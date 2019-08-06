Global Recycled Thermoplastic Market is Expected to Reach USD 104.76 Billion by 2026 : Fior Markets

Recycled Thermoplastic Market by Type (Bio-Degradable, Non- Biodegradable), Form, Technology, Product, Application, Regions, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019 to 2026

/EIN News/ -- New Jersey, NJ, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rising demand for the thermoplastic materials for various applications in electrical & electronics, automotive and manufacturing industries is expected to propel the global recycled thermoplastics market. The global recycled thermoplastic market is expected to grow from USD 48.93 Billion in 2018 to USD 104.76 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.98% during the forecast period from 2019-2026, according to the new report published by Fior Markets.

Thermoplastics are widely used across all the industries due to their ideal properties of corrosion resistance, low density, high strength, and user-friendly design. Thermoplastics are gradually replacing the aluminium and other similar metals in various applications. Most of the thermoplastics belong to the non- biodegradable category. It does not rot, decompose, break down or is in any other way affected by the micro-organisms that are normally responsible for breaking down the organic materials. Also, majority of thermoplastics are derivatives of petroleum products. Thus, threat of petroleum products getting exhausted is progressively leading to increased recycling of the thermoplastic materials. Rising demand for the thermoplastic materials for the various applications in electrical & electronics, automotive and manufacturing industries is expected to propel the global recycled thermoplastics market.

Even though the factors such as growing institutional support for the plastic recycling activities, wide-ranging use in the agricultural sector as well as growth of automotive and construction sector in the Asia Pacific region are driving the global recycled thermoplastics market. The unsuitability of recycled thermoplastics for food and beverages applications and threat of contamination from the chemical and microbiological sources are expected to dampen the growth of the market overt the forecast period. However, increasing use of bio-degradable thermoplastic as well as rising awareness among people pertaining importance of plastic recycling is expected to drive the market in upcoming years.

Key players operating in the global recycled thermoplastic market are KW Plastics, Plastipak Holdings, Inc., PARC Corporation, Clear Path recycling, B. Schoenberg and Co., Custom Polymers Inc., RJM International Inc., Suez SA, Merlin Plastics Alberta Inc., Ricova International Inc., JP Industrial, Revital Polymers, MRC, Replas, Veolia, B&B Plastics, United plastic recycling, Arkema, APC recycling, Maine plastics incorporation, Toho Tenax Co., Ltd., Envision Plastics, and Fresh Pak Corporation among others. Key players active in the market are involved in collaborative agreements and expansion to bolster the growth of the market.

To align themselves with the latest plastic recycling norms within European Union, major players are specifically focusing research and development activities. For instance, in 2017, Toho Tenax Europe GmbH announced that it has developed a new compound, based on recycled thermoplastic carbon fiber material and PEEK (polyetheretherketone) thermoplastic. TENAX-E COMPOUND rPEEK CF30 is a reinforced material combination of waste materials generated during processing of TENAX ThermoPlastics and recycled semi crystalline PEEK polymer, which contains 30% of carbon fiber by weight and offers a high performance in strength and stiffness for injection molding applications.

The bio-degradable thermoplastics segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 12.04% in 2019-2026

The type segment is divided into bio-degradable and non-biodegradable. There has been a growing awareness among consumers regarding environmental benefits of the use of bio-degradable plastics as well as implementation of strict regulations pertaining the recycling of plastic materials. Consequently, the bio-degradable thermoplastics segment is projected to grow at an accelerated CAGR of 12.04% over the forecast period.

The pallets segment had a market value of USD 21.28 billion in 2018

The form segment is categorized into flakes, pallets, and granules. Recycled thermoplastic pallets are extensively utilized in the plastic industry due to their versatility, and ability to be easily embossed as well as tinged with various kind of colors. Thus, the pallets segment led the global market with USD 21.28 billion revenue in 2018.

The injection molding segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 12.10% in 2019-2026

The technology segment is fragmented into extrusion, injection molding, blow molding, film molding and others. Due to its properties of high production rates, minimal scrap losses, repeatable high tolerances the injection molding technology segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 12.10% over the forecast period.

The Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) segment had a market value of USD 14.40 billion in 2018

The product segment covers Polyethylene (PE), Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), Polypropylene (PP), Polystyrene (PS), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), and others. Due to its widespread use in the manufacturing of bottles, pots, trays etc., the polyethylene terephthalate segment led the market with USD 14.40 billion revenue in 2018.

Region Segment Analysis of the Recycled Thermoplastic Market

North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The Asia Pacific region emerged as the largest market for the recycled thermoplastic with a 37.52% share of market revenue in 2018. Huge demand for the thermoplastics from the consumer goods, automotive, building & construction industries of the region as well as rising awareness about the recycling of thermoplastics and presence of robust recycling industry, led the Asia Pacific region to lead the global demand for the recycled thermoplastic. The Europe region also held a considerable share of global recycled thermoplastic market. Rising utilization of recycled thermoplastics in the automotive sector coupled with implementation of strict recycling regulations are expected to drive the growth of Europe region over the forecast period.

About the report:

The global recycled thermoplastic market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Billion) volume (Kilotons), consumption (Kilotons), imports (Kilotons) and exports (Kilotons).All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

