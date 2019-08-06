Kornit Digital Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

/EIN News/ -- Highlights

Strong second quarter revenue of $43.9 million, up 22.3% net of $2.4 million attributed to the non-cash impact of warrants, compared to $35.9 million net of $1.5 million attributed to the non-cash impact of warrants in the prior year period.

Second quarter 2019 GAAP operating loss of $0.2 million; Non-GAAP operating income of $2.7 million net of $2.4 million attributed to the non-cash impact of warrants, constituting 6.2% of revenue, net of 490 basis points attributed to the non-cash impact of warrants. Second quarter 2019 GAAP net income of $0.01 per diluted share; Non-GAAP net income of $0.08 per diluted share, net of $0.06 per diluted share attributed to the non-cash impact of warrants.

On June 18, 2019 the Company completed a successful follow-on offering of 4,991,000 shares, raising net proceeds of $130.4 million.

Continued momentum with the introductions of the Kornit Avalanche Poly Pro, Atlas and Presto, which have seen strong adoption

Key collaboration with Adidas and continued engagements with global brands.

Unveiling of Kornit Konnect, an industry-leading cloud software analytics platform.

Successful investment in ITMA Barcelona drove strong demand and pipeline.

North America transition towards direct distribution model executed successfully as evidenced by strong performance.

Continued investment in APAC yields another quarter of strong growth

ROSH-HA`AYIN, Israel, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ: KRNT), a leading provider of digital printing solutions for the global printed textile industry, today reported results for the second quarter, ended June 30, 2019.

Second quarter 2019 revenue increased by 22.3% to $43.9 million, net of $2.4 million attributed to the non-cash impact of warrants, compared to $35.9 million, net of $1.5 million attributed to the non-cash impact of warrants, in the prior year period. Increased revenue in the quarter was attributable to widespread growth of systems, services and consumables sales across geographies, particularly in the North American and Asia Pacific regions.

On a GAAP basis, second quarter operating loss was $(0.2) million, compared to the prior-year period operating income of $1.6 million. Non-GAAP operating income in the second quarter was $2.7 million net of $2.4 million attributed to the non-cash impact of warrants, constituting 6.2% of revenue, net of 490 basis points attributed to the non-cash impact of warrants, compared to $3.2 million, or 8.8% of revenue, in the prior year period. The decrease in operating income was the result of the more significant impact of warrants during the period, increased sales and marketing expenses driven by marketing events in the quarter, and a less favorable product mix.

Ronen Samuel, Kornit Digital’s Chief Executive Officer commented “Our second quarter performance demonstrates our laser-focused commitment to execution. The momentum we continue building through the introduction of innovative new solutions and the continued investment in scaling our go-to-market allowed us to deliver another quarter of record quarterly sales.”

Samuel added: “We are excited and encouraged by the continued demand for our HD platforms and the outstanding new product introduction of the Atlas, Poly Pro, and Presto. We are entering the second half of the year with good momentum. I am encouraged with the number of ongoing engagements we have with some of the world’s leading brands and our relationship with our strategic customers is as strong as ever. We remain focused on executing on our strategic initiatives and continue to progress toward our long-term goal of becoming a $500 million run-rate sales business by the end of 2023.”

Second Quarter 2019 Results of Operations

Kornit reported second quarter revenue, net of the non-cash impact of warrants, of $43.9 million, compared with the prior-year period level of $35.9 million. The total non-cash impact of the warrants deducted from revenue was $2.4 million in the second quarter of 2019 and $1.5 million in the second quarter of 2018.

On a GAAP basis, second quarter gross profit was $18.7 million, compared to $17.4 million in the prior-year period. Non-GAAP gross profit in the second quarter was $20.2 million, or 45.9% of revenue, compared with $17.6 million, or 49.2% of revenue in the second quarter of 2018. The decrease in gross margin was primarily driven by impact of warrants, product mix and new product introduction.

