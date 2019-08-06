Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited
/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, CANADA, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (TSX:CGI), (TSX:CGI.PR.D), (LSE:CGI) (CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at July 31, 2019 was $36.55 resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 28.1% and 4.7%, respectively. These compare with the 16.6% and 3.0% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.
The closing price for CGI’s common shares at July 31, 2019 was $24.87, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of 23.3% and 2.8%, respectively.
The sector weightings of CGI’s investment portfolio at market as of July 31, 2019 were as follows:
|Information Technology
|23.5%
|Industrials
|18.0%
|Materials
|14.2%
|Consumer Discretionary
|14.0%
|Financials
|10.0%
|Energy
|8.3%
|Health Care
|4.3%
|Communication Services
|2.9%
|Cash & Cash Equivalents
|2.8%
|Real Estate
|1.3%
|Utilities
|0.7%
The top ten investments which comprised 37.6% of the investment portfolio at market as of July 31, 2019 were as follows:
|Shopify Inc.
|7.3%
|Air Canada
|5.1%
|Mastercard Incorporated, class A
|4.0%
|Canadian Pacific Railway Limited
|3.9%
|Franco-Nevada Corporation
|3.6%
|Amazon.com, Inc.
|3.0%
|Bank of Montreal
|2.9%
|Cash
|2.8%
|Royal Bank of Canada
|2.7%
|First Quantum Minerals Ltd.
|2.3%
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Canadian General Investments, Limited
Jonathan A. Morgan
President and CEO
Phone: (416) 366-2931
Fax: (416) 366-2729
e-mail: cgifund@mmainvestments.com
website: www.canadiangeneralinvestments.ca
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.