Cambrex to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 9, 2019

/EIN News/ -- EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J., Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cambrex Corporation (NYSE: CBM), the leading small molecule company providing drug substance, drug product and analytical services across the entire drug lifecycle, today announced that second quarter 2019 financial results will be released on Friday, August 9, 2019 before the market opens.



The Company will host a conference call to discuss the financial results.

Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call When: Friday, August 9, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time Dial-in: 1-888-220-8451 for U.S. 1-323-794-2588 for International Passcode: 9175707 Dial-in Replay: 1-888-203-1112 for U.S. 1-719-457-0820 for International Passcode: 9175707 Available through Friday, August 16, 2019 Webcast: www.cambrex.com

About Cambrex

Cambrex is the leading small molecule company that provides drug substance, drug product and analytical services across the entire drug lifecycle. The company provides customers with an end-to-end partnership for the research, development and manufacture of small molecule therapeutics. With over 35 years’ experience and a growing team of over 2,000 experts servicing global clients from sites in North America and Europe, Cambrex is a trusted partner in branded and generic markets for API and dosage form development and manufacturing.

Cambrex offers a range of specialist drug substance technologies and capabilities including biocatalysis, continuous flow, controlled substances, solid state science, material characterization and highly potent APIs. In addition, Cambrex can support conventional dosage forms including oral solids, semi-solids and liquids and has the expertise to manufacture specialist dosage forms such as modified-release, fixed dose combination, pediatric, bi-layer tablets, stick packs, topicals, controlled substances, sterile and non-sterile ointments.

For more information, please visit www.cambrex.com

Contact:

Stephanie LaFiura

Investor Relations Associate

Tel: 201-804-3037

Email: stephanie.lafiura@cambrex.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.