Diamondback Energy, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial and Operating Results

HIGHLIGHTS

Q2 2019 net income of $349 million, or $2.11 per diluted share; adjusted net income (as defined and reconciled below) of $280 million, or $1.70 per diluted share

Q2 2019 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA (as defined and reconciled below) of $789 million; adjusted EBITDA net of non-controlling interest of $772 million

Q2 2019 production of 280.4 Mboe/d (68% oil), up 7% over Q1 2019 and 149% over Q2 2018

Updated 2019 production guidance of 277.0 - 284.0 Mboe/d, narrowed from prior guidance of 272.0 - 287.0 Mboe/d; implies 26% annualized production growth at the midpoint from 2018 combined volumes

Second quarter capital expenditures of $721 million; turned 69 wells to production

Updated 2019 CAPEX guidance of $2.725 - $2.950 billion, narrowed from $2.7 - $3.0 billion previously; expect to complete between 300 and 320 operated horizontal wells, up from 290 to 320 wells previously

Declared Q2 2019 cash dividend of $0.1875 per share payable on August 26, 2019; implies a 0.8% annualized yield based on the August 2, 2019 share closing price of $97.49

Repurchased 1,016,000 shares in Q2 2019 for ~$104 million; represents 5.2% of Board approved program for up to $2.0 billion of stock repurchases through December 31, 2020

Received $720 million in net cash proceeds upon the closing of subsidiary Rattler Midstream LP's (NASDAQ: RTLR) ("Rattler") initial public offering of 43.7 million units in May 2019

Closed divestiture of conventional Permian assets acquired from Energen on July 1, 2019; closed another previously announced divestiture of non-core Southern Midland Basin assets in Q2 2019

As previously announced, divesting 5,090 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin through a drop down transaction ("Drop Down") to subsidiary Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ: VNOM) ("Viper"), for 18.3 million Class B units of Viper, an equal number of common units in Viper's operating subsidiary and $150 million in cash; the Drop Down, with an aggregate value of $700 million, is expected to close in Q4 2019, subject to continued diligence and closing conditions

Company expects unhedged oil price realizations of 95% or greater of WTI for the second half of 2019, based on existing firm transportation agreements and current commodity prices

"In the second quarter of 2019, Diamondback continued to execute on its disciplined 2019 capital plan, delivering record EBITDA per share from 7% sequential production growth. Our per lateral foot well costs, which include every dollar spent bringing our operated wells to production, and the six months of production costs thereafter, are down 7% year over year from Q2 2018 in the Midland Basin and 16% in the Delaware Basin. As such, we are narrowing the midpoint of our 2019 capital budget and increasing the midpoint of our operated completions, which implies over $110 per completed lateral foot of improved capital efficiency versus our initial budget presented in December. Based on existing contracts in place and current commodity prices, we expect to realize 95% or greater of WTI for the second half of 2019, putting our widest oil basis differential quarters behind us. By early next year, we expect to realize oil prices at parity with or greater than WTI, which we believe, combined with our track record of cost leadership, will fuel free cash flow per share growth well in excess of our future production growth," stated Travis Stice, Chief Executive Officer of Diamondback.

Mr. Stice continued, “Following the successful initial public offering of Rattler Midstream in late May, Diamondback immediately commenced the next phase in our previously announced return of capital program. Through the end of the second quarter, Diamondback repurchased approximately $104 million of stock while reducing its consolidated net debt by $400 million relative to the prior quarter. On July 1, 2019, we closed the previously announced divestiture of conventional Permian assets acquired in the Energen acquisition, and expect to close the recently announced Drop Down sale of mineral assets to Viper in the fourth quarter of 2019. We intend to use proceeds from both transactions, along with increasing free cash flow from operations, for debt reduction and continuing our stock repurchase program, as we also work to strengthen our balance sheet and deliver industry leading per share metrics and growth. Diamondback has now completed every major strategic objective and exceeded our stated synergies presented one year ago when we announced the Energen acquisition. Our capital efficiency continues to improve with our post-close well costs now significantly below Diamondback standalone well costs in the second quarter of 2018, all while doubling the size of our team over the last year."

