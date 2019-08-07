RavenQuest Provides Shareholder Update

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RavenQuest BioMed Inc. (the “Company” or “RavenQuest”) – (CSE: RQB OTCQB: RVVQF Frankfurt: 1IT), one of Canada’s most innovative cannabis companies, provides the following update on recent developments.

Product Testing

After the inaugural harvest at our Edmonton facility, Orbital Gardens have now successfully produced six cultivars including Brooklyn Sunrise, The Ultimate, CBD Compassion, CBD Kush, Charlottes Angel and CBD Skunk Haze. All of these cultivars passed analytical tests otherwise known as the COA (Certificate of Analysis) as required by Health Canada and came back with no detected pesticides or Aflatoxins, a reading that is exceedingly rare thus far from Canadian licensed producers. We are very excited to see the low microbial readings which serve as further evidence that we have a repeatable and safe product. Also the microbial counts indicate that our facility cleanliness is pristine and the airflow inside the Orbital Gardens is doing its job.

Health Canada Inspections

Both of our two ultra-modern grow facilities in Markham and Edmonton were recently visited by Health Canada inspectors. Inspectors were on site for two days at each facility and Health Canada found no major issues at either.

Health Canada did spend additional time reviewing the Edmonton facility with a particular focus on the Company’s main technological innovations, namely Orbital Gardens and Harter pharmaceutical dryers. Health Canada found no issues with the Orbital Gardens or our drying technology.

Supply Agreement

RavenQuest continues to ship product to Wayland Group, and we continue to maintain an open and transparent dialogue with them during their transitional period. RavenQuest also continues to negotiate supply deals with other parties including - but not limited to - several provincial wholesalers and export markets. These discussions are prudent with a view toward customer diversification and have no bearing on shipments to the Wayland Group.

Summary

After a thorough Health Canada review of our cannabis production processes, particularly with the Orbital Gardens at our Edmonton facility, it’s clear that the process is working, producing an extremely clean and safe end-product and passing compliance. This is an important and timely validation of RavenQuest’s production facilities, particularly in the wake of recent compliance violations by major industry participants.

Of equal importance is the proof of concept from RavenQuest’s revolutionary Orbital Garden technology. Our Company has now successfully taken the technology from a concept, through engineering, into a built facility, then to successfully producing some of the cleanest cannabis industry wide, in under 24 months.

Now that our concept has been proven, passed all lab testing and scrutiny of Health Canada, the next steps will be to rapidly scale up production at Edmonton and simultaneously move our European expansion plans forward.

