United Fire Group, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

Consolidated Financial Results - Highlights(1):

Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 Net income (loss) per diluted share $ (0.17 ) Net income per diluted share $ 1.57 Adjusted operating income (loss)(2) per diluted share $ (0.59 ) Adjusted operating income(2) per diluted share $ 0.33 Net realized investment gains per diluted share $ 0.42 Net realized investment gains per diluted share $ 1.24 GAAP combined ratio 111.7 % GAAP combined ratio 103.9 % Book value per share $ 38.36 Return on equity(3) 8.7 %

United Fire Group, Inc. (the "Company" or "UFG") (Nasdaq: UFCS) today reported consolidated net loss, including net realized investment gains and losses and changes in the fair value of equity securities, of $4.2 million ($0.17 per diluted share) for the three-month period ended June 30, 2019 (the "second quarter of 2019"), compared to a consolidated net income of $0.2 million ($0.01 per diluted share) for the same period in 2018(4). For the six-month period ended June 30, 2019 ("year-to-date"), consolidated net income, including realized investment gains and losses and changes in the fair value of equity securities, was $40.3 million ($1.57 per diluted share), compared to $45.9 million ($1.80 per diluted share) for the same period in 2018.

The Company reported consolidated adjusted operating loss of $0.59 per diluted share for the second quarter, compared to a consolidated adjusted operating loss of $0.03 per diluted share for the same period in 2018. Year-to-date, consolidated adjusted operating income was $0.33 per diluted share compared to consolidated adjusted operating income of $0.96 per diluted share for the same period in 2018.

"The second quarter of 2019 was impacted by an increase in catastrophe losses and unfavorable prior year reserve development partially offset by continued strong equity markets and an increase in net premiums earned," stated Randy A. Ramlo, President and Chief Executive Officer. "In the second quarter, we experienced the same number of catastrophe events as in second quarter 2018, but the events were more severe in 2019. The majority of the losses were from convective storms in the Midwest and hail storms in Texas, which is not uncommon for second quarter."

(1) Per share amounts are after tax.

(2) Adjusted operating income (loss) is a non-GAAP financial measure of net income (loss) excluding net realized investment

gains and losses, changes in the fair value of equity securities and related federal income taxes. Management evaluates this measure and ratios derived from this measure and the Company provides this information to investors because we believe it better represents the regular, ongoing performance of our business. See Definitions of Non-GAAP Information and Reconciliations to Comparable GAAP Measures for a reconciliation of adjusted operating income to net income.

(3) Return on equity is calculated by dividing annualized net income by average year-to-date equity.

(4) 2018 Consolidated Financial Results include both continuing operations and discontinued life insurance operations and the one-time gain on the sale of discontinued operations.

"The unfavorable prior year reserve development was primarily from reserve strengthening on commercial auto and commercial liability claims in our Gulf Coast region," continued Ramlo. "The increase in catastrophe losses and prior year unfavorable reserve development were partially offset by an increase in the value of our equity securities from continued strong equity markets and an increase in net premiums earned due to our continued focus on increasing rates in our commercial auto book of business."

"On a positive note, similar to the first quarter of 2019, we continue to see improvement in our underlying operating profitability, which we attribute to the initiatives we put in place in 2018 in our commercial auto book of business. Removing the impact of catastrophe losses and prior year reserve development, this marks the second consecutive quarter of improvement in our core loss ratio. Compared with the same periods last year, our core loss ratio improved 3.5 points in the second quarter and 6.8 points year-to-date in 2019. In addition, this is the third consecutive quarter with reduced frequency of commercial auto claims. While it may be too early to call these improvements a trend, they are encouraging."

Consolidated net unrealized investment gains, net of tax, totaled $39.5 million as of June 30, 2019, an increase of $48.8 million from December 31, 2018. The increase in net unrealized investment gains is primarily the result of lower interest rates in the first half of 2019.

Total consolidated assets as of June 30, 2019 were $3.0 billion, which included $2.1 billion of invested assets. The Company's book value per share was $38.36, which is an increase of $2.96 per share, or 8.4 percent from December 31, 2018. This increase is primarily attributed to net income of $40.3 million and an increase in net unrealized investment gains on fixed maturity securities of $48.8 million, net of tax, over the prior year period, partially offset by shareholder dividends of $16.1 million during the first half of 2019.

