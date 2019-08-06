Benefitfocus Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Driven by its leading AI-powered Platform, Benefitfocus grew total revenue 13% year-over-year

Grew net benefit eligible lives to 16.5 million at the end of the second quarter, up from 15.5 million at the end of the prior quarter and 12.3 million at the end of the prior year period.

Expanded BenefitsPlace™ to 50 suppliers, up from 18 at the prior year period.

Launched enterprise HCM API data exchange capabilities.

Strengthened executive leadership with appointment of Stephen M. Swad as Chief Financial Officer and Steve Malme as Senior Vice President of Platform Strategy.

“With our leading AI-powered platform for benefits, we are creating significant economic value and delivering growth and innovation through our platform strategy,” said Ray August, President and Chief Executive Officer of Benefitfocus. “In Q2, we added approximately 1 million net benefit eligible lives. This was our strongest quarter to date for growing lives on our platform. We are removing points of friction and further advancing our platform’s capabilities by automating inefficient, manual processes across our ecosystem. Our intelligence engine is improving user experience, helping consumers make better, smarter decisions. All of this helps drive growth and contributed to our strong second quarter financial results.”

Second Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights

Revenue

Total revenue was $68.6 million, an increase of 13% compared to the second quarter of 2018.

Software services revenue was $53.1 million, an increase of 10% compared to the second quarter of 2018.

Professional services revenue was $15.5 million, an increase of 26% compared to the second quarter of 2018.

Net Loss

GAAP net loss was ($14.9) million, compared to ($14.3) million in the second quarter of 2018. GAAP net loss per share was ($0.46), based on 32.6 million basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding, compared to ($0.45) for the second quarter of 2018, based on 31.8 million basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding.

Non-GAAP Net Loss and Adjusted EBITDA

Non-GAAP net loss was ($10.0) million, compared to ($7.7) million in the second quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP net loss per share was ($0.31), based on 32.6 million basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding, compared to ($0.24) for the second quarter of 2018, based on 31.8 million basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding.

Adjusted EBITDA was $0.1 million, compared to ($0.6) million in the second quarter of 2018.

See important disclosures about non-GAAP measures, and a reconciliation of them to GAAP, below.

Balance Sheet

Cash and cash equivalents at June 30, 2019 totaled $138.4 million, compared to $144.2 million at the end of the first quarter of 2019.

Updated Business Outlook

Based on information available as of August 6, 2019, Benefitfocus is providing guidance for the third quarter and updated its full year 2019 as indicated below.

Third Quarter 2019:

Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $70.0 million to $72.0 million.

Non-GAAP net loss is expected to be in the range of ($14.0) million to ($12.0) million, or ($0.43) to ($0.37) per share, based on 32.7 million basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of ($3.5) million to ($1.5) million.

Full Year 2019:

Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $292.0 million to $300.0 million.

Non-GAAP net loss is expected to be in the range of ($31.0) million to ($26.0) million, or ($0.95) to ($0.80) per share, based on 32.5 million basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $10.0 million to $15.0 million.

Management has not reconciled forward-looking non-GAAP net loss and Adjusted EBITDA to their most directly comparable GAAP measure of GAAP net loss. Management is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of the various necessary GAAP components of such reconciliations, including, for example, those related to compensation, acquisition transactions and integration, or others that may arise during the year, without unreasonable effort. These components and other factors could materially impact the amount of the future directly comparable GAAP measures, which may differ significantly from their non-GAAP counterparts. See below for additional important disclosures regarding our non-GAAP financial measures.

Conference Call Details:

In conjunction with this announcement, Benefitfocus will host a conference call today, August 6, 2019, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the company’s financial results. To access this call, dial (877) 407-9208 (domestic) or (201) 493-6784 (international). A live webcast, as well as the replay, of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations page of the company’s website at http://investor.benefitfocus.com/. After the conference call, a replay will be available until August 13, 2019, and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 (domestic) or (412) 317-6671 (international) with passcode 13692514.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ: BNFT) unifies the entire U.S. benefits industry on a single technology platform to protect consumers' health, wealth, property and lifestyle. Our powerful cloud-based software, data-driven insights and thoughtfully-designed services, enable employers, insurance brokers, carriers and suppliers to simplify the complexity of benefits administration and deliver a world-class benefits experience. Learn more at www.benefitfocus.com, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures in this release, including non-GAAP gross profit, operating loss, net loss, net loss per common share, and adjusted EBITDA. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company’s performance or financial position that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Non-GAAP gross profit, operating loss, net loss and net loss per common share exclude stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, transaction and acquisition-related costs expensed, if any, and costs not core to our business, if any. We define adjusted EBITDA as net loss before net interest, taxes, and depreciation and amortization expense, adjusted to eliminate stock-based compensation expense, expense related to the impairment of goodwill and intangible assets, transaction and acquisition-related costs expensed, and costs not core to our business. Please note that other companies might define their non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do.

