Compx Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DALLAS, TEXAS . . . August 6, 2019 . . . CompX International Inc. (NYSE American: CIX) announced today that its board of directors has declared CompX’s regular quarterly dividend of seven cents ($0.07) per share on its class A common stock, payable on September 10, 2019 to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 3, 2019.

CompX is a leading manufacturer of security products and recreational marine components.

* * * *

SOURCE: CompX INTERNATIONAL INC. CONTACT: JANET G. KECKEISEN, Investor Relations, 972.233.1700