OPERATIONS UPDATE

Diamondback’s Q2 2019 production averaged 280.4 Mboe/d (68% oil), up 149% year over year from 112.6 Mboe/d in Q2 2018, and up 7% quarter over quarter from 262.6 Mboe/d in Q1 2019.

During the second quarter of 2019, Diamondback drilled 89 gross horizontal wells and turned 69 operated horizontal wells to production. The average lateral length for the wells completed during the second quarter was 9,833 feet. Operated completions during the second quarter consisted of 45 Wolfcamp A wells, 10 Lower Spraberry wells, six Wolfcamp B wells, three Middle Spraberry wells, two Jo Mill wells, two Second Bone Springs wells and one Third Bone Springs well.

In the first half of 2019, the Company drilled 172 gross horizontal wells and turned 151 operated horizontal wells to production. The average lateral length for wells completed during the first six months of 2019 was 9,733 feet, and consisted of 84 Wolfcamp A wells, 33 Lower Spraberry wells, 18 Wolfcamp B wells, five Middle Spraberry wells, five Second Bone Springs wells, four Third Bone Springs wells and two Jo Mill wells.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Diamondback's second quarter 2019 net income was $349 million, or $2.11 per diluted share. Adjusted net income (a non-GAAP financial measure as defined and reconciled below) was $280 million, or $1.70 per diluted share, up 22% from $1.39 in Q1 2019 and up 7% from $1.59 in Q2 2018

Second quarter 2019 Adjusted EBITDA (as defined and reconciled below) was $772 million, up 19% from $651 million in Q1 2019 and up 109% from $370 million in Q2 2018.

Second quarter 2019 average realized prices were $54.41 per barrel of oil, $(0.41) per Mcf of natural gas and $13.60 per barrel of natural gas liquids, resulting in a total equivalent unhedged price of $39.19/boe. As previously indicated, Diamondback expects realized prices to improve through the remainder of 2019 and 2020 as fixed differential contracts roll off and convert to our commitments on the EPIC and Gray Oak pipelines or move to the current Midland market price. Based on current market differentials and estimated in-basin gathering costs, Diamondback expects to realize 95% or greater of WTI for the second half of 2019 and 100% or greater of WTI in 2020, all including the effect of current basis hedges, firm transportation agreements and in-basin gathering costs.

Diamondback's cash operating costs for the second quarter of 2019 were $8.67 per boe, including LOE of $4.98 per boe, cash G&A expenses of $0.51 per boe and taxes and transportation of $3.18 per boe.

As of June 30, 2019, Diamondback had $310 million in standalone cash and approximately $1.6 billion of outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility. In connection with its Spring 2019 redetermination, which closed in June, the borrowing base under Diamondback's credit facility increased to $3.4 billion from $2.65 billion, with the Company's aggregate elected commitment amount unchanged at $2.5 billion. This borrowing base excludes the value of reserves held by Energen, whose final borrowing base prior to closing the merger with Diamondback was $2.15 billion. As part of this redetermination, the Company added "fall away" provisions, which would make the Company's revolving credit facility unsecured in the event the Company receives an investment grade rating from either S&P or Moody's, along with its current investment grade rating at Fitch.

During the second quarter of 2019, Diamondback spent $579 million on drilling and completion, $42 million on non-operated properties, $47 million on infrastructure and $53 million on midstream, for total capital expenditures of $721 million. In the first half of 2019, the Company spent $1,100 million on drilling and completion, $55 million on non-operated properties, $83 million on infrastructure and $111 million on midstream, for total capital expenditures of $1,349 million.

CAPITAL RETURN PROGRAM

Diamondback announced today that the Company's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend for the second quarter of 18.75 cents per common share payable on August 26, 2019, to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 16, 2019.

