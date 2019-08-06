Coca-Cola Consolidated Reports Second Quarter and First Half 2019 Results

Second quarter 2019 net sales grew 4.4% versus the same period last year, with physical case volume up 0.4% for the quarter





Gross margin increased 100 basis points in second quarter 2019 compared to second quarter 2018





Second quarter 2019 income from operations was $67.2 million, up $47.5 million versus second quarter 2018





Second Quarter First Half (in millions, except per share data) 2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change Physical case volume 90.5 90.1 0.4 % 168.7 168.1 0.3 % Net sales $ 1,273.7 $ 1,220.0 4.4 % $ 2,376.6 $ 2,284.8 4.0 % Gross profit $ 435.8 $ 404.7 7.7 % $ 825.1 $ 762.3 8.2 % Gross margin 34.2 % 33.2 % 34.7 % 33.4 % Income from operations $ 67.2 $ 19.7 N/M $ 87.4 $ 0.7 N/M Basic net income (loss) per share $ 1.64 $ (0.42 ) $ 2.06 $ 0.91 $ (1.94 ) $ 2.85 Bottle/Can Sales Second Quarter First Half (in millions) 2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change Sparkling beverages $ 671.6 $ 637.2 5.4 % $ 1,272.2 $ 1,213.9 4.8 % Still beverages $ 421.5 $ 393.0 7.2 % $ 763.7 $ 706.7 8.1 %





Second Quarter and First Half 2019 Review

CHARLOTTE, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coca‑Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) today reported operating results for the second quarter and first half ended June 30, 2019.

“We are very pleased with our second quarter performance as well as the solid results we generated in the first half of this year,” said Frank Harrison, Chairman and CEO of Coca-Cola Consolidated. “We are making excellent progress in leveraging the scale of our business, improving our margins and driving consistent marketplace execution across our expanded territories.”

Revenue grew 4.4% in the second quarter of 2019 and 4.0% in the first half of 2019, driven primarily by increased pricing and changes in our product mix. Revenue on our bottle/can Sparkling beverages increased 5.4% in the second quarter as our Sparkling brands continued to perform well at higher price points throughout our territories. Revenue on our Still beverages grew 7.2% in the second quarter, driven primarily by growth in our Sports Drinks and Energy categories. We began distribution of Reign, a fitness-focused energy beverage, in the second quarter, which drove growth in our Energy drinks compared to the second quarter of 2018. In addition, 2019 is our first full year of distributing BodyArmor products, which also helped generate overall higher net sales in our Still beverage category.

“Our strong revenue performance reflects our commitment to margin improvement, the strength of our brands and the passion of our teammates,” said Dave Katz, President and COO. “Importantly, our Sparkling portfolio is performing very well in the marketplace, enabling us to grow our value share in this category. We continue to work closely with our brand partners to drive excitement and higher levels of growth for our Still products as we respond to increasing consumer demand for drinks with unique flavors and functional benefits.”

Gross margin increased 100 basis points in the second quarter of 2019 to 34.2%. On an adjusted(a) basis, gross margin increased 150 basis points over second quarter 2018. Gross margin for the first half of 2019 increased 130 basis points on both an actual and an adjusted(a) basis. This improvement is primarily the result of pricing actions that started in the second half of 2018 to overcome significantly higher input costs. Reduced transportation costs also contributed to higher second quarter 2019 margins as we continue to optimize our supply chain.

Selling, delivery and administrative (“SD&A”) expenses in second quarter 2019 decreased $16.5 million, or 4.3%, versus second quarter 2018, largely driven by a decrease in costs from our system transformation initiative. System transformation expenses related to our information technology system conversion were $2.2 million in Q2 2019, versus $9.8 million in Q2 2018. On an adjusted(a) basis, our second quarter 2019 SD&A expenses decreased $6.0 million, or 1.6%, versus the same prior year period. Our adjusted(a) SD&A as a percent of sales improved 180 basis points in Q2 2019 versus Q2 2018 (28.6% versus 30.4%, respectively). Our second quarter 2019 expenses also reflect the benefit of the operating structure changes we completed in 2018.

Income from operations in Q2 2019 and the first half of 2019 was $67.2 million and $87.4 million, respectively. Adjusted(a) income from operations was $77.5 million in Q2 2019, an increase of $43.5 million from Q2 2018. Adjusted(a) income from operations was $98.3 million in the first half of 2019, an increase of $67.8 million from the first half of 2018.

