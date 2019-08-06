Global Cancer Stem Cell Therapy Market Outlook to 2025 - Global Bone Marrow Transplant Market is a $15Bn Opportunity

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cancer Stem Cell Therapy Market, Price, Dosage and Clinical Trial Insight 2025" clinical trials has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Report Highlights

Role and Mechanism Of Stem Cells In Cancer Treatment

Stem Cell Transplantation In Cancer Treatment

Global Bone Marrow Transplant Market Opportunity: US$ 15 Billion

Global Cord Blood Transplant Market Opportunity

Cancer Stem Cell Therapy Clinical Pipeline: 37 Therapies

Majority Stem Cells In Preclinical Phase: 18 Therapies

Cancer Stem Cell Therapy Clinical Pipeline by Country: More Than 30 In USA

Post Therapy Cancer Stem Cell Targeting Drugs

Cancer incidences are escalating as a result of which demand for better therapeutics is increasing across the globe. There are several products in the cancer market which have sufficiently high pharmacological efficiency and offer severe competition to other therapeutics belonging to the same indication. Several cancer therapeutics have been developed in past years but they tend to become less effective in the long-term. This creates large unmet medical needs as patients are not treated well despite the presence of suitable therapeutics. Cancer stem cell therapeutics is expected to change this scenario as they act on the very basis of the development of cancer cells.



Innovations in the pharmaceutical industry seem to be the main driving force for the development of cancer stem cell therapies. Investigators have been able to identify different stem cell sources that offer them a large base for developing new therapies. Their customizability and appropriate usage are expected to help them to discover new pharmacological properties that may have high commercialization potential. As a result, large numbers of cancer stem cell therapies are entering clinical trials across the globe.



The clinical pipeline of cancer stem cell therapies is quite strong due to which multiple numbers of products are expected to be launched in the global market in the coming years. The development of stem cell therapies for CNS and CVS disorders has already gained lots of attention by investigators. Large population base and rapidly escalating cancer incidences are the main factors behind the growth of such investigational therapies.



Budding stem cell therapies like the development of a cure for diabetes are also gaining momentum in past years. Less number of competitors are expected to increase the profit margins and allow cancer stem cell therapy developers to occupy major market shares. More stem cell therapies having high pharmacological and commercialization potential has yet to be discovered.



Several pharmaceutical companies are trying to develop different types of products that could target and eliminated cancer stem cells from the body. New candidates are at different stages of clinical trials which are expected to produce positive results. They are at different stages of clinical trials and they are expected to take some time before entering in market. Different methods are being studied targeting different mechanisms by which cancer stem cells survive in the body. Different signaling pathways have been identified that play an important role in development of cancer stem cells.



The global stem cell therapy market is expected to witness favorable growth in future driven by the exponential increase in the research and development activities along with launch of 2 or more commercial stem cell therapies over a period of next 5 - 8 years. The shifting thrust towards targeted approach for cancer treatment will also create favorable environment for the development of stem cell therapies and will drive the overall market to new horizon in coming years.

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction to Stem Cell Therapy

1.1 Overview

1.2 Historical Development



2. Stem Cells Classification

2.1 Embryonic Stem Cells

2.2 Somatic Stem Cells

2.2.1 Mesenchymal Stem Cells

2.2.2 Neural Stem Cells

2.2.3 Hematopoietic Stem Cells

2.2.4 Endothelial Progenitor Cells (EPC)

2.2.5 Cancer Stem Cells



3. Need Of Stem Cell Therapeutics



4. Advantages of Stem Cell Therapeutics



5. Role Of Stem Cells In Cancer Treatment

5.1 Stem Cell As Suicide Gene Therapy

5.2 Stem Cell As Vehicle for Oncolytic Viruses

5.3 Stem Cells In Post Cancer Treatment

5.4 Stem Cells As Nanoparticle Carriers



6. Mechanism Of Cancer Stem Cell Targeting Drug

6.1 Targeting The Molecular Signaling Pathway

6.2 Targeting Cancer Stem Cell Markers

6.3 Targeting Cancer Stem Cell Niche and Quiescent State

6.4 Targeting The miRNA Expression

6.5 Inducing Cancer Stem Cell Apoptosis

6.6 Induction Of Cancer Stem Cell Differentiation



7. Stem Cell Transplantation In Cancer Treatment

7.1 Mechanism Of Action Of Stem Cell Transplantation

7.2 Types Of Stem Cell Transplants In Cancer Treatment

7.2.1 Autologous Stem Cell Transplantation

7.2.2 Allogeneic Stem Cell Transplantation

7.2.3 Syngeneic Stem Cell Transplantation



8. Post Therapy Cancer Stem Cell Targeting Drugs

8.1 Stem Cell Therapeutics In Skin Cancer

8.1.1 Erivedge

8.1.2 Odomzo

8.2 Stem Cell Therapeutics In Leukemia

8.2.1 Daurismo

8.3 Cancer Stem Cell Therapeutics In Colon Cancer

8.3.1 Sulindac

8.4 Cancer Stem Cell Therapeutics In Breast Cancer

8.5 Stem Cell Therapeutics In Other Cancer

8.5.1 Vorinostat

8.5.2 Belinostat

8.5.3 Romidepsine

8.5.4 Panabiostat



9. Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplant Market

9.1 Bone Marrow Transplant Market and Cost Analysis

9.2 Cord Blood Transplant Market



10. Global Cancer Stem Cell Clinical Pipeline By Company, Indication, and Phase

10.1 Research

10.2 Preclinical

10.3 Phase-I

10.4 Phase-I/II

10.5 Phase-II

10.6 Phase-III



11. Global Stem Cell Therapeutics Market Analysis

11.1 Current Market Scenario

11.2 Clinical Pipeline



12. Personalized Stem Cell Cancer Therapy

12.1 Overview

12.2 Advantages of Personalized Stem Cell Cancer Therapy



13. Personalized Stem Cell Cancer Therapy by Indication

13.1 Glioblastoma

13.1.1 Lung Cancer

13.1.2 Acute Myeloid Leukemia and Melanoma

13.1.3 Ovarian and Breast Cancer

13.1.4 Pancreatic Cancer



14. Global Stem Cell Market Dynamics Challenges and Drivers

14.1 Challenges of Cancer Stem Cell Therapeutics

14.2 Global Cancer Stem Cell Therapeutics Market Drivers



15. Global Cancer Stem Cell Therapy Market Future Outlook



16. Competitive Landscape

16.1 Aelan Cell Technologies

16.2 Baylx

16.3 Benitec Biopharma

16.4 BlueRock Therapeutics

16.5 Calidi Biotherapeutics

16.6 Cellular Dynamics International

16.7 Center for iPS Cell Research and Application

16.8 Century Therapeutics

16.9 Khloris Biosciences

16.10 ReNeuron



