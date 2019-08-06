CreditRiskMonitor Announces 2Q Results

/EIN News/ -- VALLEY COTTAGE, N.Y., Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CreditRiskMonitor (OTCQX: CRMZ) reported that revenues were $3.57 million and $7.06 million for the 3 and 6 months ended June 30, 2019, respectively, an increase of 2.6% and 3.1% over the comparable periods last year. For the same periods in 2019, loss from operations was approximately ($56,700) and ($248,300), respectively, versus approximately ($128,400) and ($475,600) for the comparable 2018 periods. Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the six-month period increased $336,300 to $8.40 million versus the 2018 year-end balance of $8.07 million.



Jerry Flum, CEO, said, “While our sales growth remains sluggish in the present economic environment as the sales cycle has lengthened, our loss from operations for the 3 and 6 months ended June 30, 2019 decreased from the same periods last year and continued to show improvement between the first and second quarters of 2019, reflecting continued positive results from our investment in infrastructure and new data. We continue to remain debt free, thus providing us with financial flexibility.”





CREDITRISKMONITOR.COM, INC.

STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

FOR THE 3 AND 6 MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2019 AND 2018

(Unaudited) 3 Months Ended

6 Months Ended

June 30, June 30,

2019 2018 2019 2018 Operating revenues $ 3,567,531 $ 3,477,823 $ 7,063,340 $ 6,849,747 Operating expenses: Data and product costs 1,426,497 1,413,694 2,895,490 2,897,685 Selling, general and administrative expenses 2,147,733 2,150,490 4,315,144 4,338,614 Depreciation and amortization 50,045 42,039 101,034 89,087 Total operating expenses 3,624,275 3,606,223 7,311,668 7,325,386 Loss from operations (56,744 ) (128,400 ) (248,328 ) (475,639 ) Other income, net 43,209 30,602 84,099 51,644 Loss before income taxes (13,535 ) (97,798 ) (164,229 ) (423,995 ) Benefit from income taxes 2,005 10,961 16,231 81,722 Net loss $ (11,530 ) $ (86,837 ) $ (147,998 ) $ (342,273 ) Net loss per share: Basic and diluted $ (0.00 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.03 )





CREDITRISKMONITOR.COM, INC.

BALANCE SHEETS

JUNE 30, 2019 AND DECEMBER 31, 2018 June 30, December 31, 2019 2018 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,403,179 $ 8,066,899 Accounts receivable, net of allowance 1,928,960 2,454,585 Other current assets 832,965 561,861 Total current assets 11,165,104 11,083,345 Property and equipment, net 554,820 543,762 Operating lease right-of-use asset 2,469,025 -- Goodwill 1,954,460 1,954,460 Other assets 31,607 35,613 Total assets $ 16,175,016 $ 13,617,180 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Unexpired subscription revenue $ 8,860,837 $ 8,560,316 Accounts payable 126,553 94,767 Current portion of operating lease liability 140,217 -- Accrued expenses 1,131,349 1,311,218 Total current liabilities 10,258,956 9,966,301 Deferred taxes on income, net 473,194 490,381 Unexpired subscription revenue, less current portion 229,524 178,129 Operating lease liability, less current portion 2,375,451 -- Other liabilities -- 24,537 Total liabilities 13,337,125 10,659,348 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $.01 par value; authorized 5,000,000 shares; none issued -- -- Common stock, $.01 par value; authorized 32,500,000 shares; issued and outstanding 10,722,401 shares 107,224 107,224 Additional paid-in capital 29,678,817 29,650,760 Accumulated deficit (26,948,150 ) (26,800,152 ) Total stockholders’ equity 2,837,891 2,957,832 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 16,175,016 $ 13,617,180

Overview

CreditRiskMonitor (http://www.crmz.com) is a web-based publisher of financial information that helps corporate credit and procurement professionals stay ahead of business financial risk quickly, accurately and cost effectively. The service offers comprehensive commercial credit reports and financial risk analysis covering public companies worldwide. Unlike other commercial credit bureaus, such as Dun & Bradstreet, CreditRiskMonitor’s primary expertise and focus is on financial analysis of public debt and equity companies.

The Company also collects a significant amount of trade receivable data on both public and a select group of private companies every month, to help subscribers determine payment performance.

Over 35% of the Fortune 1000 plus over 1,000 other large companies worldwide depend on CreditRiskMonitor’s timely news alerts and reports featuring detailed analyses of financial statements, ratio analysis and trend reports, peer analyses, bond agency ratings, crowdsourcing of risk professionals as well as the Company’s proprietary FRISK® and PAYCE® scores.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release, including statements prefaced by the words “anticipates”, “estimates”, “believes”, “expects” or words of similar meaning, constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, expectations or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, among others, those risks, uncertainties and factors referenced from time to time as “risk factors” or otherwise in the Company’s Registration Statements or Securities and Exchange Commission Reports. We disclaim any intention or obligation to revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise.

CONTACT:

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc.

Jerry Flum, CEO

(845) 230-3030

ir@creditriskmonitor.com



