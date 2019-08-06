GL Announces Enhanced Voice Quality Testing Solutions

/EIN News/ -- GAITHERSBURG, Md., Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GL Communications Inc., a global leader in telecom test and measurement solutions, addressed the press regarding the important features supported in Voice Quality Testing and VQuad™ software.



“GL’s Voice, Video, and Data Quality Test Solution provides flexibility for connecting to and between any network, any service, and any interface,” said Mr. Robert Bichefsky, Director of Engineering at GL Communications. “The Enhanced VQuad™ application now supports both automated (using script command) and manual OWD and RTD measurements using a correlation algorithm. The Correlation method using Frequency domain provides higher accuracy and much shorter analysis times. The QoS analysis performs Send/Record at near side to determine the Double-Talk within the network and provides Pass/Fail results. In addition, the added VQuad Dropout Analysis function identifies voice gaps (or muted voice or Dropout) within the network or equipment under test.”

He further added, “The latest enhancements in Voice Quality Analysis supports fully automated testing using easy to use (and easy to transfer) VQT Profiles for executing the POLQA (ITU-P.863) algorithm. Various file formats are supported including 16-bit Narrowband, Wideband, Super Wideband as well as 8-bit A-Law and µ-Law. In fact, any sampling rate between 8000 and 48000 can be supported. In addition, the VQT POLQA now includes both male and female voice files in 10 different languages - Italian, Japanese, Korean, Russian, Czech, Dutch, English, French, German, Greek.”

Other Important Features:

Full support for VQuad™ CLI (both Windows® and Linux) and VQuad™ API (both Windows® and Linux)

Test mobile end-to-end voice, video, and data, quality measurement and analysis results

Control Smartphones on any wireless network using Bluetooth®, all networks/carriers supported including 5G, VoLTE, VoWiFi, VoFemto, and legacy 2G/3G.

Support for both NB and WB voice

Different types of Data tests are supported directly from any mobile device (Android or IOS) or through the PC internet connection – TCP, UDP, HTTP, FTP, DNS, VoIP, Route, SMS, Email, PhoneInfo, SimInfo, and UEInfo.

Full FXO (2-wire analog) functionality supported via flexible scripts. Test VM and complex IVRs with support for both HD and SD Audio. Supports delay and fax testing as well.

VQuad™ SIP supports almost all standard Voice Codecs (PCMU, PCMA, G726_40, G726_32, G726_24, G726_16, GSM, G729, and Wideband HD audio codecs).

Voice quality analysis along with RTD and OWD delay measurements across all interfaces.

Send/record voice via T1 or E1 trunks and perform voice quality and echo testing along with various voice band analytics.

Drive test with any GPS enabled Wireless devices and with real-time GPS information mapping all test results in Google Maps.

Automate the IVR testing process and monitor IVR System for voice and data quality

About GL Communications Inc.

GL Communications Inc. is a global provider of test and measurement solutions and has over the years worked with major telecom equipment vendors, service providers, and system integrators to meet the testing requirements arising at various stages of telecom products development life cycle.

GL offers a broad set of test solutions that help perform all types of testing on networks, from initial system design, to fine-tuning, troubleshooting, live deployment, and monitoring. The products are widely used to verify and ensure 'quality and reliability' of Wireless (4G LTE, 3G, 2G), SONET/SDH, IP, TDM, and PSTN networks.

GL core product development is backed by a strong team of R&D experts to match evolving market and technical challenges in a most cost-effective and innovative way.