In May 2019, Diamondback's Board of Directors authorized the Company to acquire up to $2.0 billion of common stock through December 31, 2020. During the second quarter of 2019, Diamondback repurchased 1,016,000 shares of common stock for approximately $104 million.

The repurchase program is authorized to extend through December 31, 2020, and the Company intends to purchase stock under the repurchase program opportunistically with funds from cash generated from operations and liquidity events such as the sale of assets. This repurchase program may be suspended from time to time, modified, extended or discontinued by the Board of Directors at any time. Purchases under the repurchase program may be made from time to time in open market or privately negotiated transactions in compliance with Rule 10b-18 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and will be subject to market conditions, applicable legal requirements, contractual obligations and other factors. Any stock purchased as part of this program will be retired and made available for future issuances by the Company.

FULL YEAR 2019 GUIDANCE

Diamondback is narrowing its full year 2019 guidance for average daily production to between 277.0 to 284.0 Mboe/d, up slightly at the midpoint from prior guidance of 272.0 to 287.0 Mboe/d. As a result of continued cost reductions and capital efficiency improvements, the Company expects full year 2019 CAPEX between $2.725 - $2.950 billion, down slightly at the midpoint from $2.7 - $3.0 billion previously, and is lowering Midland Basin well costs to between $730 - $760 per foot, down from $740 - $780 per foot previously. Diamondback now expects to complete 300 - 320 gross operated horizontal wells in 2019, up 2% from the midpoint of prior guidance of 290 - 320 wells. Finally, the Company is lowering guidance for cash G&A expense to under $0.75/boe, down from under $1.00/boe previously.

2019 Guidance Diamondback Energy, Inc. Viper Energy Partners LP Total Net Production – MBoe/d 277.0 - 284.0 21.5 - 22.0 Oil Production - % of Net Production 68% - 70% 67% - 71% Unit costs ($/boe) Lease operating expenses, including workovers $4.25 - $4.75 Gathering & Transportation $0.40 - $0.70 G&A Cash G&A Under $0.75 Under $1.00 Non-cash equity-based compensation $0.75 - $1.50 $0.40 - $0.65 D,D&A $13.00 - $15.00 $9.00 - $10.50 Interest expense (net of interest income) $1.00 - $1.50 Midstream service expense (net of revenue; $MM) $0 - $10 Production and ad valorem taxes (% of revenue)(a) 7.0% 7.0% Corporate tax rate (% of pre-tax income) 23% Gross horizontal D,C&E/Ft. - Midland Basin $730 - $760 Gross horizontal D,C&E/Ft. - Delaware Basin $1,075 - $1,150 Horizontal wells completed (net) 300 - 320 (265 - 285) Average lateral length (Ft.) 9,500 Capital Budget ($ - million) Horizontal drilling and completion $2,325 - $2,525 Midstream (ex. long-haul pipeline investments) $225 - $250 Infrastructure $175 2019 Capital Spend $2,725 - $2,950

(a) Includes production taxes of 4.6% for crude oil and 7.5% for natural gas and NGLs and ad valorem taxes.

CONFERENCE CALL

Diamondback will host a conference call and webcast for investors and analysts to discuss its results for the second quarter of 2019 on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. CT. Participants should call (877) 440-7573 (United States/Canada) or (253) 237-1144 (International) and use the confirmation code 2319546. A telephonic replay will be available from 12:00 p.m. CT on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 through Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. CT. To access the replay, call (855) 859-2056 (United States/Canada) or (404) 537-3406 (International) and enter confirmation code 2319546. A live broadcast of the earnings conference call will also be available via the internet at www.diamondbackenergy.com under the “Investor Relations” section of the site. A replay will also be available on the website following the call.

About Diamondback Energy, Inc.

