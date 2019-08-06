Epsilon Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epsilon Energy Ltd. (“Epsilon” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EPSN) today reported second quarter 2019 financial and operating results.

Michael Raleigh, CEO, commented, “As planned, the operator spud the first of four lower Marcellus wells on June 26th. These wells are planned to be completed in the fall, and we anticipate turning in-line 9,300 net lateral feet to Epsilon in early December. This should have a meaningful impact on 2019 exit rate volumes heading into the usually constructive winter demand period. We are currently planning our 2020 capital program and expect to conclude our budget prior to year-end.

In the NW Stack, we finished drilling the second well of our appraisal program during the second quarter. We plan to complete the first well during the third quarter, and initial results will be available near year-end. We plan to assess the first well prior to determining the activity on the second well. The originally planned third well in the program has been postponed until next year pending a longer term appraisal of the performance of the first well.”

Epsilon’s highlights for the second quarter and material subsequent events following the end of the quarter through the date of this release include:

Total Revenues of $6.8 million for the quarter



Net after tax income of $3.8 million for the quarter



EBITDA of $5.2 million for the quarter



Marcellus working interest (WI) gas production averaged 23 MMcf/d for the second quarter of 2019. Working interest gas production as of this release is approximately 23 MMcf/d



Gathered and delivered 19.1 Bcfe gross (6.7 Bcfe net to Epsilon’s interest) during the quarter through the Auburn Gas Gathering System which represents approximately 64% of the designed throughput capacity



Auburn Gas gathering and compression services included third party gas of 0.8 Bcfe during the quarter or approximately 8.7 MMcf/d.

Financial and Operating Results

Three months ended June 30, 2019 2018 Revenues ($000) Natural gas revenue $ 4,330 $ 3,414 Volume (MMcf) 1,920 1,783 Avg. Price ($/Mcf) $ 2.26 $ 1.91 PA Exit Rate (MMcfpd) 21.2 23.7 Oil and other liquids revenue $ 169 $ 187 Volume (MBO) 4.8 5.8 Avg. Price ($/Bbl) $ 35.45 $ 32.23 Gathering system revenue $ 2,265 $ 2,564 Total Revenues $ 6,764 $ 6,165

Capital Expenditures

Epsilon’s capital expenditures were $1.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019. The capital was directed to the completion of four wells in Pennsylvania, the drilling of one well in Oklahoma, and maintenance of the Auburn Gas Gathering system.

Marcellus Operational Guidance

The table below details Epsilon’s well development status at June 30, 2019:

June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 Gross Net Gross Net Producing 99 22.3 103 24.1 Shut-in 5 2.3 1 0.5 Waiting on pipeline - - - - Waiting on completion - - - - Drilling 1 0.2 - -

The Operator spud the first of four planned wells one week prior to quarter end.

Second Quarter Results

Epsilon generated revenues of $6.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to $6.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018.

Realized natural gas prices averaged $2.26 per Mcf for Marcellus Upstream operations in the second quarter of 2019. Operating expenses for Marcellus Upstream operations in the first quarter were $1.3 million.

The Auburn Gas Gathering system delivered 19.1 Bcfe of natural gas during the quarter as compared to 24.9 Bcfe during the first quarter of 2019. Primary gathering volumes increased 14.0% quarter over quarter to 15.0 Bcfe. Imported cross-flow volumes decreased 24.1% to 4.1 Bcfe.

Epsilon reported net after tax income of $3.8 million attributable to common shareholders or $0.14 per basic and diluted common share outstanding for the three months ended June 30, 2019, compared to net income of $0.6 million, and $0.02 per basic and diluted common share outstanding for the three months ended June 30, 2018.

For the three months ended June 30, 2019, Epsilon's Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, Amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") was $5.2 million as compared to $3.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily due to higher net income.

About Epsilon

Epsilon Energy Ltd. is a North American onshore oil and natural gas development and midstream company with a current focus on the Marcellus Shale of Pennsylvania and the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward looking statements. The use of any of the words “anticipate”, “continue”, “estimate”, “expect”, ‘may”, “will”, “project”, “should”, ‘believe”, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and the forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon.

The reserves and associated future net revenue information set forth in this news release are estimates only. In general, estimates of oil and natural gas reserves and the future net revenue therefrom are based upon a number of variable factors and assumptions, such as production rates, ultimate reserves recovery, timing and amount of capital expenditures, ability to transport production, marketability of oil and natural gas, royalty rates, the assumed effects of regulation by governmental agencies and future operating costs, all of which may vary materially from actual results. For those reasons, estimates of the oil and natural gas reserves attributable to any particular group of properties, as well as the classification of such reserves and estimates of future net revenues associated with such reserves prepared by different engineers (or by the same engineers at different times) may vary. The actual reserves of the Company may be greater or less than those calculated. In addition, the Company's actual production, revenues, development and operating expenditures will vary from estimates thereof and such variations could be material.