Net income in Q2 2019 was $15.4 million compared to a net loss of $3.9 million in Q2 2018, an improvement of $19.3 million. For the first half of 2019, net income increased $26.7 million compared to the first half of 2018. Net income for Q2 2019 and the first half of 2019 was adversely impacted by other expense of $31.2 million and $47.0 million, respectively. Other expense for these periods was primarily comprised of fair value adjustments to the acquisition related contingent consideration liability, driven by changes in the discount rate and future cash flow projections.

Capital spending for the first half of 2019 was $57.6 million. We continue to anticipate capital spending in fiscal 2019 will be in the range of $150 million to $180 million as we remain focused on making prudent, long-term investments to support the growth of the Company. Cash flows provided by operations for the first half of 2019 were $88.6 million, compared to $57.2 million in the first half of 2018. Improved cash generation is a key management focus area for 2019 as we strive to improve our profitability, reduce our financial leverage and further strengthen our balance sheet.

(a) The discussion of the results for the second quarter and first half ended June 30, 2019 includes selected non-GAAP financial information, such as “adjusted” results. The schedules in this press release reconcile such non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

About Coca‑Cola Consolidated, Inc.

Coke Consolidated is the largest Coca-Cola bottler in the United States. Our Purpose is to honor God, serve others, pursue excellence and grow profitably. For 117 years, we have been deeply committed to the consumers, customers, and communities we serve and passionate about the broad portfolio of beverages and services we offer. We make, sell, and deliver beverages of The Coca‑Cola Company and other partner companies in more than 300 brands and flavors to 66 million consumers in territories spanning 14 states and the District of Columbia. Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Coke Consolidated is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol “COKE.” More information about the company is available at www.cokeconsolidated.com . Follow Coke Consolidated on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and LinkedIn .

Cautionary Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release are “forward-looking statements” that involve risks and uncertainties. The words “believe,” “expect,” “project,” “will,” “should,” “could” and similar expressions are intended to identify those forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause Coke Consolidated’s actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: our inability to integrate the operations and employees acquired in system transformation transactions; lower than expected selling pricing resulting from increased marketplace competition; changes in how significant customers market or promote our products; changes in our top customer relationships; changes in public and consumer preferences related to nonalcoholic beverages, including concerns related to obesity and health concerns; unfavorable changes in the general economy; miscalculation of our need for infrastructure investment; our inability to meet requirements under beverage agreements; material changes in the performance requirements for marketing funding support or our inability to meet such requirements; decreases from historic levels of marketing funding support; changes in The Coca‑Cola Company’s and other beverage companies’ levels of advertising, marketing and spending on brand innovation; the inability of our aluminum can or plastic bottle suppliers to meet our purchase requirements; our inability to offset higher raw material costs with higher selling prices, increased bottle/can sales volume or reduced expenses; consolidation of raw material suppliers; incremental risks resulting from increased purchases of finished goods; sustained increases in fuel costs or our inability to secure adequate supplies of fuel; sustained increases in the cost of labor and employment matters, product liability claims or product recalls; technology failures or cyberattacks; changes in interest rates; the impact of debt levels on operating flexibility and access to capital and credit markets; adverse changes in our credit rating (whether as a result of our operations or prospects or as a result of those of The Coca‑Cola Company or other bottlers in the Coca‑Cola system); changes in legal contingencies; legislative changes affecting our distribution and packaging; adoption of significant product labeling or warning requirements; additional taxes resulting from tax audits; natural disasters and unfavorable weather; global climate change or legal or regulatory responses to such change; issues surrounding labor relations with unionized employees; bottler system disputes; our use of estimates and assumptions; changes in accounting standards; the impact of volatility in the financial markets on access to the credit markets; the impact of acquisitions or dispositions of bottlers by their franchisors; changes in the inputs used to calculate our acquisition related contingent consideration liability; and the concentration of our capital stock ownership. These and other factors are discussed in the Company’s regulatory filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those in the Company’s fiscal 2018 Annual Report on Form 10‑K, Item 1A. Risk Factors. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release speak only as of this date, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update them except as required by law.





FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED)





Second Quarter First Half (in thousands, except per share data) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net sales(b) $ 1,273,659 $ 1,220,003 $ 2,376,571 $ 2,284,760 Cost of sales 837,880 815,295 1,551,484 1,522,411 Gross profit(b) 435,779 404,708 825,087 762,349 Selling, delivery and administrative expenses(b) 368,565 385,029 737,719 761,667 Income from operations 67,214 19,679 87,368 682 Interest expense, net 11,995 12,744 24,881 24,790 Other expense, net 31,181 9,818 47,032 5,308 Income (loss) before income taxes 24,038 (2,883 ) 15,455 (29,416 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 7,182 (135 ) 4,177 (13,106 ) Net income (loss) 16,856 (2,748 ) 11,278 (16,310 ) Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 1,486 1,185 2,739 1,808 Net income (loss) attributable to Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. $ 15,370 $ (3,933 ) $ 8,539 $ (18,118 ) Basic net income (loss) per share based on net loss attributable to Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc.: Common Stock $ 1.64 $ (0.42 ) $ 0.91 $ (1.94 ) Weighted average number of Common Stock shares outstanding 7,141 7,141 7,141 7,141 Class B Common Stock $ 1.64 $ (0.42 ) $ 0.91 $ (1.94 ) Weighted average number of Class B Common Stock shares outstanding 2,232 2,213 2,225 2,206 Diluted net income (loss) per share based on net loss attributable to Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc.: Common Stock $ 1.64 $ (0.42 ) $ 0.91 $ (1.94 ) Weighted average number of Common Stock shares outstanding – assuming dilution 9,421 9,354 9,415 9,347 Class B Common Stock $ 1.63 $ (0.42 ) $ 0.90 $ (1.94 ) Weighted average number of Class B Common Stock shares outstanding – assuming dilution 2,280 2,213 2,274 2,206

(b) Consideration paid to customers under certain contractual arrangements for exclusive distribution rights and sponsorship privileges was presented as SD&A expense in the second quarter and first half of 2018. The Company has revised the presentation of the consideration paid to a reduction of net sales for the second quarter and first half of 2018, which it believes is consistent with the presentation used by other companies in the beverage industry.







FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)







(in thousands) June 30, 2019 December 30, 2018 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,692 $ 13,548 Trade accounts receivable, net 448,123 427,749 Accounts receivable, other 106,880 75,408 Inventories 230,898 210,033 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 72,327 70,680 Total current assets 863,920 797,418 Property, plant and equipment, net 962,402 990,532 Right of use assets - operating leases 102,151 - Leased property under financing or capital leases, net 20,944 23,720 Other assets 113,033 115,490 Goodwill 165,903 165,903 Other identifiable intangible assets, net 903,800 916,865 Total assets $ 3,132,153 $ 3,009,928 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current Liabilities: Current portion of obligations under operating leases $ 14,771 $ - Current portion of obligations under financing or capital leases 9,019 8,617 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 578,162 593,120 Total current liabilities 601,952 601,737 Deferred income taxes 131,498 127,174 Pension and postretirement benefit obligations and other liabilities 728,856 694,817 Noncurrent portion of obligations under operating leases 87,804 - Noncurrent portion of obligations under financing or capital leases 22,182 26,631 Long-term debt 1,092,152 1,104,403 Total liabilities 2,664,444 2,554,762 Equity: Stockholders’ equity 367,991 358,187 Noncontrolling interest 99,718 96,979 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,132,153 $ 3,009,928







FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)





First Half (in thousands) 2019 2018 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net income (loss) $ 11,278 $ (16,310 ) Depreciation expense, amortization of intangible assets and deferred proceeds, net 90,828 93,907 Deferred income taxes 4,324 (16,286 ) Stock compensation expense 2,045 1,728 Fair value adjustment of acquisition related contingent consideration 43,268 3,957 Change in assets and liabilities (69,543 ) (14,790 ) Other 6,386 5,036 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 88,586 $ 57,242 Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Additions to property, plant and equipment (exclusive of acquisitions) $ (57,581 ) $ (85,279 ) Acquisition of distribution territories and regional manufacturing facilities related investing activities - 8,495 Other (4,317 ) 1,027 Net cash used in investing activities $ (61,898 ) $ (75,757 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Borrowings under revolving credit facility and proceeds from issuance of senior notes $ 306,339 $ 340,000 Payments on revolving credit facility, term loan facility and senior notes (318,839 ) (297,000 ) Cash dividends paid (4,682 ) (4,671 ) Payments of acquisition related contingent consideration (12,836 ) (11,263 ) Principal payments on financing or capital lease obligations (4,261 ) (4,194 ) Debt issuance fees (265 ) (1,535 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities $ (34,544 ) $ 21,337 Net increase (decrease) in cash during period $ (7,856 ) $ 2,822 Cash at beginning of period 13,548 16,902 Cash at end of period $ 5,692 $ 19,724







NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES(c)

The following tables reconcile reported GAAP results to adjusted results (non-GAAP):