Diamondback is an independent oil and natural gas company headquartered in Midland, Texas focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. For more information, please visit www.diamondbackenergy.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than historical facts, that address activities that Diamondback assumes, plans, expects, believes, intends or anticipates (and other similar expressions) will, should or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are based on management’s current beliefs, based on currently available information, as to the outcome and timing of future events, including proposed sales of assets. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause the results to differ materially from those expected by the management of Diamondback. Information concerning these risks and other factors can be found in Diamondback’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K, which can be obtained free of charge on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s web site at http://www.sec.gov. Diamondback undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement.

Diamondback Energy, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited, in millions, except share amounts) June 30, December 31, 2019 2018 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 326 $ 215 Accounts receivable: Joint interest and other, net 168 96 Oil and natural gas sales 349 296 Inventories 44 37 Derivative instruments 29 231 Prepaid expenses and other 56 50 Total current assets 972 925 Property and equipment: Oil and natural gas properties, full cost method of accounting ($9,585 million and $9,670 million excluded from amortization at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively) 24,076 22,299 Midstream assets 828 700 Other property, equipment and land 150 147 Accumulated depletion, depreciation, amortization and impairment (3,451 ) (2,774 ) Net property and equipment 21,603 20,372 Funds held in escrow 13 — Equity method investments 187 1 Derivative instruments 23 — Deferred tax asset 150 97 Investment in real estate, net 112 116 Other assets 111 85 Total assets $ 23,171 $ 21,596 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable-trade $ 204 $ 128 Accrued capital expenditures 573 495 Other accrued liabilities 239 253 Revenues and royalties payable 139 143 Derivative instruments 25 — Total current liabilities 1,180 1,019 Long-term debt 4,472 4,464 Derivative instruments 8 15 Asset retirement obligations 142 136 Deferred income taxes 1,909 1,785 Other long-term liabilities 10 10 Total liabilities 7,721 7,429 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 163,949,167 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019; 200,000,000 shares authorized, 164,273,447 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2018 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 12,933 12,936 Retained earnings 1,069 762 Total Diamondback Energy, Inc. stockholders’ equity 14,004 13,700 Non-controlling interest 1,446 467 Total equity 15,450 14,167 Total liabilities and equity $ 23,171 $ 21,596





Diamondback Energy, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited, $ in millions except per share data, shares in thousands) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues: Oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids $ 1,000 $ 516 $ 1,842 $ 982 Lease bonus 2 1 3 1 Midstream services 16 8 35 19 Other operating income 3 2 5 4 Total revenues 1,021 527 1,885 1,006 Operating expenses: Lease operating expenses 127 43 236 80 Production and ad valorem taxes 64 33 119 60 Gathering and transportation 17 7 29 11 Midstream services 17 18 34 29 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 359 130 681 245 General and administrative expenses 22 15 49 31 Asset retirement obligation accretion 3 — 5 1 Other operating expense 1 — 2 1 Total expenses 610 246 1,155 458 Income from operations 411 281 730 548 Other income (expense): Interest expense, net (49 ) (16 ) (95 ) (30 ) Other income, net 2 84 3 87 Gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net 94 (59 ) (174 ) (91 ) Gain on revaluation of investment — 4 4 5 Total other income (expense), net 47 13 (262 ) (29 ) Income before income taxes 458 294 468 519 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 102 (7 ) 69 40 Net income 356 301 399 479 Net income attributable to non-controlling interest 7 82 40 97 Net income attributable to Diamondback Energy, Inc. $ 349 $ 219 $ 359 $ 382 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 2.12 $ 2.22 $ 2.18 $ 3.87 Diluted $ 2.11 $ 2.22 $ 2.17 $ 3.87 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 164,839 98,614 164,846 98,584 Diluted 165,019 98,797 165,253 98,820 Dividends declared per share 0.1875 0.125 0.375 0.250





