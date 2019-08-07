MPs give green light to Municipal Administrative Guardianship Law

Luanda, ANGOLA, August 7 - The National Assembly approved on Tuesday, by consensus, the Administrative Guardianship Law on Local Authorities, a diploma that confers powers of control to the Executive over local authorities.,

With the approval of the Administrative Guardianship Law on Local Authorities, the Angolan Parliament has taken an important step in the process of institutionalization of local authorities, said the Minister of Territorial Administration and State Reform, Adão de Almeida.

Speaking to the press, Adão de Almeida said that about a dozen draft laws are still being prepared, which are part of the second phase of the municipal legislative package.

The Administrative Guardianship Law on Local Authorities, consisting of six chapters and 25 articles, is an initiative of the Government and the Unita (opposition party).

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.