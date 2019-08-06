There were 802 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 161,101 in the last 365 days.

CreditRiskMonitor Announces 2Q Results

/EIN News/ -- VALLEY COTTAGE, N.Y., Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CreditRiskMonitor (OTCQX: CRMZ) reported that revenues were $3.57 million and $7.06 million for the 3 and 6 months ended June 30, 2019, respectively, an increase of 2.6% and 3.1% over the comparable periods last year. For the same periods in 2019, loss from operations was approximately ($56,700) and ($248,300), respectively, versus approximately ($128,400) and ($475,600) for the comparable 2018 periods. Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the six-month period increased $336,300 to $8.40 million versus the 2018 year-end balance of $8.07 million.

Jerry Flum, CEO, said, “While our sales growth remains sluggish in the present economic environment as the sales cycle has lengthened, our loss from operations for the 3 and 6 months ended June 30, 2019 decreased from the same periods last year and continued to show improvement between the first and second quarters of 2019, reflecting continued positive results from our investment in infrastructure and new data. We continue to remain debt free, thus providing us with financial flexibility.”

 

CREDITRISKMONITOR.COM, INC.
STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
FOR THE 3 AND 6 MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2019 AND 2018
(Unaudited)
             
      3 Months Ended
 		  6 Months Ended
 		 
    June 30,   June 30,
 		 
    2019   2018   2019   2018  
                     
Operating revenues   $ 3,567,531     $ 3,477,823     $ 7,063,340     $ 6,849,747    
                     
Operating expenses:                  
Data and product costs     1,426,497       1,413,694       2,895,490       2,897,685    
Selling, general and administrative expenses     2,147,733       2,150,490       4,315,144       4,338,614    
Depreciation and amortization   50,045       42,039       101,034       89,087    
                     
Total operating expenses     3,624,275       3,606,223       7,311,668       7,325,386    
                     
Loss from operations     (56,744 )     (128,400 )     (248,328 )     (475,639 )  
Other income, net     43,209       30,602       84,099       51,644    
                     
Loss before income taxes     (13,535 )     (97,798 )     (164,229 )     (423,995 )  
Benefit from income taxes   2,005       10,961       16,231       81,722    
                     
Net loss     $ (11,530 )   $ (86,837 )   $ (147,998 )   $ (342,273 )  
                     
Net loss per share:                  
Basic and diluted   $ (0.00 )   $ (0.01 )   $ (0.01 )   $ (0.03 )  


CREDITRISKMONITOR.COM, INC.
BALANCE SHEETS
JUNE 30, 2019 AND DECEMBER 31, 2018
           
      June 30,    December 31,
      2019   2018
      (Unaudited)      
               
ASSETS              
Current assets:            
Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,403,179     $ 8,066,899  
Accounts receivable, net of allowance 1,928,960       2,454,585  
Other current assets     832,965       561,861  
               
Total current assets     11,165,104       11,083,345  
               
Property and equipment, net     554,820       543,762  
Operating lease right-of-use asset     2,469,025       --  
Goodwill       1,954,460       1,954,460  
Other assets     31,607       35,613  
               
Total assets   $ 16,175,016     $ 13,617,180  
               
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY        
Current liabilities:              
Unexpired subscription revenue $ 8,860,837     $ 8,560,316  
Accounts payable     126,553       94,767  
Current portion of operating lease liability 140,217       --  
Accrued expenses     1,131,349       1,311,218  
               
Total current liabilities   10,258,956       9,966,301  
               
Deferred taxes on income, net     473,194       490,381  
Unexpired subscription revenue, less current portion     229,524       178,129  
Operating lease liability, less current portion     2,375,451       --  
Other liabilities     --       24,537  
               
Total liabilities     13,337,125       10,659,348  
               
Stockholders’ equity:            
Preferred stock, $.01 par value; authorized 5,000,000  shares; none issued     --       --  
Common stock, $.01 par value; authorized 32,500,000 shares; issued and outstanding 10,722,401 shares 107,224       107,224  
Additional paid-in capital   29,678,817       29,650,760  
Accumulated deficit     (26,948,150 )     (26,800,152 )
               
Total stockholders’ equity   2,837,891       2,957,832  
               
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 16,175,016     $ 13,617,180  

Overview

CreditRiskMonitor (http://www.crmz.com) is a web-based publisher of financial information that helps corporate credit and procurement professionals stay ahead of business financial risk quickly, accurately and cost effectively. The service offers comprehensive commercial credit reports and financial risk analysis covering public companies worldwide. Unlike other commercial credit bureaus, such as Dun & Bradstreet, CreditRiskMonitor’s primary expertise and focus is on financial analysis of public debt and equity companies.

The Company also collects a significant amount of trade receivable data on both public and a select group of private companies every month, to help subscribers determine payment performance.

Over 35% of the Fortune 1000 plus over 1,000 other large companies worldwide depend on CreditRiskMonitor’s timely news alerts and reports featuring detailed analyses of financial statements, ratio analysis and trend reports, peer analyses, bond agency ratings, crowdsourcing of risk professionals as well as the Company’s proprietary FRISK® and PAYCE® scores.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release, including statements prefaced by the words “anticipates”, “estimates”, “believes”, “expects” or words of similar meaning, constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, expectations or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, among others, those risks, uncertainties and factors referenced from time to time as “risk factors” or otherwise in the Company’s Registration Statements or Securities and Exchange Commission Reports. We disclaim any intention or obligation to revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise.

CONTACT:
CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc.
Jerry Flum, CEO
(845) 230-3030
ir@creditriskmonitor.com