Second Quarter 2019 (in thousands, except per share data) Gross

profit SD&A

expenses Income from operations Income before

income taxes Net income Basic net income per share Reported results (GAAP) $ 435,779 $ 368,565 $ 67,214 $ 24,038 $ 15,370 $ 1.64 System transformation expenses - (2,185 ) 2,185 2,185 1,643 0.18 Fair value adjustment of acquisition related contingent consideration - - - 29,222 21,975 2.34 Fair value adjustments for commodity hedges 4,874 (66 ) 4,940 4,940 3,715 0.40 Capitalization threshold change for certain assets - (1,903 ) 1,903 1,903 1,431 0.15 Memphis-area manufacturing plants consolidation 1,294 - 1,294 1,294 973 0.10 Other tax adjustments - - - - (2,815 ) (0.30 ) Total reconciling items 6,168 (4,154 ) 10,322 39,544 26,922 2.87 Adjusted results (non-GAAP) $ 441,947 $ 364,411 $ 77,536 $ 63,582 $ 42,292 $ 4.51





Second Quarter 2018 (in thousands, except per share data) Gross

profit SD&A

expenses Income from

operations Income (loss) before

income taxes Net income (loss) Basic net income (loss) per share Reported results (GAAP) $ 404,708 $ 385,029 $ 19,679 $ (2,883 ) $ (3,933 ) $ (0.42 ) System transformation expenses 28 (9,843 ) 9,871 9,871 7,423 0.79 Workforce optimization expenses - (4,810 ) 4,810 4,810 3,617 0.39 Fair value adjustment of acquisition related contingent consideration - - - 9,143 6,876 0.74 Fair value adjustments for commodity hedges (249 ) 48 (297 ) (297 ) (223 ) (0.03 ) Other tax adjustments - - - - (3,455 ) (0.36 ) Total reconciling items (221 ) (14,605 ) 14,384 23,527 14,238 1.53 Adjusted results (non-GAAP) $ 404,487 $ 370,424 $ 34,063 $ 20,644 $ 10,305 $ 1.11





First Half 2019 (in thousands, except per share data) Gross

profit SD&A

expenses Income from operations Income before

income taxes Net income Basic net income per share Reported results (GAAP) $ 825,087 $ 737,719 $ 87,368 $ 15,455 $ 8,539 $ 0.91 System transformation expenses - (6,915 ) 6,915 6,915 5,200 0.56 Fair value adjustment of acquisition related contingent consideration - - - 43,268 32,538 3.47 Fair value adjustments for commodity hedges 969 2,649 (1,680 ) (1,680 ) (1,263 ) (0.13 ) Capitalization threshold change for certain assets - (4,379 ) 4,379 4,379 3,293 0.35 Memphis-area manufacturing plants consolidation 1,294 - 1,294 1,294 973 0.10 Other tax adjustments - - - - (3,660 ) (0.39 ) Total reconciling items 2,263 (8,645 ) 10,908 54,176 37,081 3.96 Adjusted results (non-GAAP) $ 827,350 $ 729,074 $ 98,276 $ 69,631 $ 45,620 $ 4.87





First Half 2018 (in thousands, except per share data) Gross

profit SD&A

expenses Income from

operations Income (loss) before

income taxes Net income (loss) Basic net income (loss) per share Reported results (GAAP) $ 762,349 $ 761,667 $ 682 $ (29,416 ) $ (18,118 ) $ (1.94 ) System transformation expenses 227 (22,094 ) 22,321 22,321 16,785 1.79 Workforce optimization expenses - (4,810 ) 4,810 4,810 3,617 0.39 Fair value adjustment of acquisition related contingent consideration - - - 3,957 2,976 0.32 Fair value adjustments for commodity hedges 2,516 (154 ) 2,670 2,670 2,008 0.21 Other tax adjustments - - - - (5,798 ) (0.61 ) Total reconciling items 2,743 (27,058 ) 29,801 33,758 19,588 2.10 Adjusted results (non-GAAP) $ 765,092 $ 734,609 $ 30,483 $ 4,342 $ 1,470 $ 0.16

(c) The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). However, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures provide users with additional meaningful financial information that should be considered when assessing the Company’s ongoing performance. Further, given the transformation of the Company’s business through system transformation transactions with The Coca‑Cola Company and the conversion of its information technology systems, the Company believes these non‑GAAP financial measures allow users to better appreciate the impact of these transactions on the Company’s performance. Management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating and planning decisions and in evaluating the Company’s performance. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company’s reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company’s non-GAAP financial information does not represent a comprehensive basis of accounting.

