Aptose Reports Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2019

─ First CLL Patient Dosed with CG-806 in Phase 1 Clinical Trial ─

SAN DIEGO and TORONTO, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptose Biosciences Inc. (“Aptose” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: APTO, TSX: APS), a clinical-stage company developing highly differentiated therapeutics that target the underlying mechanisms of cancer, today announced financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and reported on corporate developments.

The net loss for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 was $6.2 million ($0.13 per share) compared with $10.3 million ($0.30 per share) for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. Total cash and cash equivalents and investments as of June 30, 2019 were $35.4 million. Based on current operations, cash on hand and committed capital provide the Company with sufficient resources to fund all planned Company operations including research and development into 2H 2020.

“Aptose now is clinically testing two well-differentiated and targeted small molecules in patients with devastating hematologic malignancies,” said William G. Rice, Ph.D., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “CG-806, our first-in-class pan-FLT3/pan-BTK multi-cluster kinase inhibitor, commenced dosing in a Phase 1a/b dose-escalation study in patients with B cell malignancies that have failed or are intolerant to standard therapies. Our first patient, who previously had failed multiple other therapies, now is receiving 150 mg capsules of CG-806 orally twice daily and thus far has reported no drug-related adverse events. In addition to safety and pharmacokinetics, we are monitoring for signs of biomarker movement that may indicate target engagement.”

Dr. Rice continued, “In addition, our APTO-253 Phase 1b trial for patients with relapsed / refractory acute myeloid leukemia (or AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome (or MDS) is proceeding smoothly. We completed dosing in the first two cohorts, with the third cohort well under way. APTO-253 is the only known clinical-stage molecule that directly can inhibit expression of the MYC oncogene, shown to contribute to drug resistance in many malignancies. Initial data from our patients in all three cohorts demonstrated MYC inhibition, and this is true both for patients with AML and MDS. We are pleased to be treating patients with both of our distinguishing pharmaceutical assets and are hopeful that clinical testing will prove them to be effective therapies for hematologic malignancy patients greatly in need of new treatment options.”



Key Corporate Highlights

Phase 1 a/b CG-806 Clinical Trial – First CLL Patient Dosed – Aptose recently reported the initiation of dosing in the CG-806 clinical trial. The Phase 1a/b multicenter, open-label, dose-escalation clinical trial of CG-806 is designed to assess safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamic responses of CG-806 treatment; preliminary efficacy of CG-806; and establish the recommended Phase 2 dose. Aptose is conducting the Phase 1 trial with orally administered CG-806 in ascending doses to patients with relapsed or refractory B cell malignancies, including CLL or non-Hodgkin lymphomas (NHL). The first subject on the trial is a CLL patient that previously failed ibrutinib, venetoclax, rituximab and idelalisib, and that patient now has successfully received more than 50 doses of CG-806. The second patient to be enrolled is planned to receive oral doses of 300mg twice daily. Currently, eight U.S. sites are open for screening and enrolling patients for the study, with ten additional sites scheduled to come on board in the near future. More information is available at www.clinicaltrials.gov ( here ).



A summary of the results of operations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 is presented below:

Three months ended

June 30,

Six months ended

June 30,

(in thousands) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues $ - $ - $ - $ - Research and development expenses 3,491 7,818 6,831 10,958 General and administrative expenses 2,855 2,511 5,115 6,213 Net finance income 128 67 222 95 Net loss (6,218 ) (10,262 ) (11,724 ) (17,076 ) Other comprehensive gain/( loss) 9 (4 ) 18 (6 ) Total comprehensive loss $ (6,209 ) $ (10,266 ) $ (11,706 ) $ (17,082 ) Basic and diluted loss per Common Share ($0.13 ) ($0.30 ) ($0.27 ) ($0.56 )

The net loss for the three-month period ended June 30, 2019 decreased by approximately $4.1 million to $6.2 million as compared with $10.3 million for the comparable period. The decrease is primarily as a result of $5 million in license fees for CG-806 paid in the comparable period, lower professional fees related to regulatory filings in the comparable period in support of financing activities and offset by higher operational costs (such as rent, salaries and travel) associated with having two molecules in clinical development.