Statements relating to "reserves" are deemed to be forward-looking statements as they involve the implied assessment, based on certain estimates and assumptions, that the reserves described exist in the quantities predicted or estimated and can be profitably produced in the future. There is no assurance that forecast price and cost assumptions will be attained and variances could be material.

Proved reserves are those reserves which are most certain to be recovered. There is at least a 90% probability that the quantities actually recovered will equal or exceed the estimated proved reserves. Undeveloped reserves are those reserves expected to be recovered from known accumulations where a significant expenditure (for example, when compared to the cost of drilling a well) is required to render them capable of production. They must fully meet the requirements of the reserves classification (proved, probable) to which they are assigned. Proved undeveloped reserves are those reserves that can be estimated with a high degree of certainty and are expected to be recovered from known accumulations where a significant expenditure is required to render them capable of production.

The estimates of reserves and future net revenue for individual properties may not reflect the same confidence level as estimates of reserves and future net revenue for all properties due to the effects of aggregation. The estimated future net revenues contained in this news release do not necessarily represent the fair market value of the Company's reserves.

Contact Information:

281-670-0002

Michael Raleigh

Chief Executive Officer

Michael.Raleigh@EpsilonEnergyLTD.com

Special note for news distribution in the United States

The securities described in the news release have not been registered under the United Stated Securities Act of 1933, as amended, (the “1933 Act”) or state securities laws. Any holder of these securities, by purchasing such securities, agrees for the benefit of Epsilon Energy Ltd. (the “Corporation”) that such securities may not be offered, sold, or otherwise transferred only (A) to the Corporation or its affiliates; (B) outside the United States in accordance with applicable state laws and either (1) Rule 144(as) under the 1933 Act or (2) Rule 144 under the 1933 Act, if applicable.

EPSILON ENERGY LTD. Interim Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (All amounts stated in US$) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2019

2018

2019

2018

Revenues: Oil, gas, NGLs and condensate revenue $ 4,498,478 $ 3,600,737 $ 10,006,141 $ 8,602,533 Gas gathering and compression revenue 2,265,094 2,564,117 4,703,445 5,340,323 Total revenue 6,763,572 6,164,854 14,709,586 13,942,856 Operating costs and expenses: Lease operating expenses 1,583,895 1,591,394 3,302,188 3,521,608 Gathering system operating expenses 238,886 286,290 551,673 716,054 Development geological and geophysical expenses 83,748 — 83,748 — Depletion, depreciation, amortization, and accretion 1,953,171 1,681,475 3,778,903 3,472,094 General and administrative expenses: Stock based compensation expense 133,721 88,912 267,441 171,959 Other general and administrative expenses 921,307 740,664 2,260,868 1,465,538 Total operating costs and expenses 4,914,728 4,388,735 10,244,821 9,347,253 Operating income 1,848,844 1,776,119 4,464,765 4,595,603 Other income and (expense): Interest income 46,598 1,525 89,289 2,432 Interest expense (29,010 ) (50,514 ) (56,619 ) (95,910 ) Gain (loss) on derivative contracts 2,734,988 (845,067 ) 2,224,234 (474,086 ) Other income 930,258 12,149 930,281 12,442 Other income (expense), net 3,682,834 (881,907 ) 3,187,185 (555,122 ) Income before tax expense 5,531,678 894,212 7,651,950 4,040,481 Income tax expense 1,693,820 331,904 2,440,416 1,318,946 NET INCOME $ 3,837,858 $ 562,308 $ 5,211,534 $ 2,721,535 Currency translation adjustments 1,052 (34,188 ) 11,844 (90,697 ) NET COMPREHENSIVE INCOME $ 3,838,910 $ 528,120 $ 5,223,378 $ 2,630,838 Net income per share, basic $ 0.14 $ 0.02 $ 0.19 $ 0.10 Net income per share, diluted $ 0.14 $ 0.02 $ 0.19 $ 0.10 Weighted average number of shares outstanding, basic 27,355,247 27,480,912 27,373,897 27,501,096 Weighted average number of shares outstanding, diluted 27,397,609 27,492,180 27,402,794 27,512,258





EPSILON ENERGY LTD. Interim Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (All amounts stated in US$) June 30, December 31, 2019