On a GAAP basis, total operating expenses in the second quarter were $18.8 million, compared to $15.8 million in the prior-year period. Non-GAAP operating expenses in the second quarter increased to $17.5 million, or 39.8% of revenue, compared to $14.5 million, or 40.3% of revenue, in the prior-year period.

Second quarter GAAP research and development expenses were $5.3 million, unchanged from the prior-year period. Second quarter Non-GAAP research and development expenses were $5.0 million, or 11.3% of revenue, compared to $5.1 million, or 14.2% of revenue in the prior-year period.

Second quarter GAAP selling and marketing expenses were $9.2 million, compared to $6.4 million in the prior-year period. Second quarter Non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses were $8.7 million, or 19.8% of revenue, compared to $5.9 million, or 16.3% of revenue, in the equivalent prior-year period.

Second quarter GAAP general and administrative expenses were $4.3 million, compared to $4.0 million in the prior-year period. Second quarter non-GAAP general and administrative expenses were $3.8 million, or 8.6% of revenue, compared to $3.5 million, or 9.8% of revenue, in the prior-year period.

On a GAAP basis, second-quarter operating loss was $(0.2) million, compared to operating income of $1.6 million during the prior-year period. Non-GAAP operating income in the second quarter was $2.7 million, compared to $3.2 million in the prior-year period. As a percentage of revenue, Non-GAAP operating margin for the second quarter was 6.2% of revenue, compared with 8.8% of revenue in the second quarter of 2018.

On a GAAP basis, the Company reported net income of $0.5 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, compared to net income of $1.8 million in the second quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP net income for the second quarter of 2019 was $2.9 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, net of $0.06 per diluted share attributed to the non-cash impact of warrants, compared to net income of $3.2 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, net of $0.04 per diluted share attributed to the non-cash impact of warrants in the prior year period.

Second Quarter 2019 Warrants Impact

Three Months Ended June 30, Q2 2019 Q2 2018 Net of

Warrants

Impact Warrants

Impact

increase

(decrease) Net of

Warrants

Impact Warrants

Impact

increase

(decrease) Revenues $43.9M $2.4M $35.9M $1.5M Non-GAAP Gross Margin 45.9% 282bps 49.2% 203bps Non-GAAP Operating Margin 6.2% 490bps 8.8% 364bps Non-GAAP Net Margin 6.5% 488bps 9.0% 363bps Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share $0.08 $0.06 $0.09 $0.04

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2019, the Company had cash, deposits and marketable securities of $250.1 million, which reflects growth of $130.4 million due to net proceeds from the Company’s follow-on offering completed in June 2019, and no long-term debt. Cash used in operations was $(4.4) million during the second quarter of 2019, reflecting an increase in DSO.

Third-Quarter 2019 Guidance

The Company will discuss the details of its guidance live during its earnings conference call, which will be available for replay via webcast at ir.kornit.com , as referenced below.

Conference Call Information

The Company will host a conference call today at 5:00 p.m. ET, or 0:00 a.m. Israel time, to discuss its second-quarter results, followed by a question and answer session for the investment community. A live webcast of the call can be accessed at ir.kornit.com. To access the call, participants may dial toll-free, 1-866-548-4713 or +1-323-794-2093. The toll-free Israeli number is 1 80 921 2883. The confirmation code is 1428116.

To listen to a telephonic replay of the conference call, dial toll-free 1-844-512-2921 or +1-412-317-6671 (international) and enter confirmation code 1428116. The telephonic replay will be available beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, and until 11:59 p.m. ET on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. The call will also be available for replay via the webcast link on Kornit’s Investor Relations website.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements are characterized by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "believes," "should," "intended," "guidance," "preliminary," "future," "planned," or other words. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the Company's objectives, plans and strategies, statements of preliminary or projected results of operations or of financial condition and all statements that address activities, events or developments that the Company intends, expects, projects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on assumptions and assessments made by its management in light of their experience and their perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate. Important factors that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include, among other things: the degree of our success in developing, introducing and selling new or improved products and product enhancements including specifically our Poly Pro and Presto products, the extent of our ability to consummate sales to large accounts with multi-system delivery plans, the degree of our ability to fill orders for our systems, the extent of our ability to continue to increase sales of our systems, ink and consumables, the extent of our ability to leverage our global infrastructure build-out, the development of the market for digital textile printing, the availability of alternative ink, competition, sales concentration, changes to our relationships with suppliers, the extent of our success in marketing, and those additional factors referred to under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on March 26, 2019. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Discussion Disclosure

