Kelly Services® Reports Second Quarter Earnings

Q2 revenue down 1.4%; down 0.2% in constant currency



Q2 operating earnings up 71% from last year, up 10% excluding the gain on sale of assets



Q2 earnings per share of $2.12 compared to a loss of $0.40, or $0.72 compared to $0.54 last year on an adjusted basis



TROY, Mich., Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kelly Services (Nasdaq: KELYA ) (Nasdaq: KELYB ), a global leader in providing workforce solutions , today announced results for the second quarter of 2019.

George S. Corona, President and Chief Executive Officer, announced revenue for the second quarter of 2019 totaled $1.4 billion, a 1.4% decrease, or 0.2% in constant currency, compared to the corresponding quarter of 2018. Second quarter 2019 results include the impact of the January 2019 acquisitions of NextGen and Global Technology Associates, providers of specialty engineering talent to the U.S. telecommunications industry. Excluding the recent acquisitions, adjusted revenue declined 4.2% in the second quarter, or 3.1% in constant currency.



Earnings from operations for the second quarter of 2019 totaled $34.8 million, compared to the $20.4 million reported for the second quarter of 2018. Included in earnings from operations in the second quarter of 2019 is a $12.3 million gain on sale of assets, primarily relating to the sale of unused land, and a $0.6 million benefit from the reversal of a portion of the restructuring charge taken in Q1 related to revitalizing the Americas Staffing delivery model. Excluding the gain on sale of assets, restructuring charges and recent acquisitions, adjusted earnings from operations totaled $17.7 million, down 14% compared to the same period in 2018.

Diluted earnings per share in the second quarter of 2019 were $2.12 compared to a loss per share of $0.40 in the second quarter of 2018. Included in earnings per share in the second quarter of 2019 is the favorable impact of $1.07 due to the non-cash after-tax gain on our investment in Persol Holdings common stock compared to a loss of $0.94 in the second quarter of 2018. Second quarter 2019 earnings per share also include the benefit of the gain on the sale of assets, net of tax of $0.23. Adjusted for the net of tax impact of restructuring charges, recent acquisitions, gains and losses on Persol Holdings common stock and the gain on sale of assets, diluted earnings per share for the quarter were $0.72 compared to $0.54 in the corresponding quarter of 2018.

“We’re pleased with the growth in gross profit, earnings and the improved free cash flow we delivered during the second quarter,” said Kelly President and CEO George Corona. “We continued to effectively manage costs and successfully integrated our two recent acquisitions that are outperforming expectations and making a strong impact on our business,” he said. “Our focus for the remainder of the year is on advancing our specialty talent solutions strategy to further accelerate the growth of our business.”

Kelly also reported that on August 7, its board of directors declared a dividend of $0.075 per share. The dividend is payable August 30, 2019 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 20, 2019.

About Kelly Services®

Kelly Services, Inc. (Nasdaq: KELYA, KELYB) connects talented people to companies in need of their skills in areas including Science, Engineering, Education, Office, Contact Center, Light Industrial, and more. We’re always thinking about what’s next in the evolving world of work, and we help people ditch the script on old ways of thinking and embrace the value of all workstyles in the workplace. We directly employ more than 500,000 people around the world, and we connect thousands more with work through our global network of talent suppliers and partners in our outsourcing and consulting practice . Revenue in 2018 was $5.5 billion. Visit kellyservices.com and let us help with what’s next for you.

ANALYST & MEDIA CONTACT :