2018

ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 16,614,863 $ 14,401,257 Accounts receivable 3,568,847 5,042,134 Fair value of derivatives 904,978 — Prepaid income taxes 738,428 205,711 Other current assets 307,120 244,233 Total current assets 22,134,236 19,893,335 Non-current assets Property and equipment: Oil and gas properties, successful efforts method Proved properties 120,717,787 118,851,574 Unproved properties 20,917,172 19,498,666 Accumulated depletion, depreciation, and amortization (86,558,323 ) (83,807,401 ) Total oil and gas properties, net 55,076,636 54,542,839 Gathering system 41,286,472 41,040,847 Accumulated depletion, depreciation, and amortization (29,109,908 ) (28,137,573 ) Total gathering system, net 12,176,564 12,903,274 Total property and equipment, net 67,253,200 67,446,113 Other assets: Restricted cash 558,990 558,261 Fair value of derivatives 834,813 — Prepaid drilling costs 2,101,510 — Total non-current assets 70,748,513 68,004,374 Total assets $ 92,882,749 $ 87,897,709 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable trade $ 3,088,624 $ 2,585,324 Royalties payable 1,111,748 1,300,539 Other accrued liabilities 409,835 2,156,304 Fair value of derivatives — 297,023 Total current liabilities 4,610,207 6,339,190 Non-current liabilities Asset retirement obligation 1,688,775 1,625,154 Deferred income taxes 12,382,506 9,989,278 Total non-current liabilities 14,071,281 11,614,432 Total liabilities 18,681,488 17,953,622 Commitments and contingencies (See Note 8) Shareholders' equity Common shares, no par value, unlimited shares authorized and 27,355,247 shares and 27,385,133 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 143,362,642 143,705,441 Treasury shares 237,189 shares and 26,953 shares outstanding at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively (985,264 ) (94,418 ) Additional paid-in capital 6,786,469 6,519,028 Accumulated deficit (84,772,360 ) (89,983,894 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 9,809,774 9,797,930 Total shareholders' equity 74,201,261 69,944,087 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 92,882,749 $ 87,897,709

EPSILON ENERGY LTD. Interim Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (All amounts stated in US$) Six months ended June 30, 2019

2018

Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 5,211,534 $ 2,721,535 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depletion, depreciation, amortization, and accretion 3,778,903 3,472,094 (Gain) loss on derivative contracts (2,224,234 ) 474,086 Cash received from settlements of derivative contracts 187,420 119,373 Stock-based compensation expense 267,441 171,958 Deferred income tax expense (benefit) 2,393,228 (436,232 ) Changes in current assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 1,473,287 297,151 Prepaid income taxes and other current assets (595,604 ) (659,010 ) Accounts payable, royalties payable and other accrued liabilities (1,526,708 ) (1,747,626 ) Other long-term liabilities — 45,408 Net cash provided by operating activities 8,965,267 4,458,737 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of unproved oil and gas properties (596,500 ) (260,000 ) Additions to unproved oil and gas properties (822,006 ) (295,281 ) Additions to proved oil and gas properties (1,846,040 ) 324,526 Additions to gathering system properties (163,075 ) (65,471 ) Changes in prepaid drilling costs (2,101,510 ) — Changes in restricted cash (729 ) (539 ) Net cash used in investing activities (5,529,860 ) (296,765 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Buyback of common shares (1,233,645 ) (243,300 ) Repayment of revolving line of credit — (2,000,000 ) Net cash used in financing activities (1,233,645 ) (2,243,300 ) Effect of currency rates on cash and cash equivalents 11,844 (90,697 ) Increase in cash and cash equivalents 2,213,606 1,827,975 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 14,401,257 9,998,853 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 16,614,863 $ 11,826,828 Supplemental cash flow disclosures: Income taxes paid $ 733,200 $ 3,505,493 Interest paid $ 60,401 $ 95,910 Non-cash investing activities: Change in proved properties accrued in accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 12,198 $ (5,000 ) Change in gathering system accrued in accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 82,550 $ 5,917 Asset retirement obligation asset additions and adjustments $ 7,975 $ 395





EPSILON ENERGY LTD. Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (All amounts stated in US $000) (in thousands of dollars) Three months ended June 30, Three months ended June 30, 2019

2018 2019

2018 Net income $ 3,838 $ 562 $ 5,212 $ 2,722 Add Back: Net interest (income) expense (18 ) 49 (33 ) 93 Income tax provision 1,694 332 2,440 1,319 Depreciation, depletion, amortization, and accretion 1,953 1,681 3,779 3,472 Stock based compensation expense 134 89 267 172 Net change in unrealized (gain) loss on commodity contracts (2,363 ) 857 (2,037 ) 594 Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,238 $ 3,570 $ 9,628 $ 8,372

Epsilon defines Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before (1) net interest expense, (2) taxes, (3) depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion expense, (4) impairments of oil and gas properties, (5) non-cash stock compensation expense, (6) unrealized gain on derivatives, and (7) other income. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance as determined under IFRS and should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for net income or cash flow measures prepared in accordance with IFRS or as a measure of profitability or liquidity.

Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Epsilon has included Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental disclosure because its management believes that EBITDA provides useful information regarding its ability to service debt and to fund capital expenditures. It further provides investors a helpful measure for comparing operating performance on a "normalized" or recurring basis with the performance of other companies, without giving effect to certain non-cash expenses and other items. This provides management, investors and analysts with comparative information for evaluating the Company in relation to other oil and gas companies providing corresponding non-IFRS financial measures or that have different financing and capital structures or tax rates. These non-IFRS financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, measures for financial performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. The table above sets forth a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income, which is the most directly comparable measure of financial performance calculated under IFRS and should be reviewed carefully.



