing technology companies and products in categories including marketing automation, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, CRM, content and social marketing, website, SEM, mobile marketing and more. For more information, visit MarTechBreakthrough.com .

Media Contact: Sylvie Tongco, Director of Corporate Communications Sylvie.Tongco@selligent.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.