James Polehna

(248) 244-4586

james_polehna@kellyservices.com





KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS FOR THE 13 WEEKS ENDED JUNE 30, 2019 AND JULY 1, 2018 (UNAUDITED) (In millions of dollars except per share data) % CC % 2019 2018 Change Change Change Revenue from services $ 1,367.5 $ 1,386.9 $ (19.4 ) (1.4 ) % (0.2 ) % Cost of services 1,123.5 1,146.4 (22.9 ) (2.0 ) Gross profit 244.0 240.5 3.5 1.4 2.6 Selling, general and administrative expenses 221.5 220.1 1.4 0.6 1.6 Gain on sale of assets 12.3 — 12.3 NM Earnings from operations 34.8 20.4 14.4 70.7 Gain (loss) on investment in Persol Holdings 61.2 (52.5 ) 113.7 NM Other income (expense), net 0.2 0.6 (0.4 ) (51.7 ) Earnings (loss) before taxes and equity in net earnings (loss) of affiliate 96.2 (31.5 ) 127.7 NM Income tax expense (benefit) 12.7 (15.6 ) 28.3 181.3 Net earnings (loss) before equity in net earnings (loss) of affiliate 83.5 (15.9 ) 99.4 NM Equity in net earnings (loss) of affiliate 0.3 0.5 (0.2 ) (29.1 ) Net earnings (loss) $ 83.8 $ (15.4 ) $ 99.2 NM Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 2.12 $ (0.40 ) $ 2.52 NM Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 2.12 $ (0.40 ) $ 2.52 NM STATISTICS: Permanent placement income (included in revenue from services) $ 15.7 $ 17.3 $ (1.6 ) (9.7 ) % (7.5 ) % Gross profit rate 17.8 % 17.3 % 0.5 pts. Conversion rate 14.2 8.5 5.7 % Return: Earnings from operations 2.5 1.5 1.0 Net earnings (loss) 6.1 (1.1 ) 7.2 Effective income tax rate 13.2 % 49.6 % (36.4 ) pts. Average number of shares outstanding (millions): Basic 39.1 38.8 Diluted 39.2 38.8





KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS FOR THE 26 WEEKS ENDED JUNE 30, 2019 AND JULY 1, 2018 (UNAUDITED) (In millions of dollars except per share data) % CC % 2019 2018 Change Change Change Revenue from services $ 2,750.1 $ 2,756.8 $ (6.7 ) (0.2 ) % 1.3 % Cost of services 2,254.5 2,278.1 (23.6 ) (1.0 ) Gross profit 495.6 478.7 16.9 3.5 4.9 Selling, general and administrative expenses 456.3 446.3 10.0 2.2 3.6 Gain on sale of assets 12.3 — 12.3 NM Earnings from operations 51.6 32.4 19.2 59.3 Gain (loss) on investment in Persol Holdings 74.4 (28.8 ) 103.2 NM Other income (expense), net (0.9 ) (1.1 ) 0.2 13.7 Earnings before taxes and equity in net earnings (loss) of affiliate 125.1 2.5 122.6 NM Income tax expense (benefit) 19.1 (9.2 ) 28.3 307.2 Net earnings before equity in net earnings (loss) of affiliate 106.0 11.7 94.3 NM Equity in net earnings (loss) of affiliate (0.1 ) 2.0 (2.1 ) (101.1 ) Net earnings $ 105.9 $ 13.7 $ 92.2 NM Basic earnings per share $ 2.69 $ 0.35 $ 2.34 NM Diluted earnings per share $ 2.68 $ 0.35 $ 2.33 NM STATISTICS: Permanent placement income (included in revenue from services) $ 31.6 $ 33.9 $ (2.3 ) (6.8 ) % (3.8 ) % Gross profit rate 18.0 % 17.4 % 0.6 pts. Conversion rate 10.4 6.8 3.6 % Return: Earnings from operations 1.9 1.2 0.7 Net earnings 3.9 0.5 3.4 Effective income tax rate 15.3 % (366.2 ) % 381.5 pts. Average number of shares outstanding (millions): Basic 39.0 38.7 Diluted 39.2 38.8





KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RESULTS OF OPERATIONS BY SEGMENT (UNAUDITED) (In millions of dollars) Second Quarter % CC % 2019 2018 Change Change Americas Staffing Revenue from services $ 597.6 $ 604.0 (1.0 ) % (0.9 ) % Gross profit 108.8 108.5 0.2 0.4 SG&A expenses excluding restructuring charges 93.8 90.7 3.4 3.6 Restructuring charges (0.6 ) — NM NM Total SG&A expenses 93.2 90.7 2.7 3.0 Earnings from operations 15.6 17.8 (12.4 ) Earnings from operations excluding restructuring charges 15.0 17.8 (15.8 ) Gross profit rate 18.2 % 18.0 % 0.2 pts. Conversion rate 14.3 16.4 (2.1 ) Conversion rate excluding restructuring charges 13.8 16.4 (2.6 ) Return on sales 2.6 2.9 (0.3 ) Return on sales excluding restructuring charges 2.5 2.9 (0.4 ) Global Talent Solutions Revenue from services $ 505.9 $ 500.7 1.0 % 1.4 % Gross profit 99.7 92.7 7.5 8.2 Total SG&A expenses 74.3 75.0 (0.9 ) (0.2 ) Earnings from operations 25.4 17.7 43.0 Gross profit rate 19.7 % 18.5 % 1.2 pts. Conversion rate 25.4 19.1 6.3 Return on sales 5.0 3.5 1.5 International Staffing Revenue from services $ 268.1 $ 286.6 (6.5 ) % (1.8 ) % Gross profit 36.1 39.9 (9.4 ) (4.8 ) Total SG&A expenses 32.6 33.5 (2.6 ) 1.9 Earnings from operations 3.5 6.4 (44.8 ) Gross profit rate 13.5 % 13.9 % (0.4 ) pts. Conversion rate 9.7 16.0 (6.3 ) Return on sales 1.3 2.2 (0.9 )





KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RESULTS OF OPERATIONS BY SEGMENT (UNAUDITED) (In millions of dollars) June Year to Date % CC % 2019 2018 Change Change Americas Staffing Revenue from services $ 1,224.1 $ 1,208.3 1.3 % 1.6 % Gross profit 226.0 216.5 4.4 4.7 SG&A expenses excluding restructuring charges 188.7 182.6 3.3 3.6 Restructuring charges 5.7 — NM NM Total SG&A expenses 194.4 182.6 6.4 6.8 Earnings from operations 31.6 33.9 (6.6 ) Earnings from operations excluding restructuring charges 37.3 33.9 10.2 Gross profit rate 18.5 % 17.9 % 0.6 pts. Conversion rate 14.0 15.6 (1.6 ) Conversion rate excluding restructuring charges 16.5 15.6 0.9 Return on sales 2.6 2.8 (0.2 ) Return on sales excluding restructuring charges 3.1 2.8 0.3 Global Talent Solutions Revenue from services $ 1,006.9 $ 986.5 2.1 % 2.5 % Gross profit 200.1 184.5 8.5 9.3 Total SG&A expenses 149.0 150.8 (1.2 ) (0.4 ) Earnings from operations 51.1 33.7 51.4 Gross profit rate 19.9 % 18.7 % 1.2 pts. Conversion rate 25.5 18.3 7.2 Return on sales 5.1 3.4 1.7 International Staffing Revenue from services $ 527.0 $ 571.3 (7.8 ) % (1.6 ) % Gross profit 70.7 79.0 (10.5 ) (4.5 ) Total SG&A expenses 63.9 67.6 (5.5 ) 0.4 Earnings from operations 6.8 11.4 (40.0 ) Gross profit rate 13.4 % 13.8 % (0.4 ) pts. Conversion rate 9.6 14.4 (4.8 ) Return on sales 1.3 2.0 (0.7 )





KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (In millions of dollars) June 30, 2019 Dec. 30, 2018 July 1, 2018 Current Assets Cash and equivalents $ 37.2 $ 35.3 $ 33.9 Trade accounts receivable, less allowances of $12.1, $13.2, and $13.1, respectively 1,273.6 1,293.3 1,248.9 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 82.1 71.9 64.5 Total current assets 1,392.9 1,400.5 1,347.3 Noncurrent Assets Property and equipment, net 83.4 86.3 84.7 Operating lease right-of-use assets 66.9 — — Deferred taxes 217.5 198.7 191.7 Goodwill 127.8 107.3 107.3 Investment in Persol Holdings 213.7 135.1 203.2 Investment in equity affiliate 122.0 121.3 122.0 Other assets 318.1 265.2 278.4 Total noncurrent assets 1,149.4 913.9 987.3 Total Assets $ 2,542.3 $ 2,314.4 $ 2,334.6 Current Liabilities Short-term borrowings $ 19.3 $ 2.2 $ 1.7 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 513.7 540.6 505.5 Operating lease liabilities 20.3 — — Accrued payroll and related taxes 283.5 266.0 284.7 Accrued workers' compensation and other claims 25.1 26.0 25.3 Income and other taxes 69.2 62.7 60.7 Total current liabilities 931.1 897.5 877.9 Noncurrent Liabilities Operating lease liabilities 49.3 — — Accrued workers' compensation and other claims 48.8 50.5 49.2 Accrued retirement benefits 178.0 162.9 182.2 Other long-term liabilities 66.9 44.0 64.4 Total noncurrent liabilities 343.0 257.4 295.8 Stockholders' Equity Common stock 40.1 40.1 40.1 Treasury stock (21.5 ) (26.0 ) (27.4 ) Paid-in capital 23.2 24.4 23.4 Earnings invested in the business 1,238.1 1,138.1 1,134.8 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (11.7 ) (17.1 ) (10.0 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,268.2 1,159.5 1,160.9 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 2,542.3 $ 2,314.4 $ 2,334.6 STATISTICS: Working Capital $ 461.8 $ 503.0 $ 469.4 Current Ratio 1.5 1.6 1.5 Debt-to-capital % 1.5 % 0.2 % 0.1 % Global Days Sales Outstanding 57 55 55 Year-to-Date Free Cash Flow $ 64.8 $ 35.8 $ 22.9





KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE 26 WEEKS ENDED JUNE 30, 2019 AND JULY 1, 2018 (UNAUDITED) (In millions of dollars) 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net earnings $ 105.9 $ 13.7 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash from operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 15.6 12.9 Operating lease asset amortization 11.5 — Provision for bad debts 1.8 1.5 Stock-based compensation 5.2 4.7 (Gain) loss on investment in Persol Holdings (74.4 ) 28.8 (Gain) loss on sale of assets (12.3 ) — Equity in net (earnings) loss of PersolKelly Asia Pacific 0.1 (2.0 ) Other, net (0.6 ) (0.6 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions 20.7 (25.8 ) Net cash from operating activities 73.5 33.2 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (8.7 ) (10.3 ) Acquisition of companies, net of cash received (86.4 ) — Proceeds from sale of assets 13.8 — Proceeds from company-owned life insurance 3.0 — Other investing activities (1.3 ) (0.6 ) Net cash used in investing activities (79.6 ) (10.9 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net change in short-term borrowings 17.1 (8.4 ) Dividend payments (5.9 ) (5.9 ) Payments of tax withholding for stock awards (2.3 ) (6.2 ) Other financing activities (0.3 ) — Net cash from (used in) financing activities 8.6 (20.5 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (0.1 ) (0.1 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 2.4 1.7 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 40.1 36.9 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 42.5 $ 38.6





KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES REVENUE FROM SERVICES (UNAUDITED) (In millions of dollars) Second Quarter (Americas, International and GTS) % CC % 2019 2018 Change Change Americas United States $ 991.3 $ 981.2 1.0 % 1.0 % Canada 33.2 37.0 (10.4 ) (7.2 ) Mexico 29.7 30.0 (1.2 ) (2.9 ) Puerto Rico 19.6 26.2 (25.0 ) (25.0 ) Brazil 8.2 9.0 (9.3 ) 3.0 Total Americas 1,082.0 1,083.4 (0.1 ) — EMEA France 64.6 72.0 (10.2 ) (4.8 ) Switzerland 49.9 52.8 (5.6 ) (4.0 ) Portugal 46.7 51.2 (8.9 ) (3.4 ) United Kingdom 30.5 28.5 7.0 13.3 Russia 28.8 25.6 12.8 17.2 Italy 20.7 19.3 7.5 13.7 Ireland 10.9 11.7 (6.8 ) (1.2 ) Germany 9.9 14.8 (33.7 ) (29.7 ) Other 16.9 22.0 (23.0 ) (17.8 ) Total EMEA 278.9 297.9 (6.3 ) (1.6 ) Total APAC 6.6 5.6 18.1 26.3 Total Kelly Services, Inc. $ 1,367.5 $ 1,386.9 (1.4 ) % (0.2 ) %





KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES REVENUE FROM SERVICES (UNAUDITED) (In millions of dollars) June Year to Date (Americas, International and GTS) % CC % 2019 2018 Change Change Americas United States $ 2,010.2 $ 1,955.9 2.8 % 2.8 % Canada 66.2 70.6 (6.2 ) (2.1 ) Mexico 57.2 60.4 (5.4 ) (5.1 ) Puerto Rico 38.8 46.0 (15.7 ) (15.7 ) Brazil 16.7 18.5 (9.8 ) 3.7 Total Americas 2,189.1 2,151.4 1.7 2.0 EMEA France 128.9 143.9 (10.4 ) (4.0 ) Switzerland 99.4 102.5 (3.0 ) 0.3 Portugal 91.5 102.3 (10.6 ) (4.3 ) United Kingdom 56.7 57.5 (1.4 ) 4.8 Russia 54.2 51.7 5.0 14.9 Italy 41.3 39.8 3.9 11.2 Ireland 21.0 23.0 (8.6 ) (2.1 ) Germany 21.0 31.2 (32.9 ) (28.0 ) Other 34.9 42.8 (18.4 ) (11.9 ) Total EMEA 548.9 594.7 (7.7 ) (1.6 ) Total APAC 12.1 10.7 13.7 22.8 Total Kelly Services, Inc. $ 2,750.1 $ 2,756.8 (0.2 ) % 1.3 %





KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES SECOND QUARTER (UNAUDITED) (In millions of dollars) 2019 2018 Revenue from Services: As Reported Restructuring(2) Acquisitions(3) Adjusted As Reported Americas Staffing $ 597.6 $ — $ (22.7 ) $ 574.9 $ 604.0 Global Talent Solutions 505.9 — (16.7 ) 489.2 500.7 International Staffing 268.1 — — 268.1 286.6 Intersegment (4.1 ) — — (4.1 ) (4.4 ) Total Company $ 1,367.5 $ — $ (39.4 ) $ 1,328.1 $ 1,386.9 2019 2018 Gross Profit: As Reported Restructuring(2) Acquisitions(3) Adjusted As Reported Americas Staffing $ 108.8 $ — $ (7.0 ) $ 101.8 $ 108.5 Global Talent Solutions 99.7 — (4.1 ) 95.6 92.7 International Staffing 36.1 — — 36.1 39.9 Intersegment (0.6 ) — — (0.6 ) (0.6 ) Total Company $ 244.0 $ — $ (11.1 ) $ 232.9 $ 240.5 2019 2018 SG&A Expenses: As Reported Restructuring(2) Acquisitions(3) Adjusted As Reported Americas Staffing $ 93.2 $ 0.6 $ (5.0 ) $ 88.8 $ 90.7 Global Talent Solutions 74.3 — (1.9 ) 72.4 75.0 International Staffing 32.6 — — 32.6 33.5 Corporate 22.0 — — 22.0 21.5 Intersegment (0.6 ) — — (0.6 ) (0.6 ) Total Company $ 221.5 $ 0.6 $ (6.9 ) $ 215.2 $ 220.1





2019 2018 Earnings from Operations: As Reported Restructuring(2) Acquisitions(3) Gain on sale of assets(4) Adjusted As Reported Americas Staffing $ 15.6 $ (0.6 ) $ (2.0 ) $ — $ 13.0 $ 17.8 Global Talent Solutions 25.4 — (2.2 ) — 23.2 17.7 International Staffing 3.5 — — — 3.5 6.4 Corporate (9.7 ) — — (12.3 ) (22.0 ) (21.5 ) Total Company $ 34.8 $ (0.6 ) $ (4.2 ) $ (12.3 ) $ 17.7 $ 20.4









KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES JUNE YEAR TO DATE (UNAUDITED) (In millions of dollars) 2019 2018 Revenue from Services: As Reported Restructuring(2) Acquisitions(3) Adjusted As Reported Americas Staffing $ 1,224.1 $ — $ (42.9 ) $ 1,181.2 $ 1,208.3 Global Talent Solutions 1,006.9 — (32.4 ) 974.5 986.5 International Staffing 527.0 — — 527.0 571.3 Intersegment (7.9 ) — — (7.9 ) (9.3 ) Total Company $ 2,750.1 $ — $ (75.3 ) $ 2,674.8 $ 2,756.8 2019 2018 Gross Profit: As Reported Restructuring(2) Acquisitions(3) Adjusted As Reported Americas Staffing $ 226.0 $ — $ (13.2 ) $ 212.8 $ 216.5 Global Talent Solutions 200.1 — (7.0 ) 193.1 184.5 International Staffing 70.7 — — 70.7 79.0 Intersegment (1.2 ) — — (1.2 ) (1.3 ) Total Company $ 495.6 $ — $ (20.2 ) $ 475.4 $ 478.7 2019 2018 SG&A Expenses: As Reported Restructuring(2) Acquisitions(3) Adjusted As Reported Americas Staffing $ 194.4 $ (5.7 ) $ (10.0 ) $ 178.7 $ 182.6 Global Talent Solutions 149.0 — (3.7 ) 145.3 150.8 International Staffing 63.9 — — 63.9 67.6 Corporate 50.2 — — 50.2 46.6 Intersegment (1.2 ) — — (1.2 ) (1.3 ) Total Company $ 456.3 $ (5.7 ) $ (13.7 ) $ 436.9 $ 446.3





