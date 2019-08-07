KBP BioSciences Signs Memorandum of Understanding with BullFrog AI

Envisions Using BullFrog AI Innovative Artificial Intelligence Technology to Expand KBP’s Diverse Product Pipeline

/EIN News/ -- PRINCETON, N.J. and JINAN, China, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KBP BioSciences USA, a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to research, development, and commercialization of innovative medicines for the global market, has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with BullFrog AI Inc.



KBP Bioscience presently has three clinical stage compounds having obtained US FDA and Chinese CFDA IND approvals and its lead program, KBP-5074, is progressing through a global Phase 2b clinical trial for uncontrolled hypertension in moderate and severe Chronic Kidney Disease patients.

KBP Biosciences is also actively seeking to identify additional promising therapeutic opportunities and build out its product portfolio. The MOU envisions the two organizations collaborating in utilizing BullFrog AI’s proprietary bfLEAP™ artificial intelligence technology based on a graph analytics platform developed at the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory.

“The mission of KBP Biosciences is to identify and develop new medicines for global unmet medical needs. This collaborative arrangement sets the stage for KBP Biosciences to work with BullFrog AI and Johns Hopkins University to enable us to potentially develop valuable and needed therapies faster and more efficiently,” said Zhenhua Huang, The Executive Chairman of KBP Biosciences.

“We are very excited to work with KBP on expanding their portfolio of products. Our mission is to build significant value for our partners by helping identify new drug candidates and allow patients to gain access to treatments, improve response and see a reduction in side effects,” said Vin Singh, Founder and CEO of BullFrog AI.

About KBP BioSciences

KBP BioSciences USA, as part of KBP Biosciences Holding Group. is a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to research, development, and commercialization of innovative medicines for the global market. Headquartered in Princeton NJ, KBP Biosciences has a China affiliate focusing on Discovery and CMC, while KBP Biosciences USA, is responsible for global clinical development and registration. The Company principally devotes its resources to three therapeutic areas including; inflammation & autoimmune diseases, organ protection and antibiotics. The management team has decades of combined experience in drug development and registration and works with a world-class scientific advisory board to advance new therapies for significant unmet medical needs.

KBP Biosciences has developed a deep pipeline focused on meeting unmet medical needs globally. The Company’s three clinical stage compounds are being developed under US FDA INDs and its lead program, KBP-5074, is a non-steroidal MRA discovered and developed by KBP. KBP Biosciences is currently conducting a global Phase 2b clinical trial for KBP-5074 for uncontrolled hypertension in moderate and severe Chronic Kidney Disease patients. Previously, the Company completed two Phase 1/2a studies which have elucidated the pharmacokinetic (PK) profile of KBP-5074 in healthy volunteers and in patients with mild to moderate Chronic Kidney Disease.

KBP has also built a proprietary R&D platform aimed at discovery and development of global first-in-class compounds. The platform consists of a compound library which is the basis of new compound discovery, a bacterium library aimed at multi-drug resistant bacteria, and an in vivo pharmacology platform for screening and testing new compounds. KBP Biosciences is actively seeking to identify additional promising therapeutic opportunities and build out its product portfolio.

About BullFrog AI

BullFrog AI Inc. is an innovator in artificial intelligence. Its proprietary bfLEAPTM analytics engine is the only tool of its kind, designed to analyze massive, complex, multi-factorial clinical data sets. BullFrog AI’s technology is poised to revolutionize drug development, enabling researchers and clinicians to match therapies to patients, streamlining clinical trials, reducing development costs and accelerating R&D cycle time to drug approval and commercial launch. BullFrog AI has an exceptional team of life science industry leaders, AI technologists, scientists, physicians and advisors, all determined to make BullFrog AI become the undisputed leader in precision medicine.

Safe Harbor Statement

Some of the statements made in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations and projections about future events and generally relate to our plans, objectives and expectations for the development of our business. Although management believes that the plans and objectives reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and actual future results may be materially different from the plans, objectives and expectations expressed in this press release.

For more information regarding KBP Biosciences, contact:

Princeton, New Jersey:

Fred Yang, Ph.D.

Chief Development Officer

Fred.yang@kbpbiosciences.com

+1 (267) 980-9451

Jinan, China:

Ms. Yuanju Zhu

Corporate Affairs

yj.zhu@kbpbiosciences.com

+86-531-88680277



