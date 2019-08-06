Islamic Banking Systems & Suppliers Report, 2019: Gain a Comprehensive Knowledge of Over 30 Specialist Islamic Finance Technology Vendors and Over 40 of Their Systems
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Islamic Banking Systems and Suppliers Report 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Islamic Banking Technology Market Report provides an unrivalled resource covering this specialist market. It will assist banks with the selection of the best system to support their operations and is an ideal reference and source of primary information on Islamic banking systems for suppliers and consultants operating or looking to operate in this expanding sector.
By drilling down into the complexities and detail of what makes Shari'ah compliant systems, this guide explores each system and the supplier's ability to innovate, to control and manage the operation and to provide excellent customer service.
In a totally independent editorial, the Islamic Banking Technology Market Report reviews the strengths and weaknesses of specialist suppliers and their systems, analysing the background, functionality, future direction and user base for each.
The guide will help you to:
- Explore the challenges of Islamic banking technology
- Review the various Islamic finance authorities involved
- Compare conventional banking vs. Islamic finance
- Draw experience from four in-depth case studies of Islamic system implementations
- Gain a comprehensive knowledge of over 30 specialist Islamic finance technology vendors and over 40 of their systems
Key Topics Covered
- About the Islamic Banking Systems & Suppliers Report
- The Challenges of Islamic Banking Technology and Shari'ah Compliant Systems
- The Current Islamic Banking Systems Market
- Conventional vs. Islamic Banking
- The Authorities
- Case study: Ambank
- Case study: Dubai Islamic Bank
- Case study: Jaiz International Bank
- Case study: Saudi Hollandi Bank
- Glossary of Islamic Banking Terms
Companies Mentioned
- 3i Infotech
- Autosoft Dynamics
- B and F Soft
- BML Istisharat
- CCK Financial Solutions
- China Systems Corporation
- Complex Systems Inc (CSI)
- ERI
- FIS
- ICSFS
- IDCorp
- Infopro
- Infosys
- Infrasoft
- Intertech
- ITS
- Leadsoft/Leads Corporation
- Microlink Solutions
- Millennium Information Solutions
- Misys Banking Systems
- Nucleus Software
- Oracle FSS
- Path Solutions
- Pibas
- SAB
- Silverlake Axis
- Sopra: Delta-Bank
- Sopra: Thaler
- Sungard
- TCS Financial Solutions
- Temenos
- Trasset
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zf0c70
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.