2019 2018 Earnings from Operations: As Reported Restructuring(2) Acquisitions(3) Gain on sale of assets(4) Adjusted As Reported Americas Staffing $ 31.6 $ 5.7 $ (3.2 ) $ — $ 34.1 $ 33.9 Global Talent Solutions 51.1 — (3.3 ) — 47.8 33.7 International Staffing 6.8 — — — 6.8 11.4 Corporate (37.9 ) — — (12.3 ) (50.2 ) (46.6 ) Total Company $ 51.6 $ 5.7 $ (6.5 ) $ (12.3 ) $ 38.5 $ 32.4





KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (continued) (UNAUDITED) (In millions of dollars except per share data) Second Quarter June Year to Date 2019 2018 2019 2018 Income tax expense (benefit) $ 12.7 $ (15.6 ) $ 19.1 $ (9.2 ) Tax expense on investment in Persol Holdings(1) (18.7 ) 16.2 (22.8 ) 8.9 Tax expense on restructuring charges(2) (0.1 ) — 1.5 — Tax expense on acquisitions(3) (1.0 ) — (1.6 ) — Tax expense on gain on sale of assets(4) (3.3 ) — (3.3 ) — Adjusted income tax expense (benefit) $ (10.4 ) $ 0.6 $ (7.1 ) $ (0.3 ) Second Quarter June Year to Date 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net earnings (loss) $ 83.8 $ (15.4 ) $ 105.9 $ 13.7 (Gain) loss on investment in Persol Holdings, net of taxes(1) (42.5 ) 36.3 (51.6 ) 19.9 Restructuring charges, net of taxes(2) (0.5 ) — 4.2 — Net earnings from acquisitions(3) (3.2 ) — (4.9 ) — Gain on sale of assets, net of taxes(4) (9.0 ) — (9.0 ) — Adjusted net earnings $ 28.6 $ 20.9 $ 44.6 $ 33.6 Second Quarter June Year to Date 2019 2018 2019 2018 Per Share Per Share Net earnings (loss) $ 2.12 $ (0.40 ) $ 2.68 $ 0.35 (Gain) loss on investment in Persol Holdings, net of taxes(1) (1.07 ) 0.94 (1.31 ) 0.51 Restructuring charges, net of taxes(2) (0.01 ) — 0.11 — Acquisitions, net of taxes(3) (0.08 ) — (0.12 ) — Gain on sale of assets, net of taxes(4) (0.23 ) — (0.23 ) — Adjusted net earnings $ 0.72 $ 0.54 $ 1.13 $ 0.86 Note: Earnings per share amounts for each quarter are required to be computed independently and may not equal the amounts computed for the total year.



KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

(UNAUDITED)

Management believes that the non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) information excluding the 2019 and 2018 gains and losses on the investment in Persol Holdings, the 2019 restructuring charges, the 2019 acquisitions, and the 2019 gain on sale of assets are useful to understand the Company's fiscal 2019 financial performance and increases comparability. Specifically, Management believes that removing the impact of these items allows for a meaningful comparison of current period operating performance with the operating results of prior periods. Additionally, the Company does not acquire businesses on a predictable cycle and the terms of each acquisition are unique and may vary significantly. Management also believes that such measures are used by those analyzing performance of companies in the staffing industry to compare current performance to prior periods and to assess future performance.

These non-GAAP measures may have limitations as analytical tools because they exclude items which can have a material impact on cash flow and earnings per share. As a result, Management considers these measures, along with reported results, when it reviews and evaluates the Company's financial performance. Management believes that these measures provide greater transparency to investors and provide insight into how Management is evaluating the Company's financial performance. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

(1) The gains on the investment in Persol Holdings represent the change in fair value of the investment during the period presented and the related tax expense.

(2) Restructuring charges in 2019 represent severance costs primarily related to U.S. branch-based staffing operations.

(3) NextGen and GTA were acquired on January 2, 2019, and were included in the reported results of operations of Americas Staffing and GTS segments, respectively, from the date of acquisition.

(4) Gain on sale of assets primarily represents the excess of the proceeds over the cost of an unused parcel of land located near the Company headquarters sold during the second quarter of 2019.



