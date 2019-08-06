PhaseBio To Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Recent Corporate Progress on August 13, 2019

/EIN News/ -- MALVERN, Pa. and SAN DIEGO, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PHAS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for orphan diseases, today announced it will report financial and business results for the second quarter 2019 and recent corporate progress on August 13, 2019, after the close of the U.S. financial markets.



About PhaseBio

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases, with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary disorders. The company’s lead development candidate is PB2452, a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet therapy ticagrelor. PhaseBio is also leveraging its proprietary elastin-like polypeptide (“ELP”) technology platform to develop therapies with the potential for less-frequent dosing and improved pharmacokinetics. PhaseBio’s second product candidate PB1046, which is based on ELP, is a once-weekly vasoactive intestinal peptide receptor agonist for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

PhaseBio is located in Malvern, PA and San Diego, CA. For more information, please visit www.phasebio.com .

Investor Contact:

John Sharp

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Chief Financial Officer

(610) 981-6506

john.sharp@phasebio.com

Media Contact:

Gina Cestari

6 Degrees

(917) 797-7904

gcestari@6degreespr.com



