Reaching new markets in Africa

As Rwanda gears up to host the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in June 2020, an advance team from the Ministry for Foreign Affairs and Trade Promotion and Trade Malta was assigned to Kigali, capital of Rwanda, to share Malta’s experience in CHOGM 2015 which was described as ‘exemplary’ and ‘one of the best organized’ in recent years.

There is active interest in developing closer trade and cultural links between Malta and Rwanda. A senior level delegation will visit Malta soon to take forward discussions on how our two countries can complement each other in the run up to CHOGM next year to build up our trade relations and to reach new markets by creating mutually beneficial opportunities for development and trade.



