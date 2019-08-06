CreditRiskMonitor Announces 2Q Results
/EIN News/ -- VALLEY COTTAGE, N.Y., Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CreditRiskMonitor (OTCQX: CRMZ) reported that revenues were $3.57 million and $7.06 million for the 3 and 6 months ended June 30, 2019, respectively, an increase of 2.6% and 3.1% over the comparable periods last year. For the same periods in 2019, loss from operations was approximately ($56,700) and ($248,300), respectively, versus approximately ($128,400) and ($475,600) for the comparable 2018 periods. Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the six-month period increased $336,300 to $8.40 million versus the 2018 year-end balance of $8.07 million.
Jerry Flum, CEO, said, “While our sales growth remains sluggish in the present economic environment as the sales cycle has lengthened, our loss from operations for the 3 and 6 months ended June 30, 2019 decreased from the same periods last year and continued to show improvement between the first and second quarters of 2019, reflecting continued positive results from our investment in infrastructure and new data. We continue to remain debt free, thus providing us with financial flexibility.”
|
CREDITRISKMONITOR.COM, INC.
STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
FOR THE 3 AND 6 MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2019 AND 2018
(Unaudited)
|
3 Months Ended
|
6 Months Ended
|June 30,
|
June 30,
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Operating revenues
|$
|3,567,531
|$
|3,477,823
|$
|7,063,340
|$
|6,849,747
|Operating expenses:
|Data and product costs
|1,426,497
|1,413,694
|2,895,490
|2,897,685
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|2,147,733
|2,150,490
|4,315,144
|4,338,614
|Depreciation and amortization
|50,045
|42,039
|101,034
|89,087
|Total operating expenses
|3,624,275
|3,606,223
|7,311,668
|7,325,386
|Loss from operations
|(56,744
|)
|(128,400
|)
|(248,328
|)
|(475,639
|)
|Other income, net
|43,209
|30,602
|84,099
|51,644
|Loss before income taxes
|(13,535
|)
|(97,798
|)
|(164,229
|)
|(423,995
|)
|Benefit from income taxes
|2,005
|10,961
|16,231
|81,722
|Net loss
|$
|(11,530
|)
|$
|(86,837
|)
|$
|(147,998
|)
|$
|(342,273
|)
|Net loss per share:
|Basic and diluted
|$
|(0.00
|)
|$
|(0.01
|)
|$
|(0.01
|)
|$
|(0.03
|)
|
CREDITRISKMONITOR.COM, INC.
BALANCE SHEETS
JUNE 30, 2019 AND DECEMBER 31, 2018
|June 30,
|December 31,
|2019
|2018
|(Unaudited)
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|8,403,179
|$
|8,066,899
|Accounts receivable, net of allowance
|1,928,960
|2,454,585
|Other current assets
|832,965
|561,861
|Total current assets
|11,165,104
|11,083,345
|Property and equipment, net
|554,820
|543,762
|Operating lease right-of-use asset
|2,469,025
|--
|Goodwill
|1,954,460
|1,954,460
|Other assets
|31,607
|35,613
|Total assets
|$
|16,175,016
|$
|13,617,180
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Unexpired subscription revenue
|$
|8,860,837
|$
|8,560,316
|Accounts payable
|126,553
|94,767
|Current portion of operating lease liability
|140,217
|--
|Accrued expenses
|1,131,349
|1,311,218
|Total current liabilities
|10,258,956
|9,966,301
|Deferred taxes on income, net
|473,194
|490,381
|Unexpired subscription revenue, less current portion
|229,524
|178,129
|Operating lease liability, less current portion
|2,375,451
|--
|Other liabilities
|--
|24,537
|Total liabilities
|13,337,125
|10,659,348
|Stockholders’ equity:
|Preferred stock, $.01 par value; authorized 5,000,000 shares; none issued
|--
|--
|Common stock, $.01 par value; authorized 32,500,000 shares; issued and outstanding 10,722,401 shares
|107,224
|107,224
|Additional paid-in capital
|29,678,817
|29,650,760
|Accumulated deficit
|(26,948,150
|)
|(26,800,152
|)
|Total stockholders’ equity
|2,837,891
|2,957,832
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|16,175,016
|$
|13,617,180
Overview
CreditRiskMonitor (http://www.crmz.com) is a web-based publisher of financial information that helps corporate credit and procurement professionals stay ahead of business financial risk quickly, accurately and cost effectively. The service offers comprehensive commercial credit reports and financial risk analysis covering public companies worldwide. Unlike other commercial credit bureaus, such as Dun & Bradstreet, CreditRiskMonitor’s primary expertise and focus is on financial analysis of public debt and equity companies.
The Company also collects a significant amount of trade receivable data on both public and a select group of private companies every month, to help subscribers determine payment performance.
Over 35% of the Fortune 1000 plus over 1,000 other large companies worldwide depend on CreditRiskMonitor’s timely news alerts and reports featuring detailed analyses of financial statements, ratio analysis and trend reports, peer analyses, bond agency ratings, crowdsourcing of risk professionals as well as the Company’s proprietary FRISK® and PAYCE® scores.
Safe Harbor Statement
Certain statements in this press release, including statements prefaced by the words “anticipates”, “estimates”, “believes”, “expects” or words of similar meaning, constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, expectations or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, among others, those risks, uncertainties and factors referenced from time to time as “risk factors” or otherwise in the Company’s Registration Statements or Securities and Exchange Commission Reports. We disclaim any intention or obligation to revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise.
CONTACT:
CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc.
Jerry Flum, CEO
(845) 230-3030
ir@creditriskmonitor.com