Management presents these non-GAAP financial measures in this release because it considers them to be important supplemental measures of performance. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures for planning purposes, including analysis of the company's performance against prior periods, the preparation of operating budgets and to determine appropriate levels of operating and capital investments. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional insight for analysts and investors in evaluating the company's financial and operational performance. Management also intends to provide these non-GAAP financial measures as part of the company’s future earnings discussions and, therefore, their inclusion should provide consistency in the company’s financial reporting.

Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures provided in this release, including in the accompanying tables.

Safe Harbor Statement

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: our continuing losses and need to achieve GAAP profitability; fluctuations in our financial results; the immature and volatile market for our products and services; risks related to changing healthcare and other applicable regulations; risks associated with acquisitions; our ability to maintain our culture, recruit and retain qualified personnel and effectively expand our sales force; cyber-security risks; the need to innovate and provide useful products and services; our ability to compete effectively; privacy, security and other risks associated with our business; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in our SEC filings, copies of which are available free of charge within the Investor Relations section of the Benefitfocus website at http://investor.benefitfocus.com/sec-filings or upon request from our Investor Relations Department. Benefitfocus assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Benefitfocus, Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue $ 68,579 $ 60,581 $ 136,878 $ 122,944 Cost of revenue (1)(2)(3) 32,802 30,721 65,654 62,124 Gross profit 35,777 29,860 71,224 60,820 Operating expenses:(1)(2)(3) Sales and marketing 19,318 18,400 38,937 38,317 Research and development 14,461 12,128 27,551 24,151 General and administrative 11,785 10,387 23,581 20,080 Total operating expenses 45,564 40,915 90,069 82,548 Loss from operations (9,787 ) (11,055 ) (18,845 ) (21,728 ) Other income (expense): Interest income 762 68 1,422 126 Interest expense (5,837 ) (1,415 ) (11,651 ) (2,732 ) Interest expense on building lease financing obligations – (1,867 ) – (3,733 ) Other (expense) income (73 ) 13 (64 ) 13 Total other expense, net (5,148 ) (3,201 ) (10,293 ) (6,326 ) Loss before income taxes (14,935 ) (14,256 ) (29,138 ) (28,054 ) Income tax expense 3 5 9 9 Net loss $ (14,938 ) $ (14,261 ) $ (29,147 ) $ (28,063 ) Comprehensive loss $ (14,938 ) $ (14,261 ) $ (29,147 ) $ (28,063 ) Net loss per common share: Basic and diluted $ (0.46 ) $ (0.45 ) $ (0.90 ) $ (0.89 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 32,613,718 31,806,972 32,336,864 31,571,468 (1) Stock-based compensation included in above line items: Cost of revenue $ 691 $ 900 $ 1,590 $ 1,611 Sales and marketing (12 ) 1,257 1,674 2,211 Research and development 718 841 1,910 1,609 General and administrative 2,322 1,676 4,912 3,568 (2) Amortization of acquired intangible assets included in above line items: Cost of revenue $ 308 $ 35 $ 407 $ 69 Sales and marketing 113 13 149 27 Research and development 131 11 171 23 General and administrative 53 5 68 9 (3) Transaction and acquisition-related costs expensed included in above line items: General and administrative $ 360 $ 257 $ 1,002 $ 257





Benefitfocus, Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share data) As of

June 30,

2019 As of

December 31,

2018 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 138,389 $ 190,928 Accounts receivable, net 32,395 21,077 Contract, prepaid and other current assets 17,070 16,667 Total current assets 187,854 228,672 Property and equipment, net 28,803 69,965 Financing lease right-of-use assets 78,856 – Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,020 – Intangible assets, net 13,804 – Goodwill 12,857 1,634 Deferred contract costs and other non-current assets 11,044 13,668 Total assets $ 335,238 $ 313,939 Liabilities and stockholders' deficit Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 6,623 $ 8,687 Accrued expenses 9,217 11,461 Accrued compensation and benefits 15,358 17,269 Deferred revenue, current portion 36,937 36,540 Lease liabilities and financing obligations, current portion 6,245 4,486 Total current liabilities 74,380 78,443 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 9,613 9,323 Convertible senior notes 182,234 176,692 Lease liabilities and financing obligations, net current portion 87,952 57,116 Other non-current liabilities 138 2,575 Total liabilities 354,317 324,149 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' deficit: Preferred stock, par value $0.001, 5,000,000 shares authorized,

no shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019

and December 31, 2018 – – Common stock, par value $0.001, 50,000,000 shares authorized,