Diamondback Energy, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited, in millions) Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 399 $ 479 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Provision for deferred income taxes 69 40 Asset retirement obligation accretion 5 1 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 681 245 Amortization of debt issuance costs 3 1 Change in fair value of derivative instruments 196 14 Gain on revaluation of investment (4 ) (5 ) Equity-based compensation expense 23 13 Loss on sale of assets, net — 3 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (94 ) (1 ) Inventories (8 ) (18 ) Prepaid expenses and other (28 ) (3 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (166 ) (1 ) Accrued interest (30 ) (12 ) Income tax payable 1 — Revenues and royalties payable (4 ) 8 Net cash provided by operating activities 1,043 764 Cash flows from investing activities: Drilling, completions and non-operated additions to oil and natural gas properties (1,155 ) (614 ) Infrastructure additions to oil and natural gas properties (83 ) (36 ) Additions to midstream assets (111 ) (95 ) Purchase of other property, equipment and land (7 ) (4 ) Acquisition of leasehold interests (127 ) (101 ) Acquisition of mineral interests (125 ) (253 ) Proceeds from sale of assets 36 4 Investment in real estate (1 ) (110 ) Funds held in escrow (13 ) 11 Equity investments (186 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (1,772 ) (1,198 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from borrowings under credit facility 925 569 Repayment under credit facility (973 ) (388 ) Proceeds from senior notes — 312 Proceeds from joint venture 43 — Debt issuance costs (8 ) (5 ) Public offering costs (41 ) (2 ) Proceeds from public offerings 1,106 — Proceeds from exercise of stock options 6 — Repurchased shares for tax withholdings (13 ) — Repurchased as part of share buyback (104 ) — Dividends to stockholders (51 ) (12 ) Distributions to non-controlling interest (50 ) (38 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 840 436 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 111 2 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 215 112 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 326 $ 114 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Interest paid, net of capitalized interest $ 76 $ 44 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash transactions: Change in accrued capital expenditures $ 78 $ 149 Capitalized stock-based compensation $ 10 $ 5 Asset retirement obligations acquired $ 3 $ —





Diamondback Energy, Inc. Selected Operating Data (unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, 2019 Three Months Ended

March 31, 2019 Three Months Ended

June 30, 2018 Production Data: Oil (MBbl) 17,402 16,115 7,478 Natural gas (MMcf) 21,439 21,684 7,367 Natural gas liquids (MBbls) 4,538 3,908 1,540 Oil Equivalents (MBOE)(1)(2) 25,513 23,637 10,246 Average daily production (BOE/d)(2) 280,365 262,633 112,592 % Oil 68 % 68 % 73 % Average sales prices: Oil, realized ($/Bbl) $ 54.41 $ 46.12 $ 61.56 Natural gas realized ($/Mcf) $ (0.41 ) $ 1.32 $ 1.54 Natural gas liquids ($/Bbl) $ 13.60 $ 18.00 $ 27.99 Average price realized ($/BOE) $ 39.19 $ 35.63 $ 50.24 Oil, hedged ($/Bbl)(3) $ 53.95 $ 46.92 $ 55.53 Natural gas, hedged ($ per MMbtu)(3) $ 0.04 $ 1.49 $ 1.56 Natural gas liquids, hedged ($ per Bbl)(1) $ 14.41 $ 18.19 $ 27.99 Average price, hedged ($/BOE)(3) $ 39.39 $ 36.38 $ 45.86 Average Costs per BOE: Lease operating expense $ 4.98 $ 4.61 $ 4.16 Production and ad valorem taxes 2.51 2.33 3.14 Gathering and transportation expense 0.67 0.51 0.66 General and administrative - cash component 0.51 0.55 0.87 Total operating expense - cash $ 8.67 $ 8.00 $ 8.83 General and administrative - non-cash component $ 0.35 $ 0.59 $ 0.55 Depreciation, depletion and amortization $ 14.07 $ 13.62 $ 12.68 Interest expense, net $ 1.92 $ 1.95 $ 1.67

