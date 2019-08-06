TIMESHIFTER NOW OFFERS ITS JET LAG APP TO BUSINESSES

The highest rated and most downloaded jet lag app can now easily be deployed by businesses as a benefit for their traveling employees

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, NY, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Timeshifter® - The Jet Lag App® — today announced a new service enabling businesses to easily distribute the Timeshifter app to their travelling employees. Heralded as the best travel companion for frequent business travelers, Timeshifter aims to help travelers optimize their performance, enjoyment, and health on trips crossing multiple time zones. The business service includes, app subscriptions for employees, materials to explain and promote the app internally, access to experts (including two retired NASA Astronauts) for onsite or online speaking engagements, and monthly reporting to track usage and effectiveness.

Timeshifter, winner of the National Sleep Foundation’s 2019 SleepTech® Award for ‘Best App’, was developed with Harvard Medical School Associate Professor Steven Lockley, Ph.D., based on the latest research in sleep and circadian neuroscience. Dr. Lockley is a world- renowned expert in circadian rhythms, sleep, and jet lag, and works with clients such as NASA Astronauts and Formula 1 drivers. With Timeshifter, travelers can create their own personalized jet lag plans based on their sleep pattern, chronotype, itinerary, and optional preferences such as pre-travel adjustment or the use of melatonin for even faster adaptation.

Studies show that many employees accepted their job in part or fully because of the travel opportunities it offered. However, 93% of passengers traveling on long-haul flights said they struggle with jet lag, according to a study by Conde Nast Traveler. When business travelers suffer from jet lag, they can expect a variety of consequences, including missed opportunities, bad decisions, ineffective team communication, reduced customer confidence, less personal time, family disruption upon return, and long-term health implications.

Timeshifter also offers a jet lag cost calculator on its website to give businesses a way to determine some of the costs caused by jet lag. The jet lag cost calculator takes into account the number of trips per year, the number of time zones crossed, and the average salary.

“No generic solution can help travelers tackle the underlying cause of jet lag, and might even make their jet lag worse.” says Mickey Beyer-Clausen, CEO of Timeshifter. “Each traveler and trip is different and requires a personalized approach taking their sleep pattern, chronotype, and itinerary into account. By making the Timeshifter app a benefit for their traveling employees, businesses can empower them to create their own jet lag plans and hit the ground running when they arrive for that key business meeting, and avoid recovery days when they arrive back home, all while substantially reducing the costs of jet lag.”

To learn more about the Timeshifter app, jet lag science, and the new business service, please visit www.timeshifter.com. To download the Timeshifter app, which comes with a complimentary jet lag plan, download the app on the App Store or Google Play.