The annualized return on equity was 8.7 percent for the six-month period ended June 30, 2019 compared to 6.9 percent for the same period in 2018. The annualized equity return increase was primarily driven by the change in the value of equity securities for the first half of 2019 compared to the same period in 2018.

Property and Casualty Insurance Business

Net loss from the property and casualty insurance business, including net realized investment gains and losses, totaled $4.2 million ($0.17 per diluted share) for the second quarter, compared to net income of $0.2 million ($0.01 per diluted share) in the same period in 2018. The decrease in net income was primarily due to an increase in losses and loss settlement expenses from an increase in catastrophe losses and unfavorable prior year reserve development, partially offset by an increase in net premiums earned and net realized investment gains.

Year-to-date, net income, including net realized investment gains and losses, totaled $40.3 million ($1.57 per diluted share) compared to $20.5 million ($0.80 per diluted share) in the same period in 2018. The change in net income was primarily due to an increase in the value of equity securities and an increase in net premiums earned offset by an increase in losses and loss settlement expenses from an increase in catastrophe losses and unfavorable prior year reserve development.

Net premiums earned increased 7.6 percent to $276.5 million in the second quarter, compared to $256.9 million in the same period in 2018. Year-to-date net premiums earned increased 7.3 percent to $538.8 million compared to $502.0 million in the same period in 2018. The increase in the three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2019 was primarily due to rate increases, premium audits and endorsements.

The average renewal pricing change for commercial lines increased 6.6 percent in the second quarter of 2019 compared to 5.9 percent in the first quarter of 2019. The renewal pricing increases continue to be driven by commercial auto rate increases. During the second quarter of 2019, filed commercial auto rate increases averaged in the low-double digits. Personal lines filed rate and renewal pricing increases also remained in the mid-single digits.

Reserve Development

We experienced unfavorable development in our net reserves for prior accident years of $9.4 million in the three-month period ended June 30, 2019, compared to favorable development of $10.3 million in the same period in 2018. The change in prior year reserve development in the three-month period ended June 30, 2019 came primarily from reserve strengthening in on our commercial auto and commercial liability line of business in our Gulf Coast region. Year-to-date, unfavorable development in our net reserves for prior accident years was $4.7 million, compared to $48.4 million favorable development in the same period in 2018. The change in prior year reserve development in the six-month period ended June 30, 2019 came primarily from reserve strengthening in our commercial auto and commercial liability lines of business in our Gulf Coast region. Development amounts can vary significantly from quarter-to-quarter depending on a number of factors, including the number of claims settled and the settlement terms. At June 30, 2019, our total reserves were within our actuarial estimates.

GAAP Combined Ratio

The GAAP combined ratio increased by 3.8 percentage points to 111.7 percent for the second quarter, compared to 107.9 percent in the same period in 2018. Year-to-date, the GAAP combined ratio increased 3.0 percentage points to 103.9 percent compared to 100.9 percent in 2018. The increases in the combined ratios in the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2019 as compared to the same periods in 2018 are primarily driven by a combination of increases in catastrophe losses and unfavorable prior year reserve development, partially offset by decreases in the expense ratios.

Pre-tax catastrophe losses in the second quarter of 2019 were higher when compared to second quarter of 2018, with catastrophe losses adding 8.0 percentage points to the combined ratio in 2019 as compared to 5.9 percentage points in 2018. Our 10-year historical average for second quarter catastrophe losses is 10.9 percentage points added to the combined ratio. Year-to-date, catastrophe losses totaled $25.6 million ($0.79 per diluted share) compared to $18.5 million ($0.57 per diluted share) for the same period in 2018.

The GAAP net loss ratio excluding catastrophe losses deteriorated 3.9 percentage points and 3.7 percentage points, respectively, in the three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2019 when compared to the same periods in 2018. This deterioration is primarily due to the previously mentioned unfavorable prior year reserve development in 2019 compared to favorable development in 2018. Excluding the impact of prior year reserve development and catastrophe losses, our core loss ratio improved 3.5 percentage points and 6.8 percentage points, respectively, in the three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2019, when compared to the same periods in 2018.

