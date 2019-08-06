Idaho Milk Products Expansion and R&D Pilot Plant at Jerome Facility

Idaho Milk Products is celebrating completion of the $30 million expansion at their Jerome facility that began in October 2018.

JEROME, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Idaho Milk Products is celebrating completion of the $30 million expansion at their Jerome facility that began in October 2018 with a ribbon-cutting planned in September 2019. The site has undergone many changes in recent months, including the new Research and Development (R&D) pilot plant. One of the benefits our customers will enjoy is access to more of our award-winning ingredients as we will increase our processing capacity by 1 million pounds of milk per day.“We are excited about the capabilities our pilot plant space will provide us to help our customers,” reports Dr. Chenchaiah Marella, VP of Research and Product Development. “With state-of-the-art equipment, a product characterization lab and 1500 sq. ft. of processing area, we will offer our customers faster response time and a higher level of confidence in formulating successful, trending products.”The list of equipment available for formulation work is impressive and includes: a Microthermics UHT/HTST Lab, a membrane separation unit, an ice cream freezer, a small spray dryer, a plate and frame heat exchanger, a 2-stage homogenizer, a fluidized bed dryer, canning and sterilization set up for retort processing and a V blender with intensifying bar. This will provide the ability to work on and test Ready-To-Drink beverages, yogurts, Ready-To-Mix beverages, ice cream, protein bars, retort processing and more.“This pilot plant assures our customers that we are committed to using our expertise formulating with proteins to help them create the most successful products possible,” says Joe Henry, VP of Sales & Marketing. “Not only do we offer award-winning dairy ingredients, we back them up with value-added service – a double win for our customers.”With this expansion, Idaho Milk Products will continue to meet our customers’ expectations and additional demands for top-quality dairy ingredients, product reliability, consistency and service.###About Idaho Milk ProductsIdaho Milk Products is a privately held, vertically integrated international milk processing leader, supplying Milk Protein Concentrate (MPC), Milk Permeate, and Cream derivatives to customers around the globe. Owned by local Idaho dairy farmers, Idaho Milk Products has a dedicated consistent milk supply and delivers reliable, quality dairy ingredients. For more information, visit idahomilkproducts.com.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.