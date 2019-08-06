Zscaler to Host Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Earnings Conference Call

Earnings Results to be released on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, After the Close of the Market

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS), the leader in cloud security, will release fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019 earnings after the market closes on Tuesday, September 10. The company will host an investor conference call that day at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time (4:30 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss the results.



Date: Tuesday, September 10, 2019 Time: 1:30 p.m. PT Webcast: https://ir.zscaler.com/ Dial-in number: 323-794-2093, or 800-458-4121

A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the Zscaler website at ir.zscaler.com. Listeners may log on to the call under the “Events & Presentations” section and select “Q4 2019 Zscaler Earnings Conference Call” to participate.

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available at approximately 4:30 p.m. PT, September 10 through September 14, 2019 by dialing (888) 203-1112 or (719) 457-0820 and entering the passcode 2789187.

About Zscaler

Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) enables the world’s leading organizations to securely transform their networks and applications for a mobile and cloud-first world. Its flagship services, Zscaler Internet Access™ and Zscaler Private Access™, create fast, secure connections between users and applications, regardless of device, location, or network. Zscaler services are 100 percent cloud-delivered and offer the simplicity, enhanced security, and improved user experience that traditional appliances are unable to match. Used in more than 185 countries, Zscaler operates a multi-tenant distributed cloud security platform, protecting thousands of customers from cyberattacks and data loss. Learn more at zscaler.com or follow us on Twitter @zscaler .

Zscaler™, Zscaler Internet Access™, Zscaler Private Access™, ZIA™ and ZPA™ are either (i) registered trademarks or service marks or (ii) trademarks or service marks of Zscaler, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Any other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Investor Relations Contact:

Bill Choi, CFA

Vice President, Investor Relations

408-816-1478

ir@zscaler.com