Expense Ratio

The expense ratio for the second quarter was 32.1 percentage points, compared to 34.3 percentage points for the second quarter in 2018. The decrease in the expense ratio during the second quarter is primarily due to a decrease in employee benefit accruals and expenses caused by post-retirement benefit plan amendments made at the end of 2018 and capitalization of expenses for our multi-year Oasis project to upgrade our technology platform to enhance core underwriting decisions, selection of risks and productivity. Year-to-date, the expense ratio was 32.6 percentage points, compared to 34.4 percentage points in the same period in 2018.

Investment Income and Realized Investment Gains and Losses

Net investment income was $14.1 million for the second quarter of 2019, a decrease of 18.1 percent, as compared to net investment income of $17.2 million for the same period in 2018. Year-to date, net investment income was $30.6 million, flat compared to net investment income of $30.7 million for the same period in 2018. The change in net investment income for the quarter was due to lower appreciation in the value of our investments in limited liability partnerships in 2019 as compared to 2018. The valuation of these investments in limited liability partnerships varies from period to period due to current equity market conditions, specifically related to financial institutions.

The Company recognized net realized investment gains of $13.6 million during the second quarter of 2019, compared to net realized investment gains of $1.3 million for the same period in 2018. Year-to-date, the Company recognized net realized investment gains of $40.3 million compared to net realized losses of $6.6 million. The increase in both the three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2019 as compared to the same periods in 2018 were primarily due to an increase in the value of equity securities of $12.5 million and $37.1 million, respectively, compared with an increase of $0.3 million and decrease of $8.9 million, respectively, in the same periods in 2018.

Life Insurance Business

On September 18, 2017, the Company signed a definitive agreement to sell its subsidiary, United Life Insurance Company, to Kuvare US Holdings, Inc. and on March 30, 2018, the sale transaction was completed. As a result, the life insurance business is presented as discontinued operations in all periods presented in this press release.

Capital Management

During the second quarter, we declared and paid a $0.33 per share cash dividend to shareholders of record as of May 31, 2019. We have paid a quarterly dividend every quarter since March 1968. During the second quarter we repurchased 1,507 shares of our common stock for a total purchase price of approximately $69 thousand.

Definitions of Non-GAAP Information and Reconciliations to Comparable GAAP Measures

The Company prepares its public financial statements in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Management also uses certain non-GAAP measures to evaluate its operations and profitability. As further explained below, management believes that disclosure of certain non-GAAP financial measures enhances investor understanding of our financial performance. Non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this report include: adjusted operating income and net premiums written. The Company has provided the following definitions and reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures:

Adjusted operating income: Adjusted operating income is calculated by excluding net realized investment gains and losses and the one-time gain from the sale of discontinued operations after applicable federal and state income taxes from net income. Management believes adjusted operating income is a meaningful measure for evaluating insurance company performance and a useful supplement to GAAP information because it better represents the normal ongoing performance of our business. Investors and equity analysts who invest and report on the insurance industry and the Company generally focus on this metric in their analyses.

Net Income Reconciliation Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (In Thousands, Except Per Share Data) 2019 2018 Change % 2019 2018 Change % Income Statement Data Net income (loss) $ (4,196 ) $ 157 NM $ 40,325 $ 45,916 (12.2 )% Less: gain on sale of discontinued operations, net of tax — — —% — 27,307 (100.0 )% Less: after-tax net realized investment gains (losses) 10,737 1,025 NM 31,840 (6,023 ) NM Adjusted operating income (loss) $ (14,933 ) $ (868 ) NM $ 8,485 $ 24,632 (65.6 )% Diluted Earnings Per Share Data Net income (loss) $ (0.17 ) $ 0.01 NM $ 1.57 $ 1.80 (12.8 )% Less: gain on sale of discontinued operations, net of tax — — —% — 1.07 (100.0 )% Less: after-tax net realized investment gains (losses) 0.42 0.04 NM 1.24 (0.23 ) NM Adjusted operating income (loss) $ (0.59 ) $ (0.03 ) NM $ 0.33 $ 0.96 (65.6 )% NM = Not meaningful.