Bbl equivalents are calculated using a conversion rate of six Mcf per one Bbl. The volumes presented are based on actual results and are not calculated using the rounded numbers in the table above. Hedged prices reflect the effect of our commodity derivative transactions on our average sales prices. Our calculation of such effects includes realized gains and losses on cash settlements for commodity derivatives, which we do not designate for hedge accounting.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure that is used by management and external users of our financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income plus non-cash (gain) loss on derivative instruments, net, interest expense, net, depreciation, depletion and amortization, non-cash equity-based compensation expense, capitalized equity-based compensation expense, asset retirement obligation accretion expense, gain (loss) on revaluation of investment and income tax (benefit) provision. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of net income as determined by United States’ generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Management believes Adjusted EBITDA is useful because it allows it to more effectively evaluate the Company’s operating performance and compare the results of its operations from period to period without regard to its financing methods or capital structure. The Company adds the items listed above to net income in arriving at Adjusted EBITDA because these amounts can vary substantially from company to company within its industry depending upon accounting methods and book values of assets, capital structures and the method by which the assets were acquired. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income as determined in accordance with GAAP or as an indicator of the Company’s operating performance or liquidity. Certain items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing a company’s financial performance, such as a company’s cost of capital and tax structure, as well as the historic costs of depreciable assets, none of which are components of Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP financial measure equal to net income attributable to Diamondback Energy, Inc. plus non-cash gain on derivative instruments, gain on revaluation of investment and related income tax adjustments. The Company’s computations of Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies or to such measure in our credit facility or any of our other contracts.

The following tables present a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure of Adjusted EBITDA to the GAAP financial measure of net income (loss).

Diamondback Energy, Inc. Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (unaudited, in millions) Three Months Ended

June 30, 2019 Three Months Ended

March 31, 2019 Three Months Ended

June 30, 2018 Net income $ 356 $ 43 $ 301 Non-cash loss (gain) on derivative instruments, net (89 ) 285 14 Interest expense, net 49 46 16 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 359 322 130 Non-cash equity-based compensation expense 13 20 8 Capitalized equity-based compensation expense (4 ) (6 ) (2 ) Asset retirement obligation accretion expense 3 2 — Gain (loss) on revaluation of investment — (4 ) (4 ) Income tax (benefit) provision 102 (33 ) (7 ) Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA $ 789 $ 675 $ 456 Adjustment for non-controlling interest (17 ) (24 ) (86 ) Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Diamondback Energy, Inc. $ 772 $ 651 $ 370 Adjusted EBITDA per common share: Basic $ 4.68 $ 3.95 $ 3.75 Diluted $ 4.68 $ 3.94 $ 3.75 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 164,839 164,852 98,614 Diluted 165,019 165,061 98,797

Adjusted net income is a performance measure used by management to evaluate performance, prior to non-cash loss on derivative instruments, gain on revaluation of investment, and related income tax adjustments.

The following table presents a reconciliation of adjusted net income to net income:

Diamondback Energy, Inc. Adjusted Net Income (unaudited, in thousands, except share amounts and per share data) Three Months Ended

June 30, 2019 Pre-Tax

Amounts Amounts

Per Share Net income attributable to Diamondback Energy, Inc. $ 349 $ 2.11 Non-cash gain on derivative instruments (89 ) (0.53 ) Adjusted income excluding above items 260 1.58 Income tax adjustment for above items 20 0.12 Adjusted net income $ 280 $ 1.70

Derivatives

As of the filing date, the Company had the following outstanding derivative contracts. The Company’s derivative contracts are based upon reported settlement prices on commodity exchanges, with crude oil derivative settlements based on New York Mercantile Exchange West Texas Intermediate pricing and Crude Oil Brent and with natural gas derivative settlements based on the New York Mercantile Exchange Henry Hub pricing. When aggregating multiple contracts, the weighted average contract price is disclosed.

