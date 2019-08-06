Clearside Biomedical to Present at the 2019 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- ALPHARETTA, Ga., Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases, announced today that Thomas A. Ciulla, M.D., MBA, Chief Medical Officer, will present a company overview at the 2019 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference in New York, NY on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 12:45 p.m. ET.



A link to the live and archived webcast may be accessed on the Clearside website under the Investors section: Events and Presentations . An archive of the webcast will be available for three months.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Clearside’s proprietary SCS Microinjector™ targeting the suprachoroidal space (SCS) offers unprecedented access to the back of the eye where sight-threatening disease often occurs. The Company’s SCS injection platform is an inherently flexible, in-office, non-surgical procedure, intended to work with established medications, new formulations of medicines, as well as future therapeutic innovations such as gene therapy. Clearside is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA. For more information, please visit www.clearsidebio.com .

Investor and Media Contacts:



Jenny Kobin

Remy Bernarda

ir@clearsidebio.com

(678) 430-8206

