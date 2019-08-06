Kofax Sponsoring and Presenting at Intelligent Automation Week Chicago

Client Use Case Presentation to Feature Coyote Logistics Head of Automation Diana Rudha

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kofax ®, a leading supplier of Intelligent Automation software to digitally transform end-to-end business operations, today announced a major presence at Intelligent Automation Week Chicago 2019 , which takes place August 5 - 8 at the Sheraton Grand Chicago. Kofax will serve as an event sponsor and take part in a client use case presentation on the first day of the main conference.



Kofax will also demonstrate its industry-leading Intelligent Automation Platform in Booth 100 on the main showroom floor.

Details on Kofax’s mainstage presentation include:

What: Client Use Case: “Build and Manage a Scalable Digital Workforce for Smarter Invoice Automation”

Who: Diana Rudha, Head of Automation at Coyote Logistics – a subsidiary of UPS. Kofax Chief Marketing Officer Kathleen Delaney will deliver the introduction and facilitate a post-presentation Q&A session.

When: Tuesday, August 6 at 3:35 p.m. CT

Where: Sheraton Grand Chicago, 301 E. North Water Street, Chicago, Illinois

