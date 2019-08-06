Supernus Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Total revenue of $104.7 million, a 5.2% increase over 2018

Net product sales of $102.4 million, a 5.5% increase over 2018

Operating earnings of $42.6 million, a 19.3% increase over 2018

Submission of New Drug Application for SPN-812 on track for the second half of 2019

Revising full year 2019 net product sales guidance range to $400 million - $410 million and full year 2019 operating earnings range to $150 million - $160 million

/EIN News/ -- ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUPN), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases, today reported financial results for the second quarter of 2019 and associated Company developments.

Commercial Update

Second quarter 2019 product prescriptions for Trokendi XR® and Oxtellar XR®, as reported by IQVIA, totaled 209,066, a 7.4% increase over the second quarter of 2018.

Prescriptions Q2 2019 Q2 2018 Change % Trokendi XR 168,682 158,568 6.4 % Oxtellar XR 40,384 36,066 12.0 % Total 209,066 194,634 7.4 %

Net product sales for the second quarter of 2019 were $102.4 million, a 5.5% increase over $97.0 million in the second quarter of 2018. Net product sales by product are as follows:

Net Product Sales

($ in millions) Q2 2019 Q2 2018 Change % Trokendi XR 78,964 76,474 3.3 % Oxtellar XR 23,394 20,556 13.8 % Total 102,358 97,030 5.5 %

“Prescription growth for Trokendi XR improved by 4.8% in the second quarter of 2019 as compared to the first quarter of 2019, but not to the degree we had expected,” said Jack Khattar, President and CEO of Supernus. “Following the abnormally large seasonal decline we experienced in the first quarter of 2019, reflecting the impact of high deductible managed care programs, prescription growth for Trokendi XR has been hindered by a moderate contraction in the overall topiramate market. In addition, sales deductions, particularly rebates, have not improved in the second quarter of 2019 relative to the first quarter of 2019 as we had expected, but have remained relatively flat.” Mr. Khattar added, “As a result, we are revising full year 2019 guidance for net product sales, and, to a lesser extent, operating earnings.”

Progress of Product Pipeline

SPN-812 - Novel non-stimulant for the treatment of ADHD

– The Company concluded its pre-New Drug Application (NDA) clinical meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in July 2019, and continues to expect to submit an NDA for SPN-812 in the second half of 2019. Pending FDA approval, the Company continues to expect to launch SPN-812 in the second half of 2020.

– The Company has advanced manufacture of SPN-812 to support the NDA submission and in preparation of commercial launch.

– A Phase III program in adult patients is anticipated to start in the fourth quarter of 2019.

SPN-810 - Novel treatment of Impulsive Aggression in patients with ADHD

– Enrollment in the Phase III P301 trial is complete, with data expected in the fourth quarter of 2019.

– Enrollment in the Phase III P302 trial continues, with data now expected in the first quarter of 2020.

– The Company continues to expect to submit an NDA for SPN-810 in the second half of 2020, and to launch SPN-810, pending FDA approval, in the second half of 2021.

– Enrollment in the open label extension (OLE) study continues at 90% or higher. On average, a patient in the OLE study remains on SPN-810 treatment for approximately 10.7 months, which the Company believes is an encouraging sign of the tolerability and efficacy of SPN-810.

– Patient dosing continues in the Phase III trial (P503) in adolescent patients.

SPN-604 - Novel treatment of bipolar disorder

– The Company remains on track to start a pivotal Phase III program for the treatment of bipolar disorder in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Operating Expenses

Research and development (R&D) expenses in the second quarter of 2019 were $17.0 million, as compared to $20.0 million in the same quarter last year. This decrease is primarily due to the completion of the four Phase III clinical trials for SPN-812, three of which were completed in December 2018 and the fourth in March 2019. Decreased expenses were partially offset by costs to manufacture SPN-812 to support the Company’s upcoming submission of its NDA.

Selling, general and administrative expenses in the second quarter of 2019 were $41.1 million, essentially equivalent to $40.1 million in the same quarter last year.

Operating Earnings and Earnings Per Share

Operating earnings in the second quarter of 2019 were $42.6 million, a 19.3% increase from $35.7 million in the same quarter last year. Operating earnings increased faster than net product sales, which grew by 5.5%, demonstrating the Company’s ability to manage operating expenses and leverage its established infrastructure.

Net earnings (GAAP) in the second quarter of 2019 were $32.7 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, an increase from $30.7 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, in the same period last year. Growth in net earnings was driven primarily from the aforementioned increase in operating earnings, partially offset by the higher effective tax rate in the second quarter of 2019 compared to the year earlier period. The effective tax rate in the second quarter of 2018 benefited from employees exercising stock options.

Weighted-average diluted common shares outstanding were approximately 53.9 million in the second quarter of 2019, as compared to approximately 54.2 million in the prior year period.

Balance Sheet Highlights

As of June 30, 2019, the Company had $852.3 million in cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities and long term marketable securities, compared to $774.8 million at December 31, 2018. This increase primarily reflects cash generated from operations in the first six months of 2019.

