NostalgiaCon issues Call for Retro Pop Collectors to Showcase Their Toys, Video Games, Electronics, and Furniture

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organizers of NostalgiaCon’s inaugural ‘80’s pop culture convention (www.NostalgiaCon80s.com). September 28 and 29 at the Anaheim Convention Center announced today a national call for retro pop culture collectors of unique ‘80s toys, video games, posters, electronics, and furniture. As part of eclectic items that already include the National Boombox Museum and ‘80s cars, NostalgiaCon is adding space to spotlight select collections that demonstrate strong fan interest.

To submit a collection for consideration, email info@nostalgiacon.org and specify the exact nature and space requirement of your collection. The deadline is August 31. Only collections that are not being sold on the exhibit floor will be considered for this free showcase. Exhibitor opportunities for the retro marketplace are available separately by emailing exhibiting@nostalgiacon.org .

About NostalgiaCon

With offices in downtown Miami, NostalgiaCon (www.NostalgiaCon80s.com) is a global fan conventions company wholly focused on celebrating the pop culture icons, influencers, music, newsmakers, entertainers, shows, films, sports, fads, toys, foods and more, that fans feel the most fond of. NostalgiaCon is the first platform ever created to fully scale and monetize the decades both in the United States and internationally through conventions, concerts, events, privately licensed entertainment, social media, and more. On September 28 and 29, the Anaheim Convention Center will host NostalgiaCon, where the 1980’s will be captured in its full glory, capitalizing on the powerful force of nostalgia via the people, trends and moments that define entire generations.

NostalgiaCon is the brainchild of serial entrepreneurs Manny Ruiz, creator and producer of the nationally renowned Hispanicize event and the Mixed Reality Marketing Summit, and Sean Wolfington, Chairman and CEO of The Wolfington Companies and Chairman and CEO of CarSaver, Walmart’s exclusive auto buying platform.

