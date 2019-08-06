DOE Releases Request for Information/Sources Sought for Knolls Atomic Power Laboratory and Kesselring Site Environmental Remediation Serv...

Cincinnati -- The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) today issued a Request for Information (RFI)/Sources Sought for the Knolls Atomic Power Laboratory and Kesselring Site Environmental Remediation Services, Demolition and Removal Services of Facilities (Contaminated), Waste Management Services, and Regulatory Services.

The Office of Environmental Management (EM) is currently in the acquisition planning phase for the potential award for the Knolls Atomic Power Laboratory and Kesselring site Environmental Remediation Services, Demolition and Removal Services of Facilities (Contaminated), Waste Management Services, and Regulatory Services requirements, which will be performed in Niskayuna, NY and West Milton, NY.

The RFI/Sources Sought is seeking to solicit input via capability statements from interested parties with the specialized capabilities necessary to meet all or part the PWS for the upcoming procurement. Within these capability statements, DOE is seeking feedback from contractors and other interested parties regarding options for innovative approaches for the performance of the major elements of scope as well as insight into potential contracting alternatives. This market research will assist DOE with identifying interested and capable sources and developing its acquisition strategy. Key market research goals include identifying and minimizing barriers to competition, evaluating small business capabilities, identifying risks, identifying potential requirements definition and contract alternatives, and identifying appropriate terms and conditions.