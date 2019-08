Business Capital Delivers Financing for Leading Eco-Friendly Packaging Company

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Business Capital (BizCap) structured and delivered a multi-tranche credit facility, inclusive of an equipment term loan, for Everett Graphics, Inc. (EGI) and a revolving line of credit for its subsidiary, Tahoe Paperboard, which supplies EGI and other packing companies with custom sheeted paperboard. Family owned and operated for nearly four decades, EGI is a leading designer and producer of sustainable folding carton packaging solutions dedicated to environmental responsibility, replacing plastics and Styrofoam with recyclable materials.

“EGI has found alternative materials and processes that will help play a part in preserving the world’s natural resources,” said Chuck Doyle, Managing Director of Business Capital. “Our firm was proud to serve another client dedicated to environmental stewardship and sustainable practices.”

EGI’s proprietary process uses sustainably sourced materials that mitigate moisture issues and enables printing on thick substrates. On average, EGI produces over 200 million packages each year to big name customers across a variety of industries.

“Bizcap came to us with a well-deserved reputation as a firm that gets deals done,” said Whit Everett, President & CEO of Everett Graphics. “By taking the time to understand our unique business situation and then applying a very professional approach to the marketplace, we were presented an outstanding solution.”

The new financing facility will supply ample working capital to drive profits and new growth opportunities. Financial terms of the transactions were not disclosed.

Business Capital is a leading commercial finance firm specializing in securing customized non-dilutive credit based solutions for rapidly growing as well as challenged middle market companies nationwide who require a unique, timely and tailored financing structure to address their particular needs, especially in special situations.

Contact:

Business Capital

Chuck Doyle

415-989-0970

cdoyle@bizcap.com

Follow us:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google+

Twitter · LinkedIn Share on Facebook



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.