Non-GAAP financial measures consist of GAAP financial measures adjusted to exclude the impact of share-based compensation expenses, acquisition related expenses, excess cost of acquired inventory, foreign exchange differences associated with ASC 842, amortization of acquired intangible assets, deferred tax benefits and restructuring expenses and their tax effect. The purpose of such adjustments is to provide an indication of our performance exclusive of non-cash charges and other items that are considered by management to be outside of our core operating results. These Non-GAAP measures are among the primary factors management uses in planning for and forecasting future periods. Furthermore, the Non-GAAP measures are regularly used internally to understand, manage and evaluate our business and make operating decisions, and we believe that they are useful to investors as a consistent and comparable measure of the ongoing performance of our business. However, our Non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, these Non-GAAP financial measures may differ materially from the Non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.

About Kornit



Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) develops, manufactures and markets industrial digital printing technologies for the garment, apparel and textile industries. Kornit delivers complete solutions, including digital printing systems, inks, consumables, software and after-sales support. Leading the digital direct-to-garment printing market with its exclusive eco-friendly NeoPigment printing process, Kornit caters directly to the changing needs of the textile printing value chain. Kornit’s technology enables innovative business models based on web-to-print, on-demand and mass customization concepts. With its immense experience in the direct-to-garment market, Kornit also offers a revolutionary approach to the roll-to-roll textile printing industry: digitally printing with a single ink set onto multiple types of fabric with no additional finishing processes. Founded in 2003, Kornit Digital is a global company, headquartered in Israel with offices in the USA, Europe and Asia Pacific, and serves customers in more than 100 countries worldwide.

KORNIT DIGITAL LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Six Months Ended Three Months Ended June 30 June 30 2019

2018 2019

2018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenues Products $ 69,866 $ 58,850 $ 37,859 $ 32,092 Services 12,185 8,146 6,031 3,784 Total revenues 82,051 66,996 43,890 35,876 Cost of revenues Products 34,209 25,232 17,787 14,193 Services 13,891 8,947 7,450 4,255 Total cost of revenues 48,100 34,179 25,237 18,448 Gross profit 33,951 32,817 18,653 17,428 Operating expenses: Research and development 10,776 10,589 5,309 5,317 Selling and marketing 16,473 12,201 9,205 6,352 General and administrative 8,356 8,054 4,313 4,026 Restructuring expenses - 266 - 118 Total operating 35,605 31,110 18,827 15,813 Operating income (loss) (1,654 ) 1,707 (174 ) 1,615 Financial income, net 545 828 549 295 Income (loss) before taxes on income (1,109 ) 2,535 375 1,910 Taxes on income (benefit) 20 196 (85 ) 136 Net income (loss) (1,129 ) 2,339 460 1,774 Basic net income (loss) per share $ (0.03 ) $ 0.07 $ 0.01 $ 0.05 Weighted average number of shares used in computing basic net income (loss) per share 35,547,223 34,295,752 35,962,455 34,321,995 Diluted net income (loss) per share $ (0.03 ) $ 0.07 $ 0.01 $ 0.05 Weighted average number of shares used in computing diluted net income (loss) per share 35,547,223 34,885,393 37,287,748 35,047,817

