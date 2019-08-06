Zafgen to Present at the Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference
/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zafgen, Inc. (Nasdaq:ZFGN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging its proprietary knowledge of MetAP2 systems biology to develop novel therapies for patients affected by a range of metabolic diseases, announced today that Jeffrey Hatfield, Chief Executive Officer of Zafgen, Inc. is scheduled to present at the Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at 8:00 a.m. ET.
A live audio webcast and replay of the presentation will be available through the Events and Presentations page of the Investors section of the Company's website (www.zafgen.com) for 90 days following the conclusion of the live event.
About Zafgen
Zafgen (Nasdaq:ZFGN) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging its proprietary MetAP2 biology platform to develop novel therapies for patients affected by complex metabolic diseases. Zafgen has pioneered the study of MetAP2 inhibitors in both common and rare metabolic disorders. Learn more at www.zafgen.com.
Media/Investor Relations Contacts:
Zafgen, Inc.
Patricia Allen
Chief Financial Officer
617-648-9792
Media
Krystle Gibbs
Ten Bridge Communications
krystle@tenbridgecommunications.com
508-479-6358
Investors
John Woolford
Westwicke
john.woolford@westwicke.com
443-213-0506
