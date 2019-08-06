Tenable Expands Partner Ecosystem to Span the Cyber Exposure Lifecycle

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable®, Inc. , the Cyber Exposure company, today announced the expansion of its Cyber Exposure ecosystem with new and enhanced technology integrations from leading vendors in public cloud infrastructure, SIEM and IT Service Management solutions. This news follows Tenable’s announcement of n ew innovations to automatically discover and assess rogue assets across on-premises and cloud environments . Together, they enable customers to manage, measure and reduce cyber risk holistically through greater visibility across the modern attack surface plus integrated security and IT workflows for faster detection and remediation.

“We’re methodically expanding our Cyber Exposure Ecosystem with best-of-breed partners to help customers see and understand the totality of their cyber risk wherever it may lurk in their systems, on the Cloud, on-premises, IT, OT or anywhere else,” said Ray Komar, vice president of technical alliances, Tenable. “We’re working hand-in-glove with leading vendors so that customers can analyze their cyber risk, prioritize what to fix first and ultimately build resilient cyber programs that reduce risk to the business.”

New and enhanced integrations to help customers address the Cyber Exposure lifecycle include:

IT Service Management: ServiceNow

Tenable recently enhanced its integration with ServiceNow , adding its Vulnerability Priority Rating (VPR) to ServiceNow Security Operations and ITSM integrations to help joint customers prioritize, filter and view vulnerabilities for remediation based on the actual risk they pose to the business. Customers can also sync their vulnerability data up to 400 percent faster by ingesting multiple Tenable vulnerability data streams simultaneously into ServiceNow Vulnerability Response and the ServiceNow CMDB. The enhanced integration now includes support for ServiceNow Madrid.

Public Cloud Infrastructure: AWS Security Hub

Amazon Web Services recently announced the general availability of AWS Security Hub, a service that gives customers a central place to manage security and compliance across an AWS environment. The AWS Connector for Tenable.io® is designed to automatically and continuously discover and track asset changes in AWS cloud environments to ensure all instances are known and assessed for exposure with every change. With the life of cloud workloads commonly measured in hours, the AWS Connector solves a key challenge of achieving accurate visibility into cyber risk by creating a consolidated view of all cloud-based assets within Tenable.io. This empowers security teams to manage Cyber Exposure across the entire modern attack surface with a complete picture.

SIEM: IBM QRadar

IBM has released a new integration with Tenable.io and IBM QRadar to help customers gain comprehensive visibility into enterprise data across on-premises and cloud-based environments. Customers can create reports, schedule scans and identify vulnerabilities and apply analytics to accelerate investigations and reduce the impact of incidents. The Tenable.io integration complements the existing integration with Tenable.sc™ (formerly SecurityCenter).

For more information about the latest capabilities, visit https://www.tenable.com/partners/technology .

About Tenable

Tenable®, Inc. is the Cyber Exposure company. Over 27,000 organizations around the globe rely on Tenable to understand and reduce cyber risk. As the creator of Nessus®, Tenable extended its expertise in vulnerabilities to deliver the world’s first platform to see and secure any digital asset on any computing platform. Tenable customers include more than 50 percent of the Fortune 500, more than 25 percent of the Global 2000 and large government agencies. Learn more at tenable.com.

Contact Information:

Cayla Baker

Tenable

tenablepr@tenable.com

443-545-2102, x 1544



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.