KORNIT DIGITAL LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Six Months Ended Three Months Ended June 30 June 30 2019 2018 2019 2018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) GAAP cost of revenues $ 48,100 $ 34,179 $ 25,237 $ 18,448 Cost of product recorded for share-based compensation (1) (237 ) (189 ) (129 ) (104 ) Cost of service recorded for share-based compensation (1) (230 ) (152 ) (116 ) (89 ) Intangible assets amortization on cost of product (3) (50 ) (50 ) (25 ) (25 ) Excess cost of product on acquired inventory (a) (2,790 ) - (1,236 ) - Acquisition related expenses (2) (28 ) - - - Non-GAAP cost of revenues $ 44,765 $ 33,788 $ 23,731 $ 18,230 GAAP gross profit $ 33,951 $ 32,817 $ 18,653 $ 17,428 Gross profit adjustments 3,335 391 1,506 218 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 37,286 $ 33,208 $ 20,159 $ 17,646 GAAP operating expenses $ 35,605 $ 31,110 $ 18,827 $ 15,813 Share-based compensation (1) (2,276 ) (2,039 ) (1,198 ) (982 ) Acquisition related expenses (2) (57 ) - - - Intangible assets amortization (3) (308 ) (482 ) (179 ) (241 ) Restructuring expenses - (266 ) - (118 ) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 32,964 $ 28,323 $ 17,450 $ 14,472 GAAP Financial income $ 545 $ 828 $ 549 $ 295 Foreign exchange losses associated with ASC 842 538 - 203 - Non-GAAP Financial income $ 1,083 $ 828 $ 752 $ 295 GAAP Taxes on income (tax benefit) $ 20 $ 196 $ (85 ) $ 136 Tax effect on the above non-GAAP adjustments 871 181 382 93 Tax benefit (b) 460 - 295 - Non-GAAP Taxes on income $ 1,351 $ 377 $ 592 $ 229 GAAP net income (loss) $ (1,129 ) $ 2,339 $ 460 $ 1,774 Share-based compensation (1) 2,743 2,380 1,443 1,175 Acquisition related expenses (2) 85 - - - Intangible assets amortization (3) 358 532 204 266 Excess cost of product on acquired inventory (a) 2,790 - 1,236 - Restructuring expenses - 266 - 118 Foreign exchange losses associated with ASC 842 538 - 203 - Tax effect on the above non-GAAP adjustments (871 ) (181 ) (382 ) (93 ) Deferred tax benefit based on an Israeli statutory tax rate (b) (460 ) - (295 ) - Non-GAAP net income $ 4,054 $ 5,336 $ 2,869 $ 3,240 GAAP diluted earning (loss) per share $ (0.03 ) $ 0.07 $ 0.01 $ 0.05 Non-GAAP diluted earning per share $ 0.11 $ 0.15 $ 0.08 $ 0.09 Weighted average number of shares Shares used in computing GAAP diluted net earning (loss) per share 35,547,223 34,885,393 37,287,748 35,047,817 Shares used in computing Non-GAAP diluted net earning per share 36,976,062 35,176,284 37,532,617 35,346,599 (1) Share-based compensation Cost of product revenues 237 189 129 104 Cost of service revenues 230 152 116 89 Research and development 600 402 345 228 Selling and marketing 636 476 321 248 General and administrative 1,040 1,161 532 506 2,743 2,380 1,443 1,175 (2) Acquisition related expenses Cost of product revenues 28 - - - Selling and marketing 14 - - - General and administrative 43 - - - 85 - - - (3) Intangible assets amortization Cost of product revenues 50 50 25 25 Selling and marketing 308 482 179 241 358 532 204 266 (a) Consists of charges to cost of revenues for the difference between the higher carrying cost of the acquired inventory from a distributor purchased on February 8, 2019 which was recorded at fair value and the standard cost of the Company's inventory, which adversely impacts the Company's gross profit.

(b) Non-cash impact related to the recognition of deferred taxes with respect to carryforward losses in Israel.



