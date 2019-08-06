Code Dx Recognized on CRN’s 2019 Emerging Vendors List

/EIN News/ -- NORTHPORT, N.Y., Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Code Dx, Inc., a provider of an award-winning application security management solution that automates and accelerates the discovery, prioritization, and risk management of software vulnerabilities, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Code Dx to its 2019 Emerging Vendors list in the Security category.



This annual list honors recently founded, up-and-coming technology suppliers that prioritize technological innovation and shape the IT channel’s future. It recognizes channel-focused companies across seven categories: Cloud, Data Center, Security, Big Data, Internet of Things (IoT), and Storage. It also provides a valuable resource for solution providers looking to incorporate cutting-edge technology into their portfolios.

“Code Dx is proud to be recognized by The Channel Company as an emerging security vendor that channel partners need to know about,” said Anita D’Amico, Ph.D., CEO at Code Dx, Inc. “Code Dx is at the forefront of the emerging application security vulnerability management market. Resellers are an important part of introducing these new solutions to customers who want to secure their enterprise against attackers who exploit vulnerable software. We support our resellers with technical training, attractive pricing, leads, and support through proofs of concept. Our channel partners are an essential vehicle for delivering this cutting-edge application security management solution to worldwide customers who are seeking to automate many AppSec functions.”

Emerging Vendors are vetted and selected by CRN’s editorial team. They provide state-of-the-art technology to help solution providers meet complex IT market demands, achieve bottom-line results, and deliver best-in-class offerings.

“CRN’s 2019 Emerging Vendors list recognizes new, rapidly growing vendors that are making significant IT channel contributions,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “It honors groundbreaking vendors that provide sophisticated technology to drive channel growth—and remain committed to ongoing innovation to shape the channel for years to come.”

The Emerging Vendors list will be featured in the August 2019 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/EmergingVendors.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company is The Channel Catalyst. Backed by more than 30 years of IT channel experience, we drive innovation and growth across the technology landscape. The IT channel is our sole focus and passion, and we deliver maximum value to technology suppliers, solution providers, and IT professionals every day. To learn more, please visit www.thechannelco.com.

About Code Dx

Code Dx, Inc. provides an award-winning application security management solution that automates and accelerates the discovery, prioritization, and risk management of software vulnerabilities. The Code Dx Enterprise solution orchestrates Application Security Testing (AST) tools, consolidates the results into a single view for quick and easy prioritization and remediation, and provides reports and AppSec metrics for tracking the processes and progress of an AppSec team. The core technology was partially funded by the Department of Homeland Security Science & Technology (DHS S&T) to help secure the nation’s software supply chain. For more information, please contact Code Dx at (631) 759-3993 or Info@CodeDx.com.

