FORM Swim Goggles with Augmented-Reality Display Available Today for $199

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, sports technology company FORM announced the immediate availability of the FORM Swim Goggles, the first premium swim goggles with a see-through, augmented-reality display that delivers performance metrics in real time. Now in stock at www.formswim.com, these goggles are priced at $199 USD with free shipping in the U.S. and Canada. Each pair is covered under a 45-day fit guarantee, and international shipping options are available.

Swimming is one of the world’s biggest sports, with over 30 million active pool swimmers in the U.S. alone. The FORM Swim Goggles are the first product to give swimmers the same real-time visual feedback that’s become an essential part of training for land-based sports like running and cycling. Metrics like split times, distance, stroke rate, pace per 100, and calories are displayed directly in the swimmer’s line of sight, while they swim. The goggles also feature a premium design that delivers best-in-class fit and durability.

“Before FORM, our team spent many years building ruggedized wearables for action sports like snowboarding, running, and cycling,” said FORM founder and CEO Dan Eisenhardt. “When we started developing the FORM Swim Goggles four years ago, we knew that giving swimmers real-time metrics was only half the battle. Fit and durability were just as important. The extensive testing we’ve done over the past year shows we exceeded our original goals. The FORM Swim Goggles fit incredibly well and are truly built to last.”

The FORM Swim Goggles are built using industry-leading manufacturing processes and high-grade materials, including FDA-certified silicone eye seals and the same permanent, chemical-resistant anti-fog technology used in diving masks. In keeping with what customers expect from other leading wearable-technology products, these goggles are covered under a one-year limited warranty.



“When you’re a high-level swimmer training in the pool four hours per day, six days a week, having comfortable, well-fitted goggles is extremely important,” said Scott Dickens, two-time Olympian and Director of Strategic Partnerships at FORM. “The FORM Swim Goggles provide that comfort, and the fit is the same as, if not better than, what swimmers are used to. The swimmers who’ve tested these goggles are blown away by the fact that you have that nice, comfortable feel with real-time metrics in your line of sight.”

The FORM Swim Goggles ship with five nose-bridge sizes, from extra-small to extra-large, enabling each swimmer to achieve a tailored fit and watertight seal. FORM covers all goggles under a 45-day fit guarantee, allowing customers to try them in the pool before making them a permanent addition to their swim bag. Shipping and returns are free across the U.S. and Canada.

Also available today is the FORM Swim App for iPhone® and Android™. This app enables swimmers and coaches to review and share workouts recorded by the FORM Swim Goggles as well as to track progress over time. It also gives swimmers the freedom to customize exactly which metrics are displayed in the goggles and when each metric appears: while swimming, after turns, or during rest.

The FORM Swim Goggles are available now from www.formswim.com. The FORM Swim App is available now as a free download from the App Store and Google Play™.

About FORM

Founded in 2016 in Vancouver, Canada, FORM is a sports technology company with a simple mission: to break down the barriers between what swimming is and what it could be. The company’s founder and CEO, Dan Eisenhardt, swam competitively for 14 years before starting his career as a sports technology entrepreneur. His previous company, Recon Instruments, was founded in 2008, introduced the world’s first smart eyewear for sports in 2010, and was acquired by Intel Corporation in 2015. At FORM, Dan is joined by a team of industry veterans with decades of combined expertise in sports-eyewear design, activity-tracking algorithms, and augmented-reality optics.