Crude Oil (Bbls/day, $/Bbl)





Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2020 Swaps - WTI (Cushing) 30,457 29,457 8,000 8,000 8,000 8,000 $ 61.09 $ 61.21 $ 59.09 $ 59.09 $ 59.09 $ 59.09 Swaps - WTI (Magellan East Houston) 8,000 8,000 6,000 6,000 6,000 6,000 $ 66.76 $ 65.01 $ 62.80 $ 62.80 $ 62.80 $ 62.80 Swaps - Crude Brent Oil 7,000 7,000 4,000 4,000 4,000 4,000 $ 67.86 $ 67.71 $ 64.50 $ 64.50 $ 64.50 $ 64.50 Basis Swaps 45,000 45,000 41,538 41,538 41,087 41,087 $ (5.52 ) $ (5.52 ) $ (1.21 ) $ (1.21 ) $ (1.21 ) $ (1.21 ) Three-Way Collar - WTI (Cushing) 15,652 15,652 11,000 11,000 11,000 11,000 Short Put Price ($/Bbl) $ 35.94 $ 35.94 $ 45.00 $ 45.00 $ 45.00 $ 45.00 Long Put Price ($/Bbl) $ 45.94 $ 45.94 $ 55.00 $ 55.00 $ 55.00 $ 55.00 Ceiling Price ($/Bbl) $ 61.65 $ 61.65 $ 66.63 $ 66.63 $ 66.63 $ 66.63 Three-Way Collar - WTI (Magellan East Houston) 5,000 5,000 14,000 14,000 14,000 14,000 Short Put Price ($/Bbl) $ 50.00 $ 50.00 $ 50.00 $ 50.00 $ 50.00 $ 50.00 Long Put Price ($/Bbl) $ 60.00 $ 60.00 $ 60.00 $ 60.00 $ 60.00 $ 60.00 Ceiling Price ($/Bbl) $ 66.10 $ 66.10 $ 68.61 $ 68.61 $ 68.61 $ 68.61 Three-Way Collar - Crude Brent Oil 8,000 6,000 18,000 18,000 18,000 18,000 Short Put Price ($/Bbl) $ 52.50 $ 51.67 $ 50.56 $ 50.56 $ 50.56 $ 50.56 Long Put Price ($/Bbl) $ 62.50 $ 61.67 $ 60.56 $ 60.56 $ 60.56 $ 60.56 Ceiling Price ($/Bbl) $ 78.88 $ 78.47 $ 74.08 $ 74.08 $ 74.08 $ 74.08 Put Spreads - WTI (Cushing) — — 4,700 4,700 4,700 4,700 Short Put Price ($/Bbl) $ — $ — $ 45.00 $ 45.00 $ 45.00 $ 45.00 Long Put Price ($/Bbl) $ — $ — $ 55.00 $ 55.00 $ 55.00 $ 55.00 Put Spreads - Crude Brent Oil — — 3,350 3,350 3,350 3,350 Short Put Price ($/Bbl) $ — $ — $ 50.00 $ 50.00 $ 50.00 $ 50.00 Long Put Price ($/Bbl) $ — $ — $ 60.00 $ 60.00 $ 60.00 $ 60.00





Natural Gas (Mmbtu/day, $/Mmbtu) Q3 2019

Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2020 Natural Gas Swaps - Henry Hub 70,000 70,000 — — — — $ 3.06 $ 3.06 $ — $ — $ — $ — Natural Gas Swaps - Waha Hub — — 80,000 80,000 80,000 80,000 $ — $ — $ 1.68 $ 1.68 $ 1.68 $ 1.68 Natural Gas Basis Swaps - Waha Hub 70,000 70,000 — — — — $ (1.56 ) $ (1.56 ) $ — $ — $ — $ —





Natural Gas Liquids

(Bbls/day, $/Bbl) Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Natural Gas Liquid Swaps - Mont Belvieu 7,500 7,500 $ 27.30 $ 27.30

Investor Contact:

Adam Lawlis

+1 432.221.7467

alawlis@diamondbackenergy.com



