Global Polymer Emulsion Market is Expected to Reach USD 55.81 Billion by 2026 : Fior Markets

Polymer Emulsion Market by Type (Acrylics, Vinyl Acetate Polymers, SB Latex, Others), Applications, Regions, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019 to 2026

/EIN News/ -- New Jersey, NJ, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Increasing demand from the building & construction, automotive & transportation, and industrial sectors coupled with implementation of stringent VOC emissions norms are driving the global polymer emulsion market. The global polymer emulsion market is expected to grow from USD 30.43 Billion in 2018 to USD 55.81 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.88% during the forecast period 2019-2026, according to the new report published by Fior Markets.

Polymer emulsion or the emulsion can be defined as a colloidal dispersion of discrete polymer particles with a typical particle diameter of 0.01–1.0 microns in a medium such as water. Polymer emulsion is obtained by radical polymerization that usually starts with an emulsion incorporating water, monomer, and surfactant. Due to their relatively higher weight, the polymer emulsions readily undergo polymerization. Polymer emulsions are used in the production of several commercially important polymers. Polymer emulsions contain very low levels of VOC contents. As a consequence, polymer emulsions have emerged as a preferred material of choice for paint & coating industries. Rising global demand for the bio-based coatings and paints coupled with growing applications in cosmetics, personal care products are anticipated to drive the global demand for the polymer emulsion over the forecast period.

Even though the factors such as strict regulations pertaining VOC emissions, rising awareness about green buildings as well as growing demand for the consumer goods in the developing economies are driving the global polymer emulsion market,the volatility in the raw material prices is anticipated to dampen the growth of the market over the forecast period. However, growing preference for the bio-based polymer emulsions as well as increasing demand for the eco-friendly paints and coatings is predicted to open new market opportunities for the global polymer emulsion market in the upcoming years.

Key players operating in the global polymer emulsion market are DIC Corporation, DowDuPont, BASF SE, Arkema Group, Celanese Corporation, Trinseo, The Lubrizol Corporation, Wacker Chemie AG, Synthomer Plc, Omnova Solutions Inc., Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Dairen Chemical Corporation, Mallard Creek Polymers, Inc., Mallard Creek Polymers, Inc., Specialty Polymers, Inc., Stanchem Polymers, Visen Industries Limited, Zschimmer & Schwarz, Kamsons Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Scott Bader Company Ltd., Apcotex Industries Limited, Pexichem Private Limited, and among others. The companies are adopting strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership to maintain their presence in the global polymer emulsion market.

In order to increase their market footprint as well as to compete effectively in the market, major players are increasingly focusing on launching newer, improved products. For instance, Organik Kimya in 2017, launched Orgal® PST 100 and 100 E. It is a range of new styrene acrylics that have excellent association with PU thickeners giving the customer cost savings opportunities.

Polymers emulsions are being increasingly utilized in the production of the paints and coatings owing to their low flammability, low VOC content. Thus, to effectively meet up with this demand, Mallard Creek Polymers, Inc., in 2016, announced the launch of Rovene 6027. It is an acrylic emulsion polymer product with good filler capacity and excellent elongation.

For instance, in 2018, Synthomer plc acquired BASF Pischelsdorf’s Austrian SBR business. This business is engaged in the manufacturing of styrene butadiene rubber that is used in the paper industry, particularly in packaging applications. This acquisition will enhance the Synthomer’s SBR business as well as expansion of its production network for paper/packaging applications. Furthermore, this strategy will also surge the Synthomer’s entrance to new opportunities in European market.

The acrylics based polymer emulsion segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.93% in 2019-2026

The type segment is divided into acrylics, vinyl acetate polymers, SB latex and others. Acrylics based polymer emulsion are most widely used due to their durability and absence of VOC content. Also, acrylics are of immense use in the manufacturing of polymers with rigid, flexible, ionic, nonionic, hydrophobic properties. Consequently, the acrylics based polymer emulsion segment is expected to grow at an accelerated CAGR of 9.93% over the forecast period.

The paints & coatings segment had a market value of USD 12.83 billion in 2018

The application segment is categorized into paints & coatings, adhesives & sealants, paper & paperboard, and others. Polymer emulsions are being increasingly preferred in the production paints and coatings due to their low flammability, low VOC content. Thus, the paints and coatings segment emerged as the largest with USD 12.83 billion revenue in 2018 and is anticipated to be the most dominant segment in the forecast period.

Region Segment Analysis of the Polymer Emulsion Market

North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The Asia Pacific region emerged as the largest market for the polymer emulsion with market share of 38.49% in 2018. Factors such as rapid development of the end user industries such as construction, automotive coupled with increasing urbanization driving the demand for the paints and coating are expected to propel the Asia Pacific region to grow at an accelerated CAGR of 10.02% over the forecast period. The Europe region held a considerable share of market owing to implementation of strict norms pertaining VOC emissions as well as growing demand for the bio-based paints and coatings in the region.

About the report:

The global polymer emulsion market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Billion), volume (Kilotons), consumption (Kilotons), imports (Kilotons) and exports (Kilotons). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