Net premiums written: While not a substitute for any GAAP measure of performance, net premiums written is frequently used by industry analysts and other recognized reporting sources to facilitate comparisons of the performance of insurance companies. Net premiums written are the amount charged for insurance policy contracts issued and recognized on an annualized basis at the effective date of the policy. Management believes net premiums written are a meaningful measure for evaluating insurance company sales performance and geographical expansion efforts. Net premiums written for an insurance company consists of direct premiums written and reinsurance assumed, less reinsurance ceded. Net premiums earned is calculated on a pro rata basis over the terms of the respective policies. Unearned premium reserves are established for the portion of premiums written applicable to the unexpired term of insurance policy in force. The difference between net premiums earned and net premiums written is the change in unearned premiums and change in prepaid reinsurance premiums.



Net Premiums Earned Reconciliation Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (In Thousands, Except Ratios) 2019 2018 Change % 2019 2018 Change % Premiums: Net premiums earned $ 276,486 $ 256,853 7.6 % $ 538,800 $ 515,023 4.6 % Less: change in unearned premiums (29,267 ) (40,820 ) 28.3 % (47,062 ) (52,343 ) 10.1 % Less: change in prepaid reinsurance premiums 606 899 (32.6 )% 1,049 1,152 (8.9 )% Net premiums written $ 305,147 $ 296,774 2.8 % $ 584,813 $ 566,214 3.3 %





Supplemental Tables

Consolidated Financial Highlights Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data and Ratios) 2019 2018 Change % 2019 2018 Change % Revenue Highlights Net premiums earned: P&C continuing operations $ 276,486 $ 256,853 7.6 % $ 538,800 $ 502,020 7.3 % Life discontinued operations — — — % — 13,003 (100.0 )% Consolidated net premiums earned 276,486 256,853 7.6 % 538,800 515,023 4.6 % Net investment income: P&C continuing operations 14,120 17,249 (18.1 )% 30,632 30,741 (0.4 )% Life discontinued operations — — — % — 12,663 (100.0 )% Consolidated net investment income 14,120 17,249 (18.1 )% 30,632 43,404 (29.4 )% Total revenues: P&C continuing operations 304,197 275,399 10.5 % 609,736 526,194 15.9 % Life discontinued operations — — — % — 24,755 (100.0 )% Total revenues 304,197 275,399 10.5 % 609,736 550,949 10.7 % Income Statement Data Net income (loss) (4,196 ) 157 NM 40,325 45,916 (12.2 )% Gain on sale of discontinued operations, net of tax — — — % — 27,307 (100.0 )% After-tax net realized investment gains (losses) 10,737 1,025 NM 31,840 (6,023 ) NM Adjusted operating income (loss)(1) $ (14,933 ) $ (868 ) NM $ 8,485 $ 24,632 (65.6 )% Diluted Earnings Per Share Data Net income (loss) $ (0.17 ) $ 0.01 NM $ 1.57 $ 1.80 (12.8 )% Gain on sale of discontinued operations, net of tax — — — % — 1.07 (100.0 )% After-tax net realized investment gains (losses) 0.42 0.04 NM 1.24 (0.23 ) NM Adjusted operating income (loss) (1) $ (0.59 ) $ (0.03 ) NM $ 0.33 $ 0.96 (65.6 )% Catastrophe Data Pre-tax catastrophe losses $ 22,006 $ 15,115 45.6 % $ 25,636 $ 18,476 38.8 % Effect on after-tax earnings per share 0.69 0.47 46.8 % 0.79 0.57 38.6 % Effect on combined ratio 8.0 % 5.9 % 35.6 % 4.8 % 3.7 % 29.7 % Favorable (unfavorable) reserve development experienced on prior accident years $ (9,391 ) $ 10,330 (190.9 )% $ (4,742 ) $ 48,385 (109.8 )% Combined ratio 111.7 % 107.9 % 3.5 % 103.9 % 100.9 % 3.0 % Return on equity 8.7 % 6.9 % 26.1 % Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.33 $ 0.31 6.5 % $ 0.64 $ 0.59 8.5 % Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 25,210,354 25,611,773 (1.6 )% 25,659,803 25,582,708 0.3 % NM = Not meaningful

(1) Adjusted operating income (loss) is a non-GAAP financial measure of net income (loss). See Definitions of Non-GAAP Information and Reconciliations to Comparable GAAP Measures for a reconciliation of adjusted operating income (loss) to net income (loss).