The net loss for the six-month period ended June 30, 2019, decreased by $5.4 million to $11.7 million compared with $17.1 million for the comparable period. Year-to-date results were impacted by similar factors to those noted above.

Research and Development

The research and development expenses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 are as follows:

Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, (in thousands) 2019 2018 2019 2018 License fees – CG-806 $ - $ 5,000 $ - $ 5,000 Program costs – CG-806 1,678 1,103 3,064 2,457 Program costs – APTO-253 722 1,098 1,850 2,019 Personnel related expenses 925 457 1,624 946 Stock-based compensation 157 152 275 519 Depreciation of equipment 9 8 18 17 $ 3,491 $ 7,818 $ 6,831 $ 10,958

Research and development expenses decreased by $4.3 million to $3.5 million for the three-month period ended June 30, 2019 as compared with $7.8 million for the comparative period. Research and development expenses decreased by $4.2 million to $6.8 million for the six-month period ended June 30, 2019 as compared with $11.0 million for the comparative period. Changes to the components of our research and development expenses presented in the table above are primarily as a result of the following events:

We paid a total of $5 million in license fees to CG in the three-month period ended June 30, 2018, which is comprised of $2 million for the Rights to CG-806 and $3 million for the China Rights. CG is eligible for development, regulatory and commercial-based milestones as well as royalties on future product sales.

An increase in research and development activities related to our CG-806 development program. In the three-month period ended March 31, 2019, program costs consisted mostly of costs to complete the preclinical studies and to prepare regulatory filings in support of an IND filing, and the manufacturing of drug product for the Phase 1 clinical trial. In the three-month period ended June 30, 2019, program costs consisted mostly of contractors in support of the B cell malignancy clinical trial, which was approved by the FDA in March 2019, and in ongoing manufacturing costs of CG-806 to supply the trial. In the period ended March 31, 2018, program costs reflected the completion of two dose range finding studies and the manufacturing of a batch of the drug substance to be used in toxicity studies. In the three-month period ended June 30, 2018, we manufactured a GLP batch of CG-806 to be used in toxicity studies, we initiated the manufacturing of a GMP batch of the drug substance for future clinical trials, and we initiated a toxicity study in rodents.

In the three-month period ended June 30, 2019, program costs for APTO-253 consisted mostly of costs associated with the clinical trial, which was actively enrolling patients during this period. In the three-month period ended March 31, 2019, program costs for our APTO-253 program consisted mostly of costs related to the Phase 1b clinical trial, and manufacturing costs for a second GMP batch of APTO-253. In the three-month period ended March 31, 2018, the Company completed production of a GMP batch of drug product, and initiated necessary studies to present to the FDA in support of removing the clinical hold. In the three-month period ended June 30, 2018, we completed the required studies for the FDA, we initiated the manufacturing of an additional clinical batch of APTO-253 and we increased clinical activities in preparation to return APTO-253 to the clinic.

An increase in personnel expenses mostly related to additional clinical research staff to support two Phase 1 clinical trials.

For the six-month period ended June 30, 2019, there was a decrease in stock option compensation of approximately $243 thousand as compared with the six-month period ended June 30, 2018, related mostly to stock options granted in the three-month period ended March 31, 2018, of which 100,000 with a grant date fair value of $2.03 vested immediately, contributing to higher expenses in that period.

General and Administrative

The general and administrative expenses for the three and six months ending June 30, 2019 and 2018 are as follows:

Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, (in thousands) 2019 2018 2019 2018 General and administrative, excluding non-cash items $ 2,039 $ 1,536 $ 3,735 $ 3,370 Common Shares issued Aspire share purchase agreement 360 600 360 600 Stock-based compensation 411 364 955 2,225 Depreciation of equipment 45 11 65 18 $ 2,855 $ 2,511 $ 5,115 $ 6,213

General and administrative expenses of $2.9 million for the three-month period ended June 30, 2019 increased by approximately $0.3 million compared with $ 2.5 million for the comparative period, primarily as a result of higher personnel related expenses, increased travel, higher legal and regulatory fees and rent and office costs and offset by lower share based payment expenses associated with financing activities.