32,642,706 and 32,017,773 shares issued and outstanding

at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 33 32 Additional paid-in capital 416,221 403,631 Accumulated deficit (435,333 ) (413,873 ) Total stockholders' deficit (19,079 ) (10,210 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 335,238 $ 313,939





Benefitfocus, Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands) Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (29,147 ) $ (28,063 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash and cash

equivalents used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 10,949 7,957 Stock-based compensation expense 10,086 8,999 Accretion of interest on convertible senior notes 5,541 – Interest accrual on financing obligations (prior to adoption of ASC 842) – 3,758 Rent expense in excess of payments 3 – Provision for doubtful accounts 265 364 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (10,671 ) 2,956 Contract, prepaid and other current assets (476 ) 2,182 Deferred costs and other non-current assets 2,851 2,003 Accounts payable and accrued expenses (4,085 ) (1,110 ) Accrued compensation and benefits 273 458 Deferred revenue (6,004 ) (4,059 ) Other non-current liabilities (46 ) (218 ) Net cash and cash equivalents used in operating activities (20,461 ) (4,773 ) Cash flows from investing activities Business combination, net of cash acquired (20,914 ) – Purchases of property and equipment (7,401 ) (3,561 ) Net cash and cash equivalents used in investing activities (28,315 ) (3,561 ) Cash flows from financing activities Draws on revolving line of credit – 59,000 Payments on revolving line of credit – (48,000 ) Payments of debt issuance costs (357 ) – Proceeds from exercises of stock options and ESPP 134 270 Payments on capital lease and financing obligations (841 ) (4,979 ) Payments of principal on financing lease obligations (2,699 ) – Net cash and cash equivalents (used in) provided by financing activities (3,763 ) 6,291 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (52,539 ) (2,043 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 190,928 55,335 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 138,389 $ 53,292 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities Property and equipment purchases in accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 437 $ 272 Property and equipment purchased with financing and capital lease obligations $ — $ 3,085 Post contract support purchased with financing obligations $ — $ 275





Benefitfocus, Inc.

Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures

(in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Reconciliation from Gross Profit to Non-GAAP Gross Profit: Gross profit $ 35,777 $ 29,860 $ 71,224 $ 60,820 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 308 35 407 69 Stock-based compensation expense 691 900 1,590 1,611 Total net adjustments 999 935 1,997 1,680 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 36,776 $ 30,795 $ 73,221 $ 62,500 Reconciliation from Operating Loss to Non-GAAP Operating Loss: Operating loss $ (9,787 ) $ (11,055 ) $ (18,845 ) $ (21,728 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets 605 64 795 128 Stock-based compensation expense 3,719 4,674 10,086 8,999 Transaction and acquisition-related costs expensed 360 257 1,002 257 Costs not core to our business 266 1,524 586 2,895 Total net adjustments 4,950 6,519 12,469 12,279 Non-GAAP operating loss $ (4,837 ) $ (4,536 ) $ (6,376 ) $ (9,449 ) Reconciliation from Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA: Net loss $ (14,938 ) $ (14,261 ) $ (29,147 ) $ (28,063 ) Depreciation 3,690 2,999 7,657 5,976 Amortization of software development costs 1,319 964 2,497 1,853 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 605 64 795 128 Interest income (762 ) (68 ) (1,422 ) (126 ) Interest expense 5,837 1,415 11,651 2,732 Interest expense on building lease financing obligations — 1,867 — 3,733 Income tax expense 3 5 9 9 Stock-based compensation expense 3,719 4,674 10,086 8,999 Transaction and acquisition-related costs expensed 360 257 1,002 257 Costs not core to our business 266 1,524 586 2,895 Total net adjustments 15,037 13,701 32,861 26,456 Adjusted EBITDA $ 99 $ (560 ) $ 3,714 $ (1,607 ) Reconciliation from Net Loss to Non-GAAP Net Loss: Net loss $ (14,938 ) $ (14,261 ) $ (29,147 ) $ (28,063 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets 605 64 795 128 Stock-based compensation expense 3,719 4,674 10,086 8,999 Transaction and acquisition-related costs expensed 360 257 1,002 257 Costs not core to our business 266 1,524 586 2,895 Total net adjustments 4,950 6,519 12,469 12,279 Non-GAAP net loss $ (9,988 ) $ (7,742 ) $ (16,678 ) $ (15,784 ) Calculation of Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share: Non-GAAP net loss $ (9,988 ) $ (7,742 ) $ (16,678 ) $ (15,784 ) Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 32,613,718 31,806,972 32,336,864 31,571,468 Shares used in computing non-GAAP net loss per share - basic and diluted 32,613,718 31,806,972 32,336,864 31,571,468 Non-GAAP net loss per common share - basic and diluted $ (0.31 ) $ (0.24 ) $ (0.52 ) $ (0.50 )