Income Statement Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (In Thousands, Except Ratios) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues Net premiums earned $ 276,486 $ 256,853 $ 538,800 $ 502,020 Investment income, net of investment expenses 14,120 17,249 30,632 30,741 Net realized investment gains (losses) Change in the fair value of equity securities 12,499 305 37,133 (8,883 ) All other net realized gains 1,092 992 3,171 2,316 Net realized investment gains (losses) 13,591 1,297 40,304 (6,567 ) Total Revenues $ 304,197 $ 275,399 $ 609,736 $ 526,194 Benefits, Losses and Expenses Losses and loss settlement expenses $ 220,009 $ 189,146 $ 384,249 $ 333,874 Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs 54,795 50,810 107,014 100,449 Other underwriting expenses 33,964 37,252 68,367 72,107 Total Benefits, Losses and Expenses $ 308,768 $ 277,208 $ 559,630 $ 506,430 Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations (4,571 ) (1,809 ) 50,106 19,764 Federal income tax expense (benefit) from continuing operations (375 ) (1,966 ) 9,781 (757 ) Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ (4,196 ) $ 157 $ 40,325 $ 20,521 Net loss from discontinued operations — — — (1,912 ) Gain on sale of discontinued operations, net of tax — — — 27,307 Net income (loss) $ (4,196 ) $ 157 $ 40,325 $ 45,916 GAAP combined ratio: Net loss ratio - excluding catastrophes 71.6 % 67.7 % 66.5 % 62.8 % Catastrophes - effect on net loss ratio 8.0 5.9 4.8 3.7 Net loss ratio 79.6 % 73.6 % 71.3 % 66.5 % Expense ratio 32.1 34.3 32.6 34.4 Combined ratio 111.7 % 107.9 % 103.9 % 100.9 %





Balance Sheet June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 (In Thousands) Invested assets $ 2,087,961 $ 2,074,123 Cash 148,784 64,454 Total assets 3,001,797 2,816,698 Losses and loss settlement expenses 1,341,666 1,312,483 Total liabilities 2,033,494 1,928,323 Net unrealized investment gains (losses), after-tax 39,518 (9,323 ) Total stockholders’ equity 968,303 888,375





Discontinued Operations(1) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (In Thousands) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues Net premiums earned $ — $ — $ — $ 13,003 Investment income, net of investment expenses — — — 12,663 Net realized investment losses — — — (1,057 ) Other income — — — 146 Total Revenues $ — $ — $ — $ 24,755 Benefits, Losses and Expenses Losses and loss settlement expenses $ — $ — $ — $ 10,823 Increase in liability for future policy benefits — — — 5,023 Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs — — — 1,895 Other underwriting expenses — — — 3,864 Interest on policyholders’ accounts — — — 4,499 Total Benefits, Losses and Expenses $ — $ — $ — $ 26,104 Loss before income taxes $ — $ — $ — $ (1,349 ) Federal income tax expense — — — 563 Net loss $ — $ — $ — $ (1,912 )

(1) On September 18, 2017, the Company signed a definitive agreement to sell its subsidiary, United Life Insurance Company, to Kuvare US Holdings, Inc. The sale closed on March 30, 2018. The life insurance business is presented as discontinued operations in all periods presented in this table.





Net Premiums Written by Line of Business Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (In Thousands) Net Premiums Written(1) Continuing operations: Commercial lines: Other liability(2) $ 88,169 $ 88,846 $ 171,483 $ 167,457 Fire and allied lines(3) 64,611 64,029 127,515 122,571 Automobile 89,268 84,010 171,579 157,039 Workers’ compensation 24,447 26,565 48,905 51,658 Fidelity and surety 7,335 8,235 13,503 14,012 Miscellaneous 453 470 918 920 Total commercial lines $ 274,283 $ 272,155 $ 533,903 $ 513,657 Personal lines: Fire and allied lines(4) $ 10,839 $ 11,025 $ 19,760 $ 20,008 Automobile 8,051 7,903 15,717 15,183 Miscellaneous 330 337 624 627 Total personal lines $ 19,220 $ 19,265 $ 36,101 $ 35,818 Reinsurance assumed 11,644 5,354 14,809 3,734 Total net premiums written from continuing operations 305,147 296,774 584,813 553,209 Total net premiums written from discontinued operations — — — 13,005 Total $ 305,147 $ 296,774 $ 584,813 $ 566,214

