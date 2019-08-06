SMART Modular Announces New Enterprise Grade PCIe NVMe and SATA Solid State Drive Products

New products on display at Flash Memory Summit in Santa Clara, CA

NEWARK, Calif., Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SMART Modular Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. , (NASDAQ: SGH), and a leader in specialty memory, storage and hybrid solutions including memory modules, Flash memory cards and other solid state storage products, today announced the introduction of three new families of SSD products on display this week at the at the 2019 Flash Memory Summit in Santa Clara, CA.



The three new Enterprise Grade SSD product families – the S1800, the Q400 and the R800 – offer the quality, performance and reliability expected in business critical applications in storage, networking, data communication and industrial embedded market segments. These SSD products are designed for performance consistency in continuous workload conditions.

Features of the new PCIe NVMe and SATA products being showcased at the Flash Memory Summit include:

S1800 (PCIe NVMe)

The S1800 SSD product family is SMART’s first PCIe NVMe SSD product designed for high-performance enterprise applications

Available in M.2 2280 and 2.5” U.2 form factors, S1800 products feature PCIe Gen 3x4 interface with read and write performance up to 3,200 MB/s and 1,000 MB/s, respectively.

Advanced end-to-end data protection, robust internal memory error detection/correction and fault recovery capabilities allow S1800 SSD products to operate continuously for extended periods with high tolerance to single-event upset (SEU).

Q400 and Q400-S (SATA)

Enterprise-class drives featuring performance, reliability, and security for 24/7 operation with extended lifecycle.

The Q400 in standard M.2 2280 and mSATA (MO-300) form factors supports a wide range of drive capacities in both commercial and industrial temperature ranges.

The Q400-S M.2 2280 drives feature SMART Modular’s proprietary SafeDATA™ technology, for best-of-class protection against data loss in sudden power loss events.

R800 (SATA)

The R800 2.5” SATA and M.2 2280 product line offers excellent sustained random read/write and sustained sequential read/write performance.

Built with Triple Level Cell (TLC) 3D NAND Flash, SMART’s R800 SATA and M.2 2280 drives are available with capacities ranging from 240GB to 7680GB and from 240GB to 1920GB in the 2.5” and the M.2 2280 form factors, respectively.

Enterprise features rich, high performance and reliable, R800 SSD products offer TCG Opal 2.0 security as standard.

“One-size-fits-all is not always the best solution for business-critical applications”, said Victor Tsai, Flash Product Director at SMART Modular Technologies. “The new S1800, Q400 and R800 SSD product families offer our customers a full portfolio of enterprise-grade SSD products they can choose from for their needs.”

The 2019 Flash Memory Summit will be held August 6-8 at the Santa Clara Convention Center and expects to draw more than 6,500 attendees and 120 exhibitors.

To learn more about SMART‘s three new Enterprise Grade products – the S1800, the Q400 and the R800, visit SMART at booth #62.7. Info can also be found online at www.smartm.com/EnterpriseStorage .

About SMART Modular Technologies

Serving industry for over 30 years, SMART Modular Technologies is a global leader in specialty products including memory modules, solid state storage products and hybrid solutions which are critical to electronic devices and are available in standard, custom and ruggedized, high performance, high capacity applications. SMART Modular delivers solutions to a broad customer base, including OEMs in computing, networking, communications, storage, mobile, military, aerospace and industrial markets. Focused on providing extensive customer-specific design capabilities, technical support and value-added testing services, SMART collaborates closely with their global OEM customers throughout the design process and across multiple projects to create solutions for demanding applications with differentiated requirements. SMART is a pioneer of secure, ruggedized solid state drives (SSDs) incorporating additional attributes such as encryption, secure data elimination and write-protect features required in the high-performance military, aerospace and industrial markets. Taking innovations from the design stage through manufacturing and supply, SMART Modular has developed a comprehensive product line comprised of DRAM, Flash and hybrid memory and storage technologies across various form factors. SMART Modular is a subsidiary of SMART Global Holdings, Inc.