KORNIT DIGITAL LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands) June 30, December 31, 2019 2018 (Unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 104,550 $ 74,132 Short-term bank deposits 82,000 5,000 Marketable securities 24,615 3,981 Trade receivables, net 34,137 21,953 Inventory 34,900 30,030 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 5,030 5,660 Total current assets 285,232 140,756 LONG-TERM ASSETS: Marketable securities 38,917 44,603 Deposits and prepaid expenses 539 744 Severance pay fund 325 351 Deferred taxes 7,839 7,272 Property, plant and equipment, net 15,529 14,994 Operating lease right-of-use assets 14,265 - Intangible assets, net 2,282 1,011 Goodwill 5,564 5,092 Total long-term assets 85,260 74,067 Total assets $ 370,492 $ 214,823 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Trade payables $ 20,915 $ 16,614 Employees and payroll accruals 7,144 7,932 Deferred revenues and advances from customers 1,847 3,633 Operating lease liabilities 3,254 - Other payables and accrued expenses 6,286 4,993 Total current liabilities 39,446 33,172 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Accrued severance pay 1,040 1,059 Operating lease liabilities 11,583 - Other long-term liabilities 1,246 1,456 Total long-term liabilities 13,869 2,515 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 317,177 179,136 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 370,492 $ 214,823

KORNIT DIGITAL LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (U.S. dollars in thousands) Six Months Ended Three Months Ended June 30 June 30 2019 2018 2019 2018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (1,129 ) $ 2,339 $ 460 $ 1,774 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 2,222 2,367 1,141 1,200 Fair value of warrants deducted from revenues 3,406 1,533 2,417 1,491 Share-based compensation 2,743 2,380 1,443 1,175 Amortization of premium (discount) on marketable securities (84 ) 241 (50 ) 124 Realized gain on sale of marketable securities (271 ) - (271 ) - Increase in trade receivables (12,163 ) (10,141 ) (8,022 ) (7,871 ) Decrease (increase) in other receivables and prepaid expenses 750 (522 ) (532 ) (939 ) Decrease (increase) in inventory (1,525 ) 9,044 78 4,129 Decrease in operating leases right-of-use assets 34 - 10 - Decrease (increase) in deferred taxes, net (646 ) (219 ) (460 ) 90 Decrease (increase) in other long-term assets 204 (97 ) (6 ) (52 ) Increase (decrease) in trade payables 3,782 (2,192 ) 1,114 2,954 Increase in operating lease liabilities 538 - 203 - Increase (decrease) in employees and payroll accruals (783 ) 759 (1,909 ) 417 Increase (decrease) in deferred revenues and advances from customers (1,774 ) 412 (453 ) 108 Increase (decrease) in other payables and accrued expenses 952 203 605 (684 ) Increase in accrued severance pay, net 7 109 44 189 Increase (decrease) in other long-term liabilities (210 ) 175 (12 ) 141 Foreign currency translation income (loss) on inter company balances with foreign subsidiaries 11 293 (182 ) 632 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (3,936 ) 6,684 (4,382 ) 4,878 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (1,964 ) (1,244 ) (1,310 ) (762 ) Acquisition of intangible assets and capitalization of software development costs (650 ) - (650 ) - Cash paid in connection with acquisition (4,715 ) - - - Increase in bank deposits (77,000 ) (3,000 ) (68,000 ) - Proceeds from sale of marketable securities 30,445 - 29,807 - Proceeds from maturity of marketable securities 500 2,150 - 1,650 Purchase of marketable securities (44,599 ) (6,130 ) - (3,781 ) Net cash used in investing activities (97,983 ) (8,224 ) (40,153 ) (2,893 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from secondary offering, net 130,379 - 130,379 - Exercise of employee stock options 2,269 1,067 1,125 536 Payment of contingent consideration (303 ) (900 ) - - Net cash provided by financing activities 132,345 167 131,504 536 Foreign currency translation adjustments on cash and cash equivalents (8 ) (33 ) 22 (80 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 30,426 (1,373 ) 86,969 2,521 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 74,132 18,629 17,559 14,782 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 104,550 17,223 104,550 17,223 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Purchase of property and equipment on credit 658 200 658 200 Inventory transferred to be used as property and equipment - 591 - - Issuance expenses on credit 648 - 648 - Receipt on account of shares 811 20 811 20 Capitalization of software development costs 87 - 87 -



Investor Contact:

Michael Callahan, ICR

(203) 682-8311

Michael.Callahan@icrinc.com