(1) Net premiums written is a non-GAAP financial measure of net premiums earned. See Definitions of Non-GAAP Information and Reconciliations to Comparable GAAP Measures for a reconciliation of net premiums written to net premiums earned.

(2) Commercial lines “Other liability” is business insurance covering bodily injury and property damage arising from general business operations, accidents on the insured’s premises and products manufactured or sold.

(3) Commercial lines “Fire and allied lines” includes fire, allied lines, commercial multiple peril and inland marine.

(4) Personal lines “Fire and allied lines” includes fire, allied lines, homeowners and inland marine.





Net Premiums Earned, Losses and Loss Settlement Expenses and Loss Ratio by Line of Business Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Net Losses Net Losses and Loss and Loss Net Settlement Net Net Settlement Net (In Thousands, Except Ratios) Premiums Expenses Loss Premiums Expenses Loss Unaudited Earned Incurred Ratio Earned Incurred Ratio Commercial lines Other liability $ 79,452 $ 57,582 72.5 % $ 76,309 $ 38,503 50.5 % Fire and allied lines 60,615 55,851 92.1 57,996 51,101 88.1 Automobile 78,472 69,766 88.9 69,709 66,090 94.8 Workers' compensation 22,621 9,378 41.5 23,633 17,002 71.9 Fidelity and surety 6,146 (650 ) (10.6 ) 5,742 291 5.1 Miscellaneous 436 99 22.7 428 193 45.1 Total commercial lines $ 247,742 $ 192,026 77.5 % $ 233,817 $ 173,180 74.1 % Personal lines Fire and allied lines $ 10,302 $ 14,386 139.6 % $ 10,396 $ 9,359 90.0 % Automobile 7,698 6,809 88.5 7,227 6,213 86.0 Miscellaneous 307 552 179.8 301 (167 ) (55.5 ) Total personal lines $ 18,307 $ 21,747 118.8 % $ 17,924 $ 15,405 85.9 % Reinsurance assumed $ 10,437 $ 6,236 59.7 % $ 5,112 $ 561 11.0 % Total $ 276,486 $ 220,009 79.6 % $ 256,853 $ 189,146 73.6 %





Net Premiums Earned, Losses and Loss Settlement Expenses and Loss Ratio by Line of Business Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Net Losses Net Losses and Loss and Loss Net Settlement Net Net Settlement Net (In Thousands, Except Ratios) Premiums Expenses Loss Premiums Expenses Loss Unaudited Earned Incurred Ratio Earned Incurred Ratio Commercial lines Other liability $ 157,879 $ 95,857 60.7 % $ 151,902 $ 63,806 42.0 % Fire and allied lines 119,789 92,637 77.3 115,395 85,330 73.9 Automobile 153,706 140,337 91.3 136,403 120,037 88.0 Workers' compensation 44,496 15,323 34.4 46,974 29,062 61.9 Fidelity and surety 12,521 (901 ) (7.2 ) 11,215 949 8.5 Miscellaneous 863 — — 853 377 44.2 Total commercial lines $ 489,254 $ 343,253 70.2 % $ 462,742 $ 299,561 64.7 % Personal lines Fire and allied lines $ 20,522 $ 20,668 100.7 % $ 20,834 $ 16,760 80.4 % Automobile 15,180 12,476 82.2 14,236 11,970 84.1 Miscellaneous 608 484 79.6 596 (272 ) (45.6 ) Total personal lines $ 36,310 $ 33,628 92.6 % $ 35,666 $ 28,458 79.8 % Reinsurance assumed $ 13,236 $ 7,368 55.7 % $ 3,612 $ 5,855 162.1 % Total $ 538,800 $ 384,249 71.3 % $ 502,020 $ 333,874 66.5 %