General and administrative expenses decreased in the six-month period ended June 30, 2019 as compared with the six month period ended June 30, 2019, mostly as a result of lower stock option compensation recorded in the current period and offset by higher expenses related to personnel, travel, rent and office costs, legal and regulatory expenses.

General and administrative expenses (excluding non-cash items) increased in the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, compared with the three and six months ended June 30, 2018, primarily as a result of increased headcount, higher consulting fees and professional fees, rent and office and travel expenses in support of financing activities and in support of increased company-wide operations.

In the three-month period ended June 30, 2019, we issued 171,428 Common Shares (the “Commitment Shares”) to Aspire Capital as a commitment fee for entering into the Common Shares Purchase Agreement that we entered with Aspire Capital in 2019. We recorded $360 thousand in general and administrative expenses related to the issuance of these Commitment Shares. In the three-month period ended June 30, 2018, we issued 170,261 Common Shares to Aspire Capital as a commitment fee for entering into our prior Common Shares Purchase Agreement with Aspire Capital in 2018. We recorded $600 thousand in general and administrative expenses related to the issuance of these Common Shares.

Stock option compensation for the three-month period ended June 30, 2019 was comparable with the stock option compensation recorded in the three month period ended June 30, 2018. For the six-month period ended June 30, 2019, stock-based compensation decreased by approximately $1.3 million compared with the six-month period ended June 30, 2018, mostly related to 750,000 stock options with a grant date fair value of $2.03 vested immediately that were granted to directors and executive in the three-month period ended March 31, 2018. We granted a total of 1,105,000 stock options to directors and general and administrative employees in the six-month period ended June 30, 2019 with an average grant date fair value of $1.29 as compared with a total of 1,722,500 stock options with an average grant date fair value of $2.13 in the six-month period ended June 30, 2018. In addition, we granted 80,000 restricted share units (“RSUs”) in the current six month period as compared with nil in the comparative six-month period.

Note

The information contained in this news release is unaudited.

About Aptose

Aptose Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to developing personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology, with an initial focus on hematology. The Company's small molecule cancer therapeutics pipeline includes products designed to provide single agent efficacy and to enhance the efficacy of other anti-cancer therapies and regimens without overlapping toxicities. The Company has two clinical-stage investigational products for hematologic malignancies: CG-806, an oral, first-in-class pan-FLT3/pan-BTK multi-cluster kinase inhibitor, is in a Phase 1 trial in patients with relapsed or refractory B cell malignancies, including chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL) and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL), who have failed or are intolerant to standard therapies; APTO-253, the only clinical stage agent that directly targets the MYC oncogene and inhibits its expression, is in a Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) or high risk myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS). For further information, please visit www.aptose.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian and U.S. securities laws, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the expected cash runway of the Company, the clinical development plans, the clinical potential, and favorable properties of APTO-253 and CG-806, the APTO-253 Phase 1b clinical trial and the CG-806 Phase 1 a/b clinical trial, and the financing available under the ATM and the Common Share Purchase Agreement with Aspire Capital and statements relating to the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements including words such as “continue”, “expect”, “intend”, “will”, “hope” “should”, “would”, “may”, “potential” and other similar expressions. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties and are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by us, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements described in this press release. Such factors could include, among others: our ability to obtain the capital required for research and operations; the inherent risks in early stage drug development including demonstrating efficacy; development time/cost and the regulatory approval process; the progress of our clinical trials; our ability to find and enter into agreements with potential partners; our ability to attract and retain key personnel; changing market and economic conditions; inability of new manufacturers to produce acceptable batches of GMP in sufficient quantities; unexpected manufacturing defects; and other risks detailed from time-to-time in our ongoing quarterly filings, annual information forms, annual reports and annual filings with Canadian securities regulators and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should the assumptions set out in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in our filings with Canadian securities regulators and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission underlying those forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and we do not intend, and do not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. We cannot assure you that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

