Fortem Technologies Named to The Tech Tribute’s 2019 Best Tech Startups in Pleasant Grove, Utah

PLEASANT GROVE, UTAH, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Fortem Technologies, Inc., the leader in airspace awareness, safety and security for a drone world, announces it has been selected by The Tech Tribute, powered by Crunchbase, as one of 2019’s Best Tech Startups in Pleasant Grove, Utah. This award recognizes independent and privately owned high-achieving companies excelling in four primary categories: revenue potential, leadership team, brand/product traction and competitive landscape.



“The recognition for leadership within our community and industry is wonderful and we sincerely appreciate it. I'd be remiss if I didn't give the credit to our hardworking innovative employees that make awards like this possible,” said Fortem Technologies CEO, Timothy Bean. “The commercial drone landscape is growing faster than anyone anticipated - it’s expected to triple in size by year 2023. Our solutions will continue to provide elevated security to enable the drone world that’s on the horizon.”



Fortem’s solution includes SkyDome and TrueView radar, which can be deployed in a scalable, digital network covering areas ranging from stadiums to entire cities. The most recent advancements to SkyDome v2.4 includes a sophisticated AI-driven threat assessment feature that evaluates the threat level of every object in the sky. This information is displayed to security and law enforcement personnel in real-time. This feature set is complemented by SkyDome’s ability to cue ground cameras, as well as cameras mounted on drones in the air, for security personnel to get a closeup view of what is flying in a given airspace.



Fortem has experienced 100 percent growth over the past year and is looking to triple its real estate footprint in Pleasant Grove before the end of 2019.



About Fortem Technologies, Inc.

Fortem Technologies is the leader in airspace awareness, safety and security for a drone world. Fortem delivers commercially available solutions that detect and measure intention of drones in real-time to maintain airspace safety, while actively protecting No-Fly Zones. Based in Pleasant Grove, Utah, the company is privately held and backed by Boeing, Signia Venture Partners, DCVC, Mubadala Investment Company, and others. More at www.fortemtech.com.



