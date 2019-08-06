MSB Financial Corp to Pay $0.50 Special Dividend

/EIN News/ -- MILLINGTON, N.J., Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MSB Financial Corp., (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: MSBF), the holding company for Millington Bank, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a special cash dividend of $0.50 per share on its outstanding common stock, payable on or about September 10, 2019 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 28, 2019.



The Company is the holding company for Millington Bank which operates through four branches located in Morris and Somerset Counties, New Jersey.

Contact: Michael A. Shriner, President & CEO (908) 458-4002 mshriner@millingtonbank.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.