Financial Guidance

The Company is revising its full year 2019 guidance for net product sales and operating earnings, and reaffirming expectations for R&D expenses and the effective tax rate as set forth below:

– Net product sales in the range of $400 million to $410 million, compared to the previously expected range of $435 million to $455 million.

– R&D expenses in the range of $70 million to $80 million.

– Operating earnings in the range of $150 million to $160 million, compared to the previously expected range of $160 million to $180 million.

– Effective tax rate of approximately 23% to 25%.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. The Company currently markets Trokendi XR® (extended-release topiramate) for the prophylaxis of migraine and the treatment of epilepsy, and Oxtellar XR® (extended-release oxcarbazepine) for the treatment of epilepsy. The Company is also developing several product candidates to address large market opportunities in the CNS market, including SPN-810 for the treatment of Impulsive Aggression in ADHD patients, SPN-812 for the treatment of ADHD and SPN-604 for the treatment of bipolar disorder.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements do not convey historical information, but relate to predicted or potential future events that are based upon management's current expectations. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. In addition to the factors mentioned in this press release, such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company’s ability to sustain and increase its profitability; the Company’s ability to raise sufficient capital to fully implement its corporate strategy; the implementation of the Company’s corporate strategy; the Company’s future financial performance and projected expenditures; the Company’s ability to increase the number of prescriptions written for each of its products; the Company’s ability to increase its net revenue; the Company’s ability to enter into future collaborations with pharmaceutical companies and academic institutions or to obtain funding from government agencies; the Company’s product research and development activities, including the timing and progress of the Company’s clinical trials, and projected expenditures; the Company’s ability to receive, and the timing of any receipt of, regulatory approvals to develop and commercialize the Company’s product candidates; the Company’s ability to protect its intellectual property and operate its business without infringing upon the intellectual property rights of others; the Company’s expectations regarding federal, state and foreign regulatory requirements; the therapeutic benefits, effectiveness and safety of the Company’s product candidates; the accuracy of the Company’s estimates of the size and characteristics of the markets that may be addressed by its product candidates; the Company’s ability to increase its manufacturing capabilities for its products and product candidates; the Company’s projected markets and growth in markets; the Company’s product formulations and patient needs and potential funding sources; the Company’s staffing needs; and other risk factors set forth from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission made pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company undertakes no obligation to update the information in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share amounts)

June 30, December 31, 2019 2018 (unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 87,344 $ 192,248 Marketable securities 171,222 163,770 Accounts receivable, net 84,564 102,922 Inventories, net 26,024 25,659 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 21,757 8,888 Total current assets 390,911 493,487 Long term marketable securities 593,754 418,798 Property and equipment, net 4,028 4,095 Intangible assets, net 28,787 31,368 Lease assets 19,639 — Deferred income taxes 25,975 29,683 Other assets 581 380 Total assets $ 1,063,675 $ 977,811 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 4,081 $ 3,195 Accrued product returns and rebates 95,934 107,063 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 38,614 36,535 Income taxes payable 2,674 12,377 Non-recourse liability related to sale of future royalties, current portion 2,668 2,183 Total current liabilities 143,971 161,353 Convertible notes, net 337,210 329,462 Non-recourse liability related to sale of future royalties, long term 21,100 22,575 Lease liabilities, long term 27,535 — Other liabilities 10,955 11,398 Total liabilities 540,771 524,788 Stockholders’ equity Common stock, $0.001 par value, 130,000,000 shares authorized 52,449,036 and 52,316,583 shares

issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 52 52 Additional paid-in capital 379,369 369,637 Accumulated other comprehensive earnings (loss), net of tax 5,924 (3,158 ) Retained earnings 137,559 86,492 Total stockholders’ equity 522,904 453,023 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,063,675 $ 977,811

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months ended June 30, Six Months ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenues Net product sales $ 102,358 $ 97,030 $ 185,457 $ 186,150 Royalty revenues 2,337 1,758 4,712 3,067 Licensing revenues — 750 — 750 Total revenues 104,695 99,538 190,169 189,967 Costs and expenses Cost of product sales 4,044 3,683 7,728 6,961 Research and development 16,970 20,038 32,364 38,946 Selling, general and administrative 41,083 40,097 82,051 76,946 Total costs and expenses 62,097 63,818 122,143 122,853 Operating earnings 42,598 35,720 68,026 67,114 Other income (expenses), net 148 (1,864 ) (1,041 ) (2,076 ) Earnings before income taxes 42,746 33,856 66,985 65,038 Income tax expense 10,019 3,119 15,918 7,949 Net earnings $ 32,727 $ 30,737 $ 51,067 $ 57,089 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.62 $ 0.59 $ 0.98 $ 1.10 Diluted $ 0.61 $ 0.57 $ 0.95 $ 1.06 Weighted-average shares outstanding Basic 52,385,590 51,919,894 52,361,149 51,729,243 Diluted 53,912,977 54,203,308 53,947,834 54